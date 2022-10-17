ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
klkntv.com

Lincoln Police sharing alarming statistics on teen driving

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — The Lincoln Police Department encouraged parents to speak to their teenage drivers on Thursday after sharing alarming statistics. Capt. Todd Kocian said National Teen Driver Safety Week is the perfect time to ask your teens to stay safe behind the wheel. “We are asking parents...
LINCOLN, NE
klkntv.com

Stranger steals Lincoln man’s bike after hitting him with metal object

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A biker found himself on the ground and without a bike late Wednesday night after a stranger hit him with a metal object, Lincoln Police say. Just after 10:30 p.m., a 22-year-old man was riding his gas-powered bicycle into his apartment complex near 33rd and Superior Streets.
LINCOLN, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Vehicle collision sends one to hospital in Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. -- A Lincoln collision with a tractor trailer resulted in a man going to the hospital with severe injuries. The Lincoln Police Department said officers were sent to 84th St. and Highway 2 with Lincoln Fire and Rescue for a reported injury accident on Oct. 16 at 12:40 a.m.
LINCOLN, NE
klin.com

Lincoln Man Robbed While Riding His Bike

Lincoln Police are investigating a robbery that happened near 33rd and Folkways Blvd around 10:30 Wednesday night. Captain Todd Kocian says a 22-year-old man told officers he was driving his motorized bike into his apartment complex when a black four door sedan stopped near him. “A Hispanic female said something...
LINCOLN, NE
KETV.com

Man seriously injured in Omaha shooting late Wednesday

OMAHA, Neb. — A man was shot near 65th Street and Fowler Avenue late Wednesday night. Omaha police said they found the victim, identified as 40-year-old Robert Criss, at a home around 11:30 p.m. They said he was shot in the upper body and rushed to the hospital for...
OMAHA, NE
klkntv.com

Crime Stoppers: Two high-dollar thefts from north Lincoln Home Depot

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Lincoln Police are asking for help with two possibly connected thefts from the Home Depot near 27th Street and Cornhusker Highway. On Oct. 12, a blond woman entered the store, loaded her cart with $1,500 worth of merchandise and quickly left. She loaded the items...
LINCOLN, NE
WOWT

Omaha Police clear homeless, tents from downtown sidewalk

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A few homeless people had set up camp on a downtown sidewalk had to move after people who live in the area complained the tents were blocking the walkway. Omaha Police were called in to ask the people to move the tents away from the sidewalk near 16th and Nicholas streets.
OMAHA, NE
1011now.com

Lincoln family shares story of enduring two tragedies

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A Lincoln family is going through the unthinkable after being rocked by two tragedies less than a month apart. The Zeiger family lost a father and husband in September in a deadly motorcycle crash, and then just last week, their house went up in flames. Despite everything the Zeiger family has been through, they’re finding comfort with each other.
LINCOLN, NE
KETV.com

Two people injured in Sarpy County shooting

BELLEVUE, Neb. — Two people were injured in a shooting in Bellevue early Wednesday morning. Bellevue police said they found the victims around 1 a.m. at a home near 31st Street and Golden Boulevard, south of Highway 370. Officers said the victims were adults and were expected to survive...
BELLEVUE, NE
1011now.com

Capital Humane Society offering dog adoption promotion

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Today through the end of October, the Capital Humane Society is offering a special adoption fee on dogs and puppies 5 months and older. Capital Humane Society is restarting the promotion at the Pieloch Adoption Center. It says that both of its locations are caring for...
klkntv.com

Meet Bella and Roxy, available at Capital Humane Society

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Wednesday is one of our favorite days of the week because Capital Humane Society stops the studio with some adoptable pets. Today, Nadia Postek, director of animal welfare, brought two older dogs, Bella and Roxy, with her. The shelter is still in need of volunteers....
LINCOLN, NE
klkntv.com

Bennet Fire crews save dozens of hay bales from overnight fire

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Dozens of hay bales were saved late Tuesday night into early Wednesday morning after a fire broke out near Bennet. Bennet Fire and Rescue Chief Tim Norris says a local farmer lost 12 large round bales, but crews were able to save more than 50 others.
LINCOLN, NE
1011now.com

Driver cited in September fatal motorcycle crash in west Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lincoln Police Department cited a 32-year-old woman in connection with a fatal motorcycle crash that happened in September. On Tuesday at approximately 8:00 a.m., LPD said 32-year-old Marciyanna Nielsen of Lincoln, was cited and released for misdemeanor motor vehicle homicide and possession of marijuana in connection with a fatal motor vehicle crash that occurred Saturday September 24th at NW 19th & West O Street.
LINCOLN, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Hixson charged with burglary prior to hospitalization

NEBRASKA CITY - Dustin Hixson, 36, of Nebraska City is charged with burglary and criminal mischief involving a romp through a Nebraska City neighborhood. Police received multiple reports of a man in the areas of Arbor Lodge State Park and Park Lane. Hixson is suspected of setting off car alarms,...
NEBRASKA CITY, NE

