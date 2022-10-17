Rosecroft hosts four Maryland Sire Stakes finals

Last Thursday evening Rosecroft Raceway hosted a quartet of $75,000 Maryland Sire Stakes finals for two-year-olds of both gaits and genders and the four events that kicked off the 16-race card offered a blend of successful favorites and mild upsets.

In fact, in the opening race on the card, Tenouttaten (Jonathan Roberts) forged a genuine 16-1 upset when he gained command soon after the start, strolled by the half in 1:02 then rebuffed several challenges inside and outside through the lane for a half-length score in 2:01.1 for his first career victory in four tries.