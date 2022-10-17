ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pueblo County, CO

Former Pueblo County Sheriff, Kirk Taylor sworn in as U.S. Marshal for Colorado

DENVER, Colo. (KRDO) -- Former Pueblo County Sheriff, Kirk M. Taylor, was sworn in Thursday as the 31st United State Marshal for the District of Colorado. According to the U.S. Marshals Service, Taylor was nominated by President Biden on June 6, 2022, and confirmed by the United States Senate on September 29, 2022. As the U.S. Marshal for the District of Colorado, Marshal Taylor is the 31st U.S. Marshal going back to the creation of the Colorado Territory on February 28, 1861.
PUEBLO COUNTY, CO
New Pueblo County Sheriff sworn in Tuesday

PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Pueblo County Sheriff's Office welcomed its newest leader today. Sheriff David J. Lucero was sworn in Tuesday by Chief Judge Eyler. The Pueblo County Commissioners unanimously approved the appointment of Lucero, who is completing the term of retired Sheriff Kirk M. Taylor. Article Topic...
PUEBLO COUNTY, CO
What is El Paso Co. Ballot Issue 7A?

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- El Paso County voters will decide in November whether or not to extend the Pikes Peak Rural Transportation Authority's one-cent sales tax for local transportation projects. Voters will not decide on a tax increase, just a continuation of the 55% of the tax that...
EL PASO COUNTY, CO
Healthy Women: Pregnancy trends in Colorado after COVID-19

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Southern Colorado continues to grow in population. And even though the birth rate in the state is behind the national average, 61,000 babies were born in Colorado last year. That being said, we explore pregnancy trends and risks post-pandemic. Most expecting moms and their babies...
COLORADO STATE
KRDO 2022 Voter Guide: Doug Lamborn

Congressman Doug Lamborn, a Republican, is currently serving as the Representative for Colorado’s Fifth Congressional District. Originally from Kansas and now based in Colorado Springs, he was elected in 2006. Before his current position, Lamborn served in the Colorado General Assembly from 1995 to 2006 in both the State...
COLORADO STATE
What is City of Fountain Ballot Measure 2B?

COLORADO (KRDO) -- Residents in the City of Fountain will vote on a public safety tax this year that would increase the city's property tax to create an annual, dedicated $1.7 million funding source for the city's police, Fire/EMS services, personnel, and programs. According to the City of Fountain, Ballot...
FOUNTAIN, CO
Cops vs. Bikers in Pueblo’s Annual Toy Bowl

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- Saturday, Oct. 22, the Pueblo Police Department is taking on bikers in the 2022 Annual Toy Bowl. This event is to raise money and toys for children in need for the upcoming holiday season. Kick-off is 11 a.m. at Dutch Clark Stadium. Admission is $5 or...
PUEBLO, CO
Colorado Springs Police: Man arrested after threatening to shoot trash service employees

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A Colorado Springs man is in custody following an altercation between himself and a trash service employee involving a firearm. According to the Colorado Springs Police Department, officers were dispatched to the 1600 block of W. Colorado Ave. at 10:04 a.m. Police said the incident began when a local trash service was picking up trash in an alley. The altercation was between a trash service employee and a customer.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
Salt Canyon Fire along Highway 115 just north of Florence now 90% contained

FREMONT COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- Crews have a wildland fire burning along Highway 115 almost fully contained Wednesday, clearing the scene but monitoring the burn scar overnight. According to officials with Fort Carson, the fire began Tuesday afternoon, off-post along the highway, then spread into an adjacent a Fort Carson...
FLORENCE, CO
CSU Pueblo extending free tuition program

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- CSU Pueblo is extending its free tuition program. According to our news partners in Pueblo, students with a gross family income of $70,000 or less can apply to the Colorado Promise Program beginning in the fall 2023 semester. When the program was first rolled out, the...
PUEBLO, CO
Pueblo Zoo’s Malayan Sun Bear celebrates 33rd birthday

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Pueblo Zoo celebrated Barney, the Malayan sun bear's 33rd birthday on Wednesday. Barney was celebrated with his favorite treats and fun decorations in his enclosure. Barney's sibling, Hoho also celebrated Wednesday at the Topeka Zoo in Kansas. According to National Geographic, sun bears are found...
PUEBLO, CO
KRDO’s Thursday Morning Pet of the Week

KRDO’s Pet of the Week, brought to you by the Humane Society and High Country Veterinary Hospital. Mia is your KRDO pet of the week from Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region! Mia is a two-year-old gray tabby and white Domestic Shorthair cat that came in as an owner surrender and now she’s looking for her new family.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO

