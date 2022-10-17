ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Analysts Love These 5 Cannabis Stocks

As earnings season approaches, cannabis financial analysts are getting ready to conduct intrinsic valuations and scale back their market forecasts. Fortunately for Benzinga readers, you can access the latest analyst ratings on the Analyst Stock Ratings page. Readers can sort by stock ticker, company name, analyst firm, rating change or other variables.
4 Analysts Have This to Say About FirstEnergy

Over the past 3 months, 4 analysts have published their opinion on FirstEnergy FE stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company's business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish.
What's Going On With Lucid Stock Following Tesla's Earnings Report

Lucid Group Inc LCID shares are trading lower by 1.94% to $12.40 Thursday afternoon, potentially amid overall market weakness and following peer EV-maker Tesla's third-quarter earnings report. Tesla shares are lower after the company reported worse-than-expected third-quarter sales results. So What Happened?. Tesla reported third-quarter revenue of $21.45 billion, up...
US Stocks Could Continue Momentum 3rd Day Straight As Earnings Drive Nasdaq, S&P 500 Futures Higher — Netflix, Tesla, Chip-Equipment Stocks In Focus

The U.S. index futures point to a higher opening by stocks on Wednesday following the strong runup seen in the previous two sessions. Tuesday, the major indices gap opened higher but gave back some of the gains over the course of the session before moving broadly sideways in a consolidation move. Traders were reacting to positive earnings from companies such as Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. GS and Lockheed Martin Corporation LMT, mixed economic tidings and a decline in oil prices.
Why WD-40 Company Shares Are Nosediving During Wednesday's After-Hours Session

WD-40 Company WDFC shares are trading lower by 7.38% to $158.94 after the company reported worse-than-expected fourth-quarter EPS and sales results. The company also issued FY23 EPS guidance below analyst estimates. What Happened?. WD-40 reported quarterly earnings of $1.08 per share, which missed the analyst consensus estimate of $1.22. The...
What's Going On With Tesla Stock Today

Tesla Inc TSLA shares are trading lower by 6.40% to $207.83 Thursday morning after the company reported worse-than-expected third-quarter sales results. Tesla reported third-quarter revenue of $21.45 billion, up 56% year-over-year. The total came in shy of analyst estimates of $21.96 billion. The company also reported automotive revenue of $18.69 billion in the third quarter, up 55% year-over-year.
Fear & Greed Index Moves To 'Fear' Zone After Dow Jumps 550 points

The CNN Money Fear and Greed index showed a decline in the fear level among US investors following upbeat corporate earnings reports. US stocks rebounded on Monday following Friday's selloff after the UK reversed its proposed tax cuts. Bank of America BAC on Monday reported upbeat quarterly results, while Bank...
What 25 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About NVIDIA

Over the past 3 months, 25 analysts have published their opinion on NVIDIA NVDA stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company's business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish.
Expert Ratings for Coupa Software

Analysts have provided the following ratings for Coupa Software COUP within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. In the last 3 months, 15 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for Coupa Software. The company has an average price target of $70.87 with a high of $94.00 and a low of $55.00.
Bitcoin Analyst Predicts Intense Selloff Coming — Followed By Strong Rally

Bitcoin BTC/USD could still see another sell-off event as it approaches a fresh bear market low, according to cryptocurrency analyst and popular YouTuber Benjamin Cowan. What Happened: Cowan, who has 770,000 YouTube subscribers, suggested that BTC may capitulate if its one-year return on investment continues to drop. The cryptocurrency analyst predicts that BTC may be headed for a capitulation event if it enters the price range between $13,000 to $14,000.
2 Equity REITs Touting Double-Digit Yields To Fight Inflation

Equity real estate investment trusts (REITs) have outperformed mortgage REITs, as mortgage real estate investment trusts have posted annualized returns of 8.2% over the past 10 years. While rising interest rates are not necessarily a catalyst for REITs, the average lease term of the underlying property is the key driver...
Why Pinterest Stock Is Falling After Snap's Earnings Report

Pinterest Inc PINS shares are trading lower by 7.79% to $21.18 during Thursday's after-hours session. Shares of social media companies are trading lower in sympathy with Snap Inc SNAP, which gave an uncertain fourth-quarter outlook and reported a decrease in time spent watching content in the U.S.. What Happened?. Snap...
Where Dick's Sporting Goods Stands With Analysts

Analysts have provided the following ratings for Dick's Sporting Goods DKS within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. According to 14 analyst offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months, Dick's Sporting Goods has an average price target of $125.21 with a high of $160.00 and a low of $100.00.
