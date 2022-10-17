ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York Post

Netflix postpones Harry and Meghan doc amid ‘The Crown’ backlash: report

By Erin Keller
New York Post
New York Post
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ljClu_0icebTez00

Netflix is reportedly delaying the release of a Prince Harry and Meghan Markle docuseries after its hit show “The Crown” received backlash from an important figure.

Deadline reported Monday that the documentary was supposed to stream on Netflix in December, following the return on “The Crown” on Nov. 9.

But last week, former UK Prime Minister John Major criticized the show’s upcoming Season 5, which will revolve around the exploits of the royal family over the course of the 1990s.

An upcoming episode titled “Queen Victoria Syndrome” includes a plotline set in 1991 that suggests Prince Charles — now King Charles III — allegedly lobbied for Major to force Queen Elizabeth II to abdicate so that he could take over the throne.

“They are fiction, pure and simple,” Major told Daily Mail in October of the show’s incendiary scenes, adding that no such meeting ever took place in real life.

“They’re rattled at Netflix, and they blinked first and decided to postpone the documentary,” a source told Deadline.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1RGMBf_0icebTez00
Prince Harry and Megan Markle signed an estimated $100 million deal with Netflix in 2021.
Getty Images
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gzItq_0icebTez00
Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, follows the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II on Sept. 19.
POOL/AFP via Getty Images

“The Crown” has defended itself against claims of historical inaccuracy, insisting that it has always “been presented as a drama based on historical events.”

Netflix has stated that “there’s never been any documentary from the Duke and Duchess of Sussex confirmed” on the streamer.

Although Netflix has never confirmed a Harry and Meghan docuseries, Deadline reported that the two served as executive producers on the project through their production company Archewell and under their Netflix banner deal.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2VIJHX_0icebTez00
Netflix’s “The Crown” premieres Season 5 on Nov. 9.
Netflix

The outlet also noted that the its delayed release could result from Queen Elizabeth II’s death on Sept. 8.

Markle’s “Archetypes” podcast was paused during the queen’s official time of mourning, which ended Sept. 19.

The Post has contacted Netflix and Archewell for comment.

Comments / 0

Related
ohmymag.co.uk

Princess Anne inherits Queen Elizabeth's most treasured possession worth £1 million

The late Queen Elizabeth II's love for pearls took root in her childhood, but pearls have always had a solid connection to the Royal Family. Author of The Queen's Jewels, Leslie Field, wrote:. Pearls are traditional for Queens going back one thousand years. Express reports that Princess Anne's great-great-great-grandmother, Queen...
Us Weekly

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Charitable Work Throughout the Years

Royally kind! Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have always been proponents of helping their fellow man. Charity has played a huge part in their relationship, both while they were senior members of the British royal family and since they announced their decision to step back in January 2020. Harry organized...
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
71K+
Followers
56K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy