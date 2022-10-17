Read full article on original website
klkntv.com
Lincoln Police sharing alarming statistics on teen driving
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — The Lincoln Police Department encouraged parents to speak to their teenage drivers on Thursday after sharing alarming statistics. Capt. Todd Kocian said National Teen Driver Safety Week is the perfect time to ask your teens to stay safe behind the wheel. “We are asking parents...
klkntv.com
Lincoln Police host first Trunk or Treat before Halloween in over two years
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — The Lancaster Event Center had spooks around every corner for the first time in over two years. Scenes Tuesday evening at the Lincoln Police Department’s Trunk or Treat included haunted houses, fire engines and a cop doughnut shop for little ones to ask for sweets.
klkntv.com
Stolen boat engine found through social media, Lancaster County sheriff says
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A deputy recovered a stolen boat engine Wednesday after it was posted for sale on social media, Lancaster County Sheriff Terry Wagner said. Around 5:15 p.m., a University of Nebraska-Lincoln rowing team member reported that the engine had been stolen sometime in the last week at the Pawnee Lake marina.
klkntv.com
Stranger steals Lincoln man’s bike after hitting him with metal object
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A biker found himself on the ground and without a bike late Wednesday night after a stranger hit him with a metal object, Lincoln Police say. Just after 10:30 p.m., a 22-year-old man was riding his gas-powered bicycle into his apartment complex near 33rd and Superior Streets.
News Channel Nebraska
Vehicle collision sends one to hospital in Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. -- A Lincoln collision with a tractor trailer resulted in a man going to the hospital with severe injuries. The Lincoln Police Department said officers were sent to 84th St. and Highway 2 with Lincoln Fire and Rescue for a reported injury accident on Oct. 16 at 12:40 a.m.
klin.com
Lincoln Man Robbed While Riding His Bike
Lincoln Police are investigating a robbery that happened near 33rd and Folkways Blvd around 10:30 Wednesday night. Captain Todd Kocian says a 22-year-old man told officers he was driving his motorized bike into his apartment complex when a black four door sedan stopped near him. “A Hispanic female said something...
KETV.com
Man seriously injured in Omaha shooting late Wednesday
OMAHA, Neb. — A man was shot near 65th Street and Fowler Avenue late Wednesday night. Omaha police said they found the victim, identified as 40-year-old Robert Criss, at a home around 11:30 p.m. They said he was shot in the upper body and rushed to the hospital for...
klkntv.com
Crime Stoppers: Two high-dollar thefts from north Lincoln Home Depot
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Lincoln Police are asking for help with two possibly connected thefts from the Home Depot near 27th Street and Cornhusker Highway. On Oct. 12, a blond woman entered the store, loaded her cart with $1,500 worth of merchandise and quickly left. She loaded the items...
klkntv.com
Omaha man found with over $1 million in fentanyl, Lancaster County sheriff says
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Deputies caught an Omaha man who was on his way to York with over $1 million in fentanyl, the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office says. Deputies worked with Homeland Security Investigations’ criminal interdiction unit to stop a vehicle on Wednesday afternoon for speeding west of Lincoln.
WOWT
Omaha Police clear homeless, tents from downtown sidewalk
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A few homeless people had set up camp on a downtown sidewalk had to move after people who live in the area complained the tents were blocking the walkway. Omaha Police were called in to ask the people to move the tents away from the sidewalk near 16th and Nicholas streets.
1011now.com
Lincoln family shares story of enduring two tragedies
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A Lincoln family is going through the unthinkable after being rocked by two tragedies less than a month apart. The Zeiger family lost a father and husband in September in a deadly motorcycle crash, and then just last week, their house went up in flames. Despite everything the Zeiger family has been through, they’re finding comfort with each other.
KETV.com
Two people injured in Sarpy County shooting
BELLEVUE, Neb. — Two people were injured in a shooting in Bellevue early Wednesday morning. Bellevue police said they found the victims around 1 a.m. at a home near 31st Street and Golden Boulevard, south of Highway 370. Officers said the victims were adults and were expected to survive...
1011now.com
Capital Humane Society offering dog adoption promotion
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Today through the end of October, the Capital Humane Society is offering a special adoption fee on dogs and puppies 5 months and older. Capital Humane Society is restarting the promotion at the Pieloch Adoption Center. It says that both of its locations are caring for...
klkntv.com
Meet Bella and Roxy, available at Capital Humane Society
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Wednesday is one of our favorite days of the week because Capital Humane Society stops the studio with some adoptable pets. Today, Nadia Postek, director of animal welfare, brought two older dogs, Bella and Roxy, with her. The shelter is still in need of volunteers....
KETV.com
Nebraska law enforcement seizes 60,000 fentanyl pills during traffic stop on Interstate 80
LANCASTER COUNTY, Neb. — The Lancaster County Sheriff's Office seized approximately 60,000 fentanyl pills Wednesday during a traffic stop on Interstate 80. Around 2:45 p.m., deputies stopped a vehicle for speeding on I-80 westbound near Lincoln, law enforcement said. The Lancaster County Sheriff's Office said the driver consented to...
WOWT
6 First Alert traffic update: Morning car fire impacts I-80 exit at Nebraska Crossing
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A car fire on an exit ramp of Interstate 80 impacted eastbound traffic early this morning. The fire happened right around 6 a.m. at the exit to Nebraska Crossing. Heavy smoke billowed over the area for about 20 minutes. The ramp remained closed to traffic for...
klkntv.com
Bennet Fire crews save dozens of hay bales from overnight fire
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Dozens of hay bales were saved late Tuesday night into early Wednesday morning after a fire broke out near Bennet. Bennet Fire and Rescue Chief Tim Norris says a local farmer lost 12 large round bales, but crews were able to save more than 50 others.
1011now.com
Driver cited in September fatal motorcycle crash in west Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lincoln Police Department cited a 32-year-old woman in connection with a fatal motorcycle crash that happened in September. On Tuesday at approximately 8:00 a.m., LPD said 32-year-old Marciyanna Nielsen of Lincoln, was cited and released for misdemeanor motor vehicle homicide and possession of marijuana in connection with a fatal motor vehicle crash that occurred Saturday September 24th at NW 19th & West O Street.
News Channel Nebraska
Hixson charged with burglary prior to hospitalization
NEBRASKA CITY - Dustin Hixson, 36, of Nebraska City is charged with burglary and criminal mischief involving a romp through a Nebraska City neighborhood. Police received multiple reports of a man in the areas of Arbor Lodge State Park and Park Lane. Hixson is suspected of setting off car alarms,...
fox42kptm.com
OPD: Man found dead in South Omaha parking lot involved in cutting in North Omaha
OMAHA, Neb. (KPTM) — Police believe the cutting at 3404 N 105th Plaza is related to the body of a man found at 3507 S 84th St. early Sunday morning, according to a press release from Omaha Police Department (OPD). Police were called to the South Omaha parking lot...
