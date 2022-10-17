ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maryland State

Rosecroft hosts four Maryland Sire Stakes finals

By By TED BLACK
The Enquirer-Gazette
The Enquirer-Gazette
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Meohq_0icebtPl00

Last Thursday evening Rosecroft Raceway hosted a quartet of $75,000 Maryland Sire Stakes finals for two-year-olds of both gaits and genders and the four events that kicked off the 16-race card offered a blend of successful favorites and mild upsets.

In fact, in the opening race on the card, Tenouttaten (Jonathan Roberts) forged a genuine 16-1 upset when he gained command soon after the start, strolled by the half in 1:02 then rebuffed several challenges inside and outside through the lane for a half-length score in 2:01.1 for his first career victory in four tries.

Comments / 0

Related
The Enquirer-Gazette

The Enquirer-Gazette

186
Followers
159
Post
25K+
Views
ABOUT

The Enquirer-Gazette is a weekly newspaper, serving Prince George's County, Maryland.

 https://www.somdnews.com/enquirer_gazette/

Comments / 0

Community Policy