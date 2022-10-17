ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NYC public schools forming ‘borough response teams’ as migrant crisis overwhelms classrooms

By Cayla Bamberger
New York Post
 3 days ago

New York City public schools are forming “borough response teams” — leaning heavily on parent volunteers — to address the migrant student crisis, The Post has learned.

The Department of Education recently sent out a call-to-action outlining plans to organize food and clothing drives, resource fairs, “listening sessions” and focus groups.

“We need your support,” read the plea from the DOE’s Office of Family and Community Empowerment, which was viewed by The Post.

The memo went out Thursday night to parent volunteers on citywide and community education councils, the Chancellor’s Parent Advisory Council and an organization of PTA presidents.

School and district staffers, elected officials and community leaders can sign up to help too, it said.

The DOE press team did not supply any more information about the scope or responsibilities of the new borough teams, but said officials would address it at a press conference Tuesday.

The plea comes as the DOE’s dedicated office to supporting students in temporary housing has been short-staffed — as thousands of migrant families of school-aged kids fill the city’s shelters .

NYC’s new “borough response teams” will rely on parent volunteers.
Kevin C. Downs

Volunteers told The Post each response team’s core reps will meet weekly to coordinate efforts supporting migrant students, while subcommittees will touch base as needed on specifics like family engagement, donations, events and mental health.

An early borough response team is already up and running in the Bronx, said Lupe Hernandez, a parent leader duplicating the borough’s efforts in Manhattan. The group has hosted a block party to welcome the migrant families with tents to collect or pick up donations and some medical clinics.

“That would be amazing, if we could do one or two in Manhattan, with Manhattan being so big,” said Hernandez, who sits on the parent-led Community Education Council 2, representing most of Lower Manhattan to Midtown West and the Upper East Side.

Along with parents, school and district staffers, along with community leaders, can sign up for the teams.
Kevin C. Downs

Parents, however, are already spread thin trying to support the new arrivals , including at PS 33 Chelsea Prep, where the PTA stepped up with clothes and school supplies the DOE had promised to provide .

“When we see schools like the one Chelsea, that has a greater level of students served there, we’re going to make sure that we get over there and provide them the supports that they need,” Schools Chancellor David Banks told reporters last week.

“It’s not resolved yet — but we’re going to make sure we’re dealing with it,” he added.

But some parents and advocates wondered if the city was punting responsibility.

Leonie Haimson, of the group Class Size Matters, called the way many families and teachers have stepped up to the plate “really amazing” — but suggested the effort should not fall on them.

“To make these schools wait months for resources, and instead expect parents to volunteer, is totally irrational and irresponsible in my mind,” said Haimson, adding that schools should receive extra funding and staffers to help support the migrant students.

While asking families to get involved, the DOE hasn’t put in place an interim executive director since the office head announced his resignation more than a month ago. A memo last week showed a crowd of regional directors are leading that team for now, while they search for someone to temporarily step up to the plate.

Each response team’s core representatives will meet weekly to plan support for migrant students.
Kevin C. Downs

And while some schools have received advanced payments for increased enrollment, Banks told parents last week that the city school system is waiting for the federal government to come through with additional support.

“We’re an open, sanctuary city where we said ‘come one come all’,” said Banks. “But right now, there are no dollars attached to any of these students that are coming.”

Hernandez, the parent rep from Manhattan, praised the DOE for doing the best it can with limited resources, but said: “It’s unfortunate that the city is kind of punting.”

“The city is waiting for federal government to come in specifically for asylum seekers,” she said. “Even our own governor is punting it to the president. No one wants to take responsibility.”

