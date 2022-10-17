Black Friday 2022: everything to know right now

It's true: Black Friday 2022 is just around the corner, and we're here to help you find the best possible deal around. How? Our team of experts will be working around the clock, so whether it's the best air fryer or a brand new vacuum cleaner that you are after, you'll be sure to get it. At the price you want it, too!

We're all on a tighter budget at the moment, so it's understandable if you are waiting for Black Friday to make an all-important home purchase. Or, if you are waiting to get your Christmas shopping started. What we do want to avoid is panic purchasing. It's not good for your wallet or the environment, so what we suggest doing now, ahead of the day, is a little bit of research.

Research, what do we mean? We mean that if you want to buy the best mattress, then start looking around now for what you think you'll want to buy. This way, on the day you know exactly what to look for, and you won't be distracted by another deal that's probably going to end up being returned within 28 days. Solidify a list of what you want to buy so that you don't end up adding more than you really need to your cart and unnecessarily overspending.

However, this is easier said than done, we know that from past Black Friday events. So, with this in mind, you can keep scrolling for everything you need to know ahead of the sale. From the dates you need to remember to tips and tricks, you can check out our product reviews and buying guides ahead of time to make up your mind when it comes to what you want to buy.

Check back here closer to the date, around two weeks before, for early Black Friday deals.

When is Black Friday?

Black Friday was on the 29th of November last year, and this year it falls on Friday the 25th of November . It's always the Friday after Thanksgiving, and in the case of this year, it's the day after.

When is Cyber Monday?

Last year, Cyber Monday was on the 29th of November 2021. This year, it's the day before, on the 28th of November . Black Friday deals will still be live until midnight on Cyber Monday, so this will be your last chance.

What is Black Friday? What is Cyber Monday?

Black Friday started in the USA. The term had previously been used for bad economic events like Friday 24th September 1969 when a group of financiers tried to manipulate the gold market, leading to an economic crash. However, it was then applied to the shopping chaos that was noted in Philadelphia on the Friday after Thanksgiving in 1961 and the name has stuck. With many people taking this day off and using it to begin their Christmas shopping, it is one of the busiest days in the commercial calendar, both in malls and online.

Black Friday is no longer just a US phenomenon – it's gained unstoppable momentum in the UK over recent years, too. Along with Cyber Monday, both events are loved by bargain hunters as they offer the chance to make big savings on everything from tech to furniture and more. With Black Friday weekend falling around a month before Christmas, it is a great opportunity to bag Christmas gifts and winter deals, too.

When will the Black Friday deals start?

Usually, we start to see Black Friday deals around two weeks before the day. The majority of mattress retailers tend to set their sales live ahead of time, but selected retailers will wait until the day to release their deals. We'll be keeping this page updated as soon as sales go live, so check back here for updates come November.

What's the difference between Black Friday and Cyber Monday?

Not a great deal really, since many deals run from Black Friday through to Cyber Monday and beyond. Once upon a time, Black Friday offered great deals on consumer electronics, while Cyber Monday focused more on clothing and jewelry bargains. Now, though, you can get great deals on everything across the entire weekend.

What can you buy for your home on Black Friday?

A handful of items! From mattresses to reed diffusers and even a new sofa, so it's possibly the best time of the year for shopping, big or small. With homeware brands ever more attuned to the Black Friday and Cyber Monday hum, after all, we saw big markdowns from some standout retailers last year!

How to secure the best Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales: Our top tips

1. Sign up for mailing lists

Subscribe to newsletter lists from your favorite retailers to be informed of deals as they drop. You can also sign up for our newsletter because we will be sharing the best home deals on Black Friday and Cyber Monday.

2. Be prepared to research

Ensure that you stay one step ahead of other shoppers by frequently browsing some of the top retailer websites. Cyber Monday deals are exclusively online, meaning it's good to start saving items to your wishlists or carts now. So, when it comes time to checkout, you've already laid the groundwork for success.

3. Check out the lesser-known brands:

The biggest brands may have the buying power to offer the best discounts, but they will also be the busiest sites, and stock is more likely to go quickly. Look for lesser-known retailers (check their reviews on Trustpilot first) and see if they have the products you are after.

How to shop safely during Black Friday and Cyber Monday

Just as you would usually, ensure you're shopping securely. Paying by credit card will give you more protection than paying by debit card. If you pay with PayPal or another third-party payment service, you may not be eligible for these payment protections.