Jess Pickel
Jess Raymond Pickel, 49, died at 2:00 p.m., Saturday, October 15, 2022 at OSF St. Anthony’s Hospital in Alton, following a three month valiant battle with lung cancer. He was born on October 14, 1973 in Alton and was the son of Jacob W. and Diana J. (Taylor) Pickel. Jess grew up in Jersey County and graduated with the Class of 1992 from Jersey Community High School.
Mike Winslow
Mike Winslow, 62, died at 7:45 a.m. Wednesday, October 19, 2022 at his home, Piasa Manor in Godfrey. Born March 20, 1960 in Alton, and grew up in Bethalto, IL, he was the son of the late James E. and Shirley Ann (Gaither) Winslow and a stepson to Hazel Winslow who survives of Waterloo, NY. Mike was a line worker for Challenge Unlimited. He was a social butterfly who had many friends. Mike loved the St. Louis Cardinals, Elvis Presley and Chinese buffets. Along with his stepmother he is survived by three sisters, Joyce Bowman of Alton, Cathy Curtis (Rob) of Godfrey, and Margaret Haworth (Jonn) of Wood River. Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother-in-law, John Bowman. A memorial visitation will be from 4:00-7:00 p.m. Monday, October 24, 2022 at Gent Funeral Home in Alton. Burial will be at a later date at St. Patrick’s Cemetery in Godfrey. Memorials may be made to the Piasa Manor Group Home, 110 N. Alby Court, Godfrey, IL 62035 or to Special Olympics. Online guestbook and information may be found at www.gentfuneralhome.com.
Pauline Jones
Pauline Frances Jones, 79, died at 6:51 p.m. on Monday, October 17, 2022 at her residence. She was born November 11, 1942 in Alton the daughter of the late Frank and Dorothy (Lohr) Cambron. She worked at Kroger and Park n Shop for many years. On April 14, 1961 in Jerseyville, she married William “Bill” Albert Jones, and he survives. Also surviving are one daughter, Theresa Lott (Ronnie) of Dow, two sons, Mike Jones of Augusta, GA and Mark Jones (Kimberly) of Bethalto, seven grandchildren, Brent Jones (Kelsey), Chad Jones (Caylee), Stephanie Purcell (Brandon), Ashley Klunk (Kyle), Billy Lott, Christopher Lott (Cheyenne Woolsey) and Shelby Jones, three great great grandchildren, Opal Klunk, Kyler Jones and Reid Tucker, two brothers, Russell Cambron of Brighton, Norman Cambron (Mary) of Brighton, six sisters, Pat Reef (Albert) of Brighton, Fern Woelfel (Paul) of Fieldon, Janie Cambron of Brighton, Gerry Cambron of Dow, Rose Ann Woelfel(Jim) of Fieldon and Joyce Hall (Mike) of Brighton, and one sister in law, Regina Cambron and many nephews and nieces’. Besides her parents she was preceded in death by one grandson, Christopher Jones and three brothers, Robert “Bob” Cambron, John “Jack” Cambron and Denny Cambron. A memorial visitation will be on Sunday, October 23, 2022 from 1:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m. at Gent Funeral Home in Alton. Memorials may be made to Shriners Hospitals for Children. Additional information and online guest book may be found at www.gentfuneralhome.com.
Deanna McBride
Deanna (Winkler) McBride, passed away at 5:40 pm Monday, October 3, 2022, at Boyd Healthcare in Carrollton, Illinois. She was born in Hamburg on August 16, 1938, the daughter of Forrest & Lucille (McKee) Winkler. Deanna married Donald Lee McBride on October 13, 1956, at the First Presbyterian Church in...
Shirley Yocum
Shirley M. Yocum, 87, died at 12:50 a.m. on Sunday, October 16, 2022 at Rivers Crossing of Alton. She was born March 27, 1935 in Benton, IL the daughter of the late James and Ollie (Martin) Yocum. Shirley was a member of Abundant Church in Alton. She retired from Energy Coating in Alton where she worked as a secretary. Surviving are numerous nieces and nephews. Besides her parents she was preceded in death by one brother, George Yocum and three sisters, Betty Wilhold, Peggy Grammar and Billie Beets. A memorial service will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, November 5, 2022 at Gent Funeral Home in Alton. Reverend Gerald Callaway will officiate. Memorials may be made to Abundant Church of Alton. Additional information and online guest book may be found at www.gentfuneral.com.
Linda Smith
Linda Sue Smith, 63, of Shipman, passed away on Monday, October 17, 2022, at Carlinville Area Hospital. Linda married Kenneth Smith in Carlinville. He survives. She graduated from Southwestern High School and worked at the Medora Truck Stop. She is also survived by two brothers James and Joseph Reece of...
Armin Bernhardt
Armin William Bernhardt, 69, after a quick battle with cancer, went home to the Lord at 7:42 pm, Sunday, October 16, 2002 at Alton Memorial Hospital with his son, Shawn Bernhardt and sister, Virginia Singleton by his side. Born September 26, 1953 in Alton, he was the son of Lydle...
Eileen M. Brooks
Born April 29, 1937 in Adams, WI, she was the daughter of Fred A. and Edna M. (Shafman) Gerard. Eileen worked 27 1/2 years for Owens-IL Glass Company before retiring. She later worked in the cafeteria for the Wood River-Hartford School District #15 as well as Bethalto Hardee's. She married...
Domestic Violence memorial service today in Alton
Alton Memorial Hospital will host their sixteenth annual Memorial Service for domestic violence victims this evening. The Third Judicial Circuit Family Violence Prevention Council will team up with Alton Memorial to remember and honor abuse victims, including 14 victims from Madison County who died in domestic violence related circumstances since the last memorial in 2019.
Friday Night Fights
Your browser does not support the audio element. Vince Bissey of Requiem Church in Alton talks about a night of discussion about serious topics called Friday Night Fights held at Germania in Alton. The next is Nov. 11 at 7pm.
Wood River Police still looking for missing man
The Wood River Police Department is continuing to ask for the public’s help in locating a missing man, last seen about three months ago. Vernon L. Law was last seen on July 21st at 2:40 p.m. by a coworker, leaving Economy Boat Store at 200 S. Amoco Road in Wood River. Law worked as deckhand on the river boat "Kevin Michael."
Battle for Madison County District 9
Both Alton seats on the Madison County Board are up for grabs this year. Republican Bruce Egelhoff is seeking to unseat incumbent Democrat Bill Stoutenborough for the seat representing District 9. It’s the seat formerly held by the late Jim Dodd. Egelhoff tells The Big Z Alton didn’t get...
Event promotes careers on the river
Careers focusing on river industries will be the focus of an event Wednesday morning at the National Great Rivers Museum in Alton. RiverWorks Discovery is hosting a Who Works the Rivers event that will have high school students from Alton, Sumner, Clyde C. Miller, Vashon, and Granite City high schools throw a line, tie knots, learn about proper PPE on the job and learn about the commodities essential to the economy shipped along the river.
Madison County Board Chair denies pay to play allegation
The Madison County state’s attorney’s office is being asked to look into claims that county board chair Kurt Prenzler has solicited donations in exchange for political appointments. Board member Eric Foster of Granite City alleged during Wednesday night’s board meeting that he was on a fishing trip with...
Report says Tesla moving into Madison County
Tesla, the worldwide electric vehicle manufacturer, is reportedly setting up shop in Madison County. Several published reports indicate the company has signed a lease for a large warehouse at the Gateway TradePort in Pontoon Beach, which is just off I-270 at Highway 111. The St. Louis Post Dispatch reported the...
Jingle Hike Challenge returns
Cold weather can prompt people to stay inside for most of the holiday season, so HeartLand Conservancy is partnering with the Alpine shop for the fourth annual Jingle Hike Challenge. This challenge is to encourage you to see the beauty of the parks and natural areas even during the winter season.
Crash kills one, detours traffic for hours
A fatal crash in West Alton on Tuesday afternoon claimed the life of one man, injured three others, and forced drivers to find alternate routes into Illinois for several hours. The Missouri Highway Patrol reports a driver ran a red light at Highway 67 northbound at Richard Drive and struck a pickup truck driven by 82-year-old George Redenius of Staunton, who later died of his injuries.
Illinois Manufacturers' Association wraps up Manufacturers' Week
Illinois lawmakers and officials from the Illinois Manufacturers' Association wrapped up their week-long bus tour in Springfield on Friday, hoping to enact policies to help the industry. The "Makers On The Move" bus tour started on Oct. 7 and traveled to nearly every state region, visiting manufacturing facilities, schools, and...
Parade route to get spruced up
Steve Yates wants the Wood River Halloween Parade route to be overrun with parades viewers, not weeds. The Wood River City Council approved a request from Bill and Joe’s Towing to hold a parade route cleanup Saturday, October 22. Yates, whose property is on the parade route at Sixth and Ferguson said he got the idea for the cleanup after tidying up around his own building.
Learn to "put your garden to bed"
Pride, Inc. is hoping to kill two birds with one stone this weekend. It is offering an educational opportunity explaining how to prepare your garden for the winter. And it’s being held at Alton’s State House Circle, which needs to be readied for the colder weather. The event...
