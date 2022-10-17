Read full article on original website
Related
KRDO
Former Pueblo County Sheriff, Kirk Taylor sworn in as U.S. Marshal for Colorado
DENVER, Colo. (KRDO) -- Former Pueblo County Sheriff, Kirk M. Taylor, was sworn in Thursday as the 31st United State Marshal for the District of Colorado. According to the U.S. Marshals Service, Taylor was nominated by President Biden on June 6, 2022, and confirmed by the United States Senate on September 29, 2022. As the U.S. Marshal for the District of Colorado, Marshal Taylor is the 31st U.S. Marshal going back to the creation of the Colorado Territory on February 28, 1861.
KRDO
New Pueblo County Sheriff sworn in Tuesday
PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Pueblo County Sheriff's Office welcomed its newest leader today. Sheriff David J. Lucero was sworn in Tuesday by Chief Judge Eyler. The Pueblo County Commissioners unanimously approved the appointment of Lucero, who is completing the term of retired Sheriff Kirk M. Taylor. Article Topic...
KRDO
What is El Paso Co. Ballot Issue 7A?
EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- El Paso County voters will decide in November whether or not to extend the Pikes Peak Rural Transportation Authority's one-cent sales tax for local transportation projects. Voters will not decide on a tax increase, just a continuation of the 55% of the tax that...
KRDO
Healthy Women: Pregnancy trends in Colorado after COVID-19
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Southern Colorado continues to grow in population. And even though the birth rate in the state is behind the national average, 61,000 babies were born in Colorado last year. That being said, we explore pregnancy trends and risks post-pandemic. Most expecting moms and their babies...
KRDO
KRDO 2022 Voter Guide: Doug Lamborn
Congressman Doug Lamborn, a Republican, is currently serving as the Representative for Colorado’s Fifth Congressional District. Originally from Kansas and now based in Colorado Springs, he was elected in 2006. Before his current position, Lamborn served in the Colorado General Assembly from 1995 to 2006 in both the State...
KRDO
What is City of Fountain Ballot Measure 2B?
COLORADO (KRDO) -- Residents in the City of Fountain will vote on a public safety tax this year that would increase the city's property tax to create an annual, dedicated $1.7 million funding source for the city's police, Fire/EMS services, personnel, and programs. According to the City of Fountain, Ballot...
KRDO
Cops vs. Bikers in Pueblo’s Annual Toy Bowl
PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- Saturday, Oct. 22, the Pueblo Police Department is taking on bikers in the 2022 Annual Toy Bowl. This event is to raise money and toys for children in need for the upcoming holiday season. Kick-off is 11 a.m. at Dutch Clark Stadium. Admission is $5 or...
KRDO
CPW arrests three men in connection to suspected poaching ring in Park County
PARK COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- On Tuesday, Oct. 18, Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) executed three search warrants as part of a criminal investigation into a poaching ring in Park County. Two search warrants were executed at homes in Colorado Springs and one was executed in Fremont County. Three arrests...
KRDO
Drake Dilemma: Community members weigh in on what the city should do with the 40-acre property
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO)-- In a growing city, 40 acres of public land in a downtown area doesn't become available very often. Now, with the closing of the Martin Drake Power Plant in September, Colorado Springs taxpayers are discussing what to do with the premium property. At an input meeting...
KRDO
Doherty HS student involved in auto/pedestrian crash near school Thursday
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Around 1:40 p.m. Thursday, the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) responded to an auto/pedestrian crash in the 4500 block of Barnes Road. This is near Doherty High School, in the northeast part of Colorado Springs. CSPD said their preliminary investigation revealed a juvenile, male, high...
KRDO
Colorado Springs Police: Man arrested after threatening to shoot trash service employees
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A Colorado Springs man is in custody following an altercation between himself and a trash service employee involving a firearm. According to the Colorado Springs Police Department, officers were dispatched to the 1600 block of W. Colorado Ave. at 10:04 a.m. Police said the incident began when a local trash service was picking up trash in an alley. The altercation was between a trash service employee and a customer.
KRDO
‘It’s a life changer’: Colorado Springs residents apply for student loan forgiveness
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Current and former students can now apply for the Federal Student Loan Forgiveness program. The official federal website went live this week, and since then thousands of students have sent in their requests. The loan allows single students who make less than $125,000 a year...
KRDO
Salt Canyon Fire along Highway 115 just north of Florence now 90% contained
FREMONT COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- Crews have a wildland fire burning along Highway 115 almost fully contained Wednesday, clearing the scene but monitoring the burn scar overnight. According to officials with Fort Carson, the fire began Tuesday afternoon, off-post along the highway, then spread into an adjacent a Fort Carson...
KRDO
CSU Pueblo extending free tuition program
PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- CSU Pueblo is extending its free tuition program. According to our news partners in Pueblo, students with a gross family income of $70,000 or less can apply to the Colorado Promise Program beginning in the fall 2023 semester. When the program was first rolled out, the...
KRDO
New York Times bestselling author donates $20,000 to Pueblo City-County Library District
PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Pueblo City-County Library District (PCCLD) received a generous donation from a New York Times bestselling author. According to library officials, Kristin Hannah donated $20,000 to go towards the library district. Hannah has written more than 20 novels, two of which have been adapted for the screen.
KRDO
Deadly crash on I-25 near Pikes Peak International Raceway, northbound lanes closed
FOUNTAIN, Colo. (KRDO) -- Northbound I-25 is closed due to a deadly crash between Exit 122, Pikes Peak International Raceway, and Exit 123, Clear Spring Ranch, according to the Colorado Department of Transportation. CDOT tweeted about the closure just before 9:00 a.m. Thursday. State troopers tell KRDO a pickup truck...
KRDO
Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region sees influx of pets into their shelter
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo., (KRDO)- The Humane Society of Pikes Peak Region (HSPPR) is seeing an influx of pets coming into their shelter recently, especially cats. Last Thursday, the shelter took in an unprecedented number of animals, with 132 pets coming through their doors just on that day. 92 of them were cats.
KRDO
Pueblo Zoo’s Malayan Sun Bear celebrates 33rd birthday
PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Pueblo Zoo celebrated Barney, the Malayan sun bear's 33rd birthday on Wednesday. Barney was celebrated with his favorite treats and fun decorations in his enclosure. Barney's sibling, Hoho also celebrated Wednesday at the Topeka Zoo in Kansas. According to National Geographic, sun bears are found...
KRDO
KRDO’s Thursday Morning Pet of the Week
KRDO’s Pet of the Week, brought to you by the Humane Society and High Country Veterinary Hospital. Mia is your KRDO pet of the week from Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region! Mia is a two-year-old gray tabby and white Domestic Shorthair cat that came in as an owner surrender and now she’s looking for her new family.
Comments / 0