Pauline Frances Jones, 79, died at 6:51 p.m. on Monday, October 17, 2022 at her residence. She was born November 11, 1942 in Alton the daughter of the late Frank and Dorothy (Lohr) Cambron. She worked at Kroger and Park n Shop for many years. On April 14, 1961 in Jerseyville, she married William “Bill” Albert Jones, and he survives. Also surviving are one daughter, Theresa Lott (Ronnie) of Dow, two sons, Mike Jones of Augusta, GA and Mark Jones (Kimberly) of Bethalto, seven grandchildren, Brent Jones (Kelsey), Chad Jones (Caylee), Stephanie Purcell (Brandon), Ashley Klunk (Kyle), Billy Lott, Christopher Lott (Cheyenne Woolsey) and Shelby Jones, three great great grandchildren, Opal Klunk, Kyler Jones and Reid Tucker, two brothers, Russell Cambron of Brighton, Norman Cambron (Mary) of Brighton, six sisters, Pat Reef (Albert) of Brighton, Fern Woelfel (Paul) of Fieldon, Janie Cambron of Brighton, Gerry Cambron of Dow, Rose Ann Woelfel(Jim) of Fieldon and Joyce Hall (Mike) of Brighton, and one sister in law, Regina Cambron and many nephews and nieces’. Besides her parents she was preceded in death by one grandson, Christopher Jones and three brothers, Robert “Bob” Cambron, John “Jack” Cambron and Denny Cambron. A memorial visitation will be on Sunday, October 23, 2022 from 1:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m. at Gent Funeral Home in Alton. Memorials may be made to Shriners Hospitals for Children. Additional information and online guest book may be found at www.gentfuneralhome.com.

