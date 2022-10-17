Read full article on original website
Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay calls for removal of Washington Commanders’ Daniel Snyder
Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay, a highly-respected individual around the league, did not hold back on Tuesday when talking about
Cleveland Browns' Nick Chubb amplifies Jacoby Brissett's postgame message
BEREA — If the Browns didn’t get a wake-up call from Jacoby Brissett’s postgame speech Sunday, Nick Chubb provided it Wednesday. Brissett played his worst game of the season in the 38-15 home loss to the New England Patriots, throwing two interceptions, one on the second play, and taking four sacks. He finished...
Saints Make Four Moves Including Designating CB Alontae Taylor To Return
The Saints also signed QB Jake Luton and DE Jabari Zuniga to their practice squad and released DL Christian Ringo from the unit. Taylor, 23, was originally a wide receiver before converting to cornerback during his time at Tennesee. He opted to sit out the 2021 Music City Bowl in preparation for the draft. The Saints used the No. 49 overall pick in the second round on him in the 2022 NFL Draft.
Pete Carroll on Seahawks: “We are just getting rolling”
The Seahawks have gotten off to a better-than-expected start, winning three, losing three, and landing in a three-way tie atop the NFC West. How does coach Pete Carroll assess the current state of his team?. “I think we are just laying low, I think we are in the reeds,” Carroll...
Broncos Fans on Twitter Rip Russell Wilson and More After Loss to Chargers
In our October 17 report about former Denver Post writer Ryan O'Halloran's in-season switch from covering the Broncos to the Buffalo Bills, we noted that terrible things were likely to happen during Denver's Monday Night Football matchup that evening against the Los Angeles Chargers — the team's fourth prime-time, national standalone game since the start of the season. And lo, it came to pass, by way of a 19-16 overtime defeat so dispiriting that afterward, many fans on Twitter seemed to have trouble keeping track of all the people to blame for a campaign that began with sky-high promise but seems to be exploding on the launchpad.
Tom Brady shares sweet pregame moment with children as wife Gisele Bündchen skips NFL game
Tom Brady shared a heartwarming interaction with each of his three children ahead of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ first home game of the NFL season.On Sunday, the 45-year-old quarterback was seen hugging and kissing his daughter Vivian, who was cheering for her dad on the sidelines. Brady went nose-to-nose with his nine-year-old daughter and kissed her on the forehead.The football star also hugged his sons Benjamin, 12, and Jack, 15, before shaking hands with fans watching from the sidelines.Tom Brady shares son Benjamin and daughter Vivian with wife Gisele Bündchen. He also shares his eldest son, Jack, with ex...
Tom & Gisele Grew ‘Apart’ After He Returned to the NFL—Here’s If ‘Cheating’ Was Involved
After rumors of separation and tension between the couple, many NFL fans are asking: did Tom Brady cheat on Gisele Bündchen? Here’s what sources close to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback and the model have to say. A source close to the power couple disclosed to Page Six on September 27, 2022, that “there is absolutely no accusation of cheating on either side.” The source continued, “Tom and Gisele have recently struggled to make their marriage work and have grown apart.” The cheating rumors circulated after several reports that the two are fighting after Tom made the decision to un-retire from...
Former Vikings LB Lands with Cardinals
The Arizona Cardinals remained a busy team on Tuesday. As part of their latest set of roster moves, they brought in former Vikings LB Blake Lynch. The linebacker ultimately signed with the Cardinals even after visiting with the Carolina Panthers on Monday. Arizona also added K Rodrigo Blankenship after releasing Matt Ammendola on Monday.
Zac Taylor on the defensive front and their health, operating the offense from the gun and more: Transcript
CINCINNATI, Ohio — A day after the team’s win in New Orleans, Bengals coach Zac Taylor talked about the injuries to major parts of the defense, operating the offense from the shotgun and the offensive game plan. Here’s a transcript of what he said Monday:. Update on...
Don’t Rule Out a Vikings Trade in the Coming Weeks
With the trade deadline approaching on November 1st, and the Vikings now on their bye week, attention has turned to the roster and potential trade targets for the team in purple. Given the Vikings new GM and his propensity for pulling off trades, it seems silly to rule out a potential Vikings trade in the next couple weeks.
2022 Thanksgiving Day NFL games preview, Patriots, Bills, Giants
Thanksgiving and football remains an elite combination. It’s a pairing that has been in place since the NFL’s founding in 1920, with the Detroit Lions and Dallas Cowboys being two of the teams that routinely host a game on the annual holiday. Detroit has traditionally hosted a contest...
Bengals Reacts Survey: Week 7
The Cincinnati Bengals are back on the winning track thanks to their 30-26 comeback win over the New Orleans Saints. In a game the Bengals trailed almost the entire way, Joe Burrow and Ja’Marr Chase hooked up for the game-winning score with two minutes left, shades of their 2020 College Football Playoff Championship performance when LSU took down Clemson to win it all.
Jameis Winston (back, ankle) available for Saints in Week 7
New Orleans Saints quarterback Jameis Winston (back, ankle) is available for Week 7's game against the Arizona Cardinals on Thursday Night Football. Winston was limited in practice on Wednesday but will not carry an injury designation into Thursday's clash with the Cardinals. Andy Dalton (back) practiced in full and is also available. The Saints have yet to name a starter for Thursday. Whoever starts will be without both Michael Thomas (toe) and Jarvis Landry (ankle), but Chris Olave (concussion) is expected to play.
DeMaurice Smith strongly hints at possible collusion claim over fully-guaranteed contracts
The Collective Bargaining Agreement does not mandate nor prohibit fully-guaranteed contracts. Whether and to what extent any, some, or all teams give fully-guaranteed contracts to players is up to each franchise. In theory. In practice, collusion can occur. Teams can agree among themselves to not utilize fully-guaranteed contracts. That becomes...
Saints receiver Olave expects to play against Cardinals
METAIRIE, La. (AP) — New Orleans Saints leading receiver Chris Olave said he expects to play in Arizona on Thursday night after missing last Sunday's game because of a recent concussion. “I'm ready to get back to it,” Olave, who was drafted 11th overall last spring, said after practice...
Report: Patriots sign WR/special teamer off Ravens' practice squad
The New England Patriots have found their Cody Davis replacement, it appears. The Patriots are signing wide receiver/special teamer Raleigh Webb to their 53-man roster off the Baltimore Ravens' practice squad, ESPN's Field Yates reported Wednesday. News of Webb's signing comes after the Patriots placed Davis -- one of the...
Stunner: 49ers reportedly trade for McCaffrey from Panthers
It appears that the 49ers have a new offensive weapon. ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Thursday evening, citing sources, that San Francisco is acquiring running back Christian McCaffrey from the Carolina Panthers. The 49ers were rumored to be one of the team's interested in acquiring McCaffrey prior to the NFL's Nov....
Why Jameis Winston isn't starting for Saints vs. Cardinals on 'Thursday Night Football' in Week 7
The Saints are playing the Cardinals on "Thursday Night Football" in Week 7 of the 2022 NFL season, and once again, they will be trying to win with their backup quarterback starting. Andy Dalton will get the nod as New Orleans' top QB in the prime-time clash. It will mark...
Perry's Mailbag: A real 'QB controversy' if Mac Jones struggles?
The New England Patriots will look to make it three consecutive victories when they host the Chicago Bears on Monday Night Football. First, it's time to dive into some of your mailbag questions. Let's get into it... Hey, Gregg. There are a few things there. First of all, define "struggles."...
How much money does Roger Goodell make per year?
Two of the NFL giants went toe-to-toe on Tuesday over Roger Goodell’s contract. Thirty-one of the 32 owners reportedly gave the green light for the compensation committee to open a conversation with Goodell for a new contract. The lone dissenter? Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones. According to an ESPN...
