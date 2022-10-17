Read full article on original website
pct.edu
Two Penn College students make ‘Intern of the Year’ short list
Two of the three finalists for “Intern of the Year” at this month’s seventh annual Young Professionals Awards ceremony at Lackawanna County’s PNC Field – including the ultimate winner – are Pennsylvania College of Technology students. Chosen for the honor was Scott Stout, of...
Assistant dean of nursing and health sciences named
Williamsport, Pa. — After a decade at the school, Tanae A. Traister has been named assistant dean of nursing and health sciences at Pennsylvania College of Technology. She replaces Valerie A. Myers, who now serves as dean of nursing and health sciences. “We are excited to have Tanae as part of the School of Nursing and Health Sciences leadership team,” Myers said. “She brings a strong work ethic, innovative problem-solving...
pct.edu
Machine donation aids Penn College manufacturing students
Pennsylvania College of Technology manufacturing students will benefit from a Corporate Tomorrow Maker’s latest donation. TRAK Machine Tools, a subsidiary of Southwestern Industries Inc. and the market leader in computer-numerical-control technology for small-lot machining, is equipping the college with a TRAK TMC5 mill and a TRAK 1630RX lathe. Rich Leonard, chairman of Southwestern Industries, and his wife, Marion, purchased the machines before donating them to the college.
pct.edu
Local company visit opens doors to Penn College students
Spotlighting Penn College’s provision of students’ real-world experiences through collaboration with local companies, Howard W. Troup’s Fixture Design & Fabrication (MTT 222) class traveled to Spartronics on Oct. 12. “Our visit was to see how a modern electronic circuit board manufacturer utilizes fixtures to make their products and to see if we can make some fixtures for them,” said Troup, an assistant professor of automated manufacturing/machine tool technology in the School of Engineering Technologies. Located along Reach Road, Spartronics manufactures highly complex circuit card assemblies and electromechanical products for the aerospace and defense, medical, and instrumentation and control industries.
WOLF
Berwick Space Force Recruit Graduates from Basic Training
WOLF — We have an update to a story we brought you a few weeks back. Caleb Cragle, the 22 year old from Berwick who has joined the Space Force, officially graduates this week!. Caleb's family met him in Texas, where he has been in basic training over the...
cohaitungchi.com
Five Great Central PA Hikes to do This Season
Escaping to the great outdoors is one of the best ways to make the most of your summer. Columbia & Montour Counties and the surrounding region is known far and wide for its outdoor recreation opportunities, including hiking, kayaking, tubing, fishing, boating, hunting, and more. For the trail lovers out there, we’ve decided to come up with a short list of our five favorite area hikes to complete this summer or fall in the peaceful Central Pennsylvania region.
Pennsylvania State Senate approves new requirement for high school students
HARRISBURG (KDKA) - State lawmakers are moving forward on a new requirement for high school students. It would give them a course in living as an adult in the modern world. The state senate approved the bill that requires students to take classes teaching economics and personal finance. Those courses include credit management, learning about interest and borrowing money, mortgages, and more. It now heads to the state house.
Luzerne County Sports Hall of Fame, Pioneer Aggregates lead campaign to assist local agencies
Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience. The Luzerne County Sports Hall of Fame recently directed a campaign to assist non-profit organizations within Luzerne County. Quarterly distributions have been designated to provide necessary support, during specific points for 2022. Four $500 allocations were generated by matching monetary support, coming from a $1,000 donation by Pioneer Aggregates Inc. and the Popple family.
Digital Collegian
Penn State confirms death of third-year student
Ryan O'Malley, a Penn State student, died, according to Penn State spokesperson Lisa Powers. O'Malley died early Sunday morning at 4:52 a.m., according to the Centre County coroner's office, and the manner of death is pending. O'Malley was a fifth-semester student in Penn State's College of Engineering, according to Powers.
Luzerne County Arts & Entertainment Hall of Fame created
WILKES-BARRE — Finally, there will be a Luzerne County Arts & Entertainment Hall of Fame. The establishment of the LCAEHOF was announced Thursday during a noon news conference in the lobby of the F.M. Kirby Center for the Performing Arts on Public Square. The organizing committee issued the following...
Pennsylvania’s hospitals are in crisis. How will Shapiro, Mastriano address this growing issue?
Ask us: As Election Day draws near, what questions do you have?. Hahnemann University Hospital’s closure back in 2019 left shockwaves in Philadelphia and was a sign of worsening things to come. Chester County kicked off 2021 with five hospitals. In less than a year, the rural county was...
pct.edu
Sacred geometry explored in group, multimedia exhibit
Since ancient times, geometric perfection has been thought to convey sacred and secular truths by reflecting the fractal interconnections of the natural world. The artists in “Geometric Aljamía: A Cultural Transliteration” explore geometry as a fundamental aspect of art and as a way to communicate universal ideas across cultures.
buckscountyherald.com
John Fetterman is not from Southeastern Pa.
As he seeks to become a United States senator, Lieut. Gov. John Fetterman claims that he got involved in politics to fight crime in “his city,” Braddock, Pa., after two of his students were gunned down. The truth is, however, that Fetterman spent his entire adult life deliberately...
PSU student charged with racking up $5k in fraud, police say
STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ)– A Penn State student was hit with felony charges after police said he racked up thousands of dollars in credit fraud. Zengyan Lai, 21, of State College made purchases totaling $5,117.84 on a woman’s debit and credit card. He verified the purchases by using the photo on her license that he […]
therecord-online.com
Woolrich Park ownership transfer process continues
LOCK HAVEN, PA – Woolrich Park looks to be continuing in its park capacity for a long, long time. The Clinton County Commissioners at their Thursday meeting approved the park’s donation from the county to Pine Creek Township, the municipality in which the venerable Woolrich landmark is located.
Commissioners clash over coroner's building, approve $1 million agreement with regional airport
Williamsport, Pa. — In an eventful Thursday morning meeting, Lycoming County Commissioners Richard Mirabito and Scott Metzger clashed over what to do about a new facility for the county coroner. The commissioners do not agree on the best location for a new facility for the Lycoming County Coroner. Metzger wants to build a new facility on High Street on land currently owned by UPMC, while Mirabito advocates leasing an existing property on Arch Street in the Newberry section of Williamsport, owned by Don Lundy. ...
This Pennsylvania school district has AR-15 rifles locked up in schools for safety
"We purchased four shotguns and four AR-15's for our school police officers. Fully equipped them in the case of a school shooting or some other terrible horrific incident," said Kevin Booth, Superintendent of the Pittston Area School District.
pahomepage.com
What’s Going On | Fall Family Fun
What’s Going On (WBRE/WYOU) — Here’s Rachel Malak’s weekly rundown of the best events happening in northeast and central Pennsylvania. Indoor yard and bake sale in Williamsport to benefit the Lycoming Animal Protection Society (LAPS). Salon Joy’s fifth annual Trunk-or-Treat event is gearing up in Gouldsboro....
Two teens work together to represent student body
WILLIAMSPORT, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A pair of youth leaders are working together to represent their peers’ voices at school board meetings. It’s the first time in years, their high school has appointed students to this position and the two say their goal is to improve student life. Williamsport Area High School Seniors Sydney Crews […]
wkok.com
Valley Moms Gun Group Reminds Parents about Gun Safety
LEWISBURG – The Central Susquehanna Valley Chapter of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America is reminding parents of the need to protect children from gaining access to weapons…This comes after an 11-year-old Midd-West Middle School student brought a gun and ammunition to school recently. Mary Markle...
