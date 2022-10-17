ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WXIA 11 Alive

Nonprofit works to help seniors dealing with inflation woes

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Many metro Atlanta seniors are struggling to make ends meet. As costs soar, Gwinnett County resident Joe Karch is among them. “Rent is $1,200, $1,400, $1,600 for one bedroom apartment," said Karch who is also a Navy veteran. He served the country proudly as an...
GWINNETT COUNTY, GA
atlantafi.com

Best Atlanta Hotels To See Celebrities

Hotels are not only great places to stay in Atlanta, but they’re where you’ll most likely to spot a celebrity. As you might imagine, celebrities want to stay at top-notch hotels with amenities and security. Privacy is also a must for famous people who travel into the city.
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Oh rats! Atlanta named 1 of the ‘rattiest cities’ in the US

ATLANTA - Atlanta is home to Coca-Cola, lemon pepper wet wings, champion sports teams … and a lot of rats. Atlanta-based company pest control company Orkin ranked the Peach State's capitol as the 14th rattiest city in the nation. That's one spot higher than last year. The company used...
ATLANTA, GA
Radio Ink

Ski Chooses Compass Media Networks

Compass Media Networks has been chosen as the syndication partner for The Frank Ski Show. The show airs in morning drive in Atlanta on Cox Media Group’s WALR-FM and afternoons in Washington, DC on Howard University’s WHUR-FM. Ski said, “With the combined efforts of Compass Media Networks, Oceanic...
WASHINGTON, DC
Reporter Newspapers, Atlanta Intown, and Rough Draft

City of Atlanta to convert former Downtown bank building into affordable housing

Mayor Andre Dickens announced the Invest Atlanta Board has approved $39 million of funding to acquire 2 Peachtree Street from the State of Georgia for conversion into affordable housing. Built in 1968, the 44-story former First National Bank Building was purchased by the state in 1991 for use as government offices. The tower was then […] The post City of Atlanta to convert former Downtown bank building into affordable housing appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
ATLANTA, GA
AccessAtlanta

7 of the most serene places in metro Atlanta to get your zen on

Sometimes, we all need a moment to rest and relax from the craziness of our daily lives. Luckily, Atlanta offers a variety of nature preserves and urban hikes surrounded by lush greenery, wildlife and hardly any traffic noise. There are also opportunities to reconnect with body and mind at spiritual centers that offer guided teaching. If you’re looking to take a few hours of your day to recharge without wanting to actually escape the city, look into the seven locations below that offer quiet spaces to think and reflect.
ATLANTA, GA
atlantaagentmagazine.com

FCP purchases Decatur apartments for $40.5 million

Multifamily investor and landlord FCP acquired the 304-unit Park 35 Apartments in Decatur for $40.5 million, bringing its Atlanta-area portfolio to 6,870 residences in 33 communities. The garden-apartment community is located 3529 Robins Landing Way and offers a clubhouse, pool and playground. Shoal Creek Park is adjacent to the property.
DECATUR, GA
AccessAtlanta

5 of the best things you can do in Atlanta this weekend

Here are five of the best things to do in Atlanta this weekend:. If you love Halloween — and who doesn’t? — you’ll want to head to Urban Tree Cidery on Saturday night. This hard cider maker is getting into the Halloween spirit with a spooktacular party that will include Halloween-themed specialty cocktails, a DJ and a dance floor, a costume contest, haunted photo ops, and horror movies on the big screen all night. This event is free; just show up and have a ghoulish time!
ATLANTA, GA
musictimes.com

'Kanye West Day' Officially Cancelled: 'To Ye I Say Nay'

The former Atlanta city councilwoman who organized "Kanye West Day" is distancing herself from him. In view of his recent contentious words, she says she would not grant the distinction now. It's such a waste of a gret honor, considering the day was made in recognition of all the great, nice things Kanye achieved in Atlanta.
ATLANTA, GA
addictedtovacation.com

16 Easy Road Trips To Take From Atlanta

Feeling depressed or frustrated? These short road trips from Atlanta can brighten up your (and your loved ones’) moods in no time. Sometimes it is just nice to get out of the city and explore some of the wonderful places that Texas has to offer, isn’t it?. Table...
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Atlanta City Council debates 'magic mushrooms'

Psilocybin, so-called entheogen plants known to many as magic mushrooms or peyote buttons, was the topic of debate among the Atlanta City Council. Several residents have testified before members about how magic mushrooms helped with things like pain, and anxiety.
ATLANTA, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy