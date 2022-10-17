ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CrossFirst: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

 3 days ago

LEAWOOD, Kan. (AP) _ CrossFirst Bankshares Inc. (CFB) on Monday reported third-quarter net income of $17.3 million.

The Leawood, Kansas-based bank said it had earnings of 35 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 34 cents per share.

The bank holding company posted revenue of $69.3 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $53.5 million, which also topped Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $52.9 million.

CrossFirst shares have dropped 11% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Monday, shares hit $13.95, an increase of almost 3% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CFB at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CFB

