FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Major discount retail store opening another new location in GeorgiaKristen WaltersAtlanta, GA
4 Great Pizza Places in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
This Historic 1903 Dallas, GA, Train Wreck Destroyed the Massive Iron Trestle Over Pumpkinvine CreekDeanLandDallas, GA
We Scooped Up Tasty Treats at Acworth's Newest Ice Cream Shop After Visiting Downtown's Halloween ScarecrowsDeanLandAcworth, GA
Atlanta hotel opens ‘career closet’ to help its employees dress for success
ATLANTA — In a hallway ‘behind the scenes’ at the Omni Atlanta hotel in downtown Atlanta, Deja Cherry is doing a little browsing. “Oh my gosh! I can’t believe that people are willing to give these things for other people to be able to say, ‘hey — I have something to wear,’” Cherry said.
WXIA 11 Alive
Nonprofit works to help seniors dealing with inflation woes
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Many metro Atlanta seniors are struggling to make ends meet. As costs soar, Gwinnett County resident Joe Karch is among them. “Rent is $1,200, $1,400, $1,600 for one bedroom apartment," said Karch who is also a Navy veteran. He served the country proudly as an...
atlantafi.com
Best Atlanta Hotels To See Celebrities
Hotels are not only great places to stay in Atlanta, but they’re where you’ll most likely to spot a celebrity. As you might imagine, celebrities want to stay at top-notch hotels with amenities and security. Privacy is also a must for famous people who travel into the city.
fox5atlanta.com
Oh rats! Atlanta named 1 of the ‘rattiest cities’ in the US
ATLANTA - Atlanta is home to Coca-Cola, lemon pepper wet wings, champion sports teams … and a lot of rats. Atlanta-based company pest control company Orkin ranked the Peach State's capitol as the 14th rattiest city in the nation. That's one spot higher than last year. The company used...
The World’s Largest Holiday Drive-Through With 2 Million Lights Is Coming To This Georgia City
There's no need to drive through your neighborhood looking for decorated houses to experience a Christmas light show in Atlanta anymore. World of Illumination's massive drive-through light show is coming back to Marietta this season and it will make you feel like you're inside a holiday wonderland. The theme of...
Radio Ink
Ski Chooses Compass Media Networks
Compass Media Networks has been chosen as the syndication partner for The Frank Ski Show. The show airs in morning drive in Atlanta on Cox Media Group’s WALR-FM and afternoons in Washington, DC on Howard University’s WHUR-FM. Ski said, “With the combined efforts of Compass Media Networks, Oceanic...
City of Atlanta to convert former Downtown bank building into affordable housing
Mayor Andre Dickens announced the Invest Atlanta Board has approved $39 million of funding to acquire 2 Peachtree Street from the State of Georgia for conversion into affordable housing. Built in 1968, the 44-story former First National Bank Building was purchased by the state in 1991 for use as government offices. The tower was then […] The post City of Atlanta to convert former Downtown bank building into affordable housing appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
Two Newnan brothers, aged 11 and 14, making thousands on digital art
NEWNAN, Ga. — Two Newnan brothers have made thousands of dollars selling digital copies of their art online, and now they are traveling the county to teach others how to do the same. Most of the art hanging in Joey and Eric Uzar's art studio has already been sold,...
Halloween in Atlanta: Haunts, festivals, events going on around town
Join the Atlanta Botanical Garden for a day of fall, family fun! This festive event will offer music performances, pumpkin decorating, a ride-on-train, and more. Costumes encouraged. Tuesday, Oct. 25. Scare on the Square: Little Monsters Bash in Atlanta. Colony Square is hosting a special Halloween-themed edition of its monthly...
AccessAtlanta
7 of the most serene places in metro Atlanta to get your zen on
Sometimes, we all need a moment to rest and relax from the craziness of our daily lives. Luckily, Atlanta offers a variety of nature preserves and urban hikes surrounded by lush greenery, wildlife and hardly any traffic noise. There are also opportunities to reconnect with body and mind at spiritual centers that offer guided teaching. If you’re looking to take a few hours of your day to recharge without wanting to actually escape the city, look into the seven locations below that offer quiet spaces to think and reflect.
atlantaagentmagazine.com
FCP purchases Decatur apartments for $40.5 million
Multifamily investor and landlord FCP acquired the 304-unit Park 35 Apartments in Decatur for $40.5 million, bringing its Atlanta-area portfolio to 6,870 residences in 33 communities. The garden-apartment community is located 3529 Robins Landing Way and offers a clubhouse, pool and playground. Shoal Creek Park is adjacent to the property.
AccessAtlanta
5 of the best things you can do in Atlanta this weekend
Here are five of the best things to do in Atlanta this weekend:. If you love Halloween — and who doesn’t? — you’ll want to head to Urban Tree Cidery on Saturday night. This hard cider maker is getting into the Halloween spirit with a spooktacular party that will include Halloween-themed specialty cocktails, a DJ and a dance floor, a costume contest, haunted photo ops, and horror movies on the big screen all night. This event is free; just show up and have a ghoulish time!
East Point Amazon warehouse employees file complaints over alleged retaliation, discrimination
EAST POINT, Ga. — People who work at Amazon warehouses in Fulton and DeKalb Counties rallied together Wednesday to demand better pay, while also accusing the company of unfair labor practices at its East Point location. The people who protested want a $5 an hour raise and a minimum...
musictimes.com
'Kanye West Day' Officially Cancelled: 'To Ye I Say Nay'
The former Atlanta city councilwoman who organized "Kanye West Day" is distancing herself from him. In view of his recent contentious words, she says she would not grant the distinction now. It's such a waste of a gret honor, considering the day was made in recognition of all the great, nice things Kanye achieved in Atlanta.
Rising crime makes it ‘almost impossible’ to live in their neighborhood anymore
ATLANTA — Residents of historic South Atlanta and Lakewood Heights in southeast Atlanta are saying it has become almost impossible for them to live there. Crime continues to rise, and some residential streets have turned into racetracks and party zones. 11Alive has been following the trends there for months...
Atlanta college student killed by plane propeller while on date
STATESBORO, Ga. (AP) — A college student died after being struck by the propeller of a small plane as he disembarked at an airport in Southeast Georgia, authorities said. The Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Board are investigating the death Sunday night at Statesboro-Bulloch County Airport, FAA spokesman Steve Kulm said.
Lady Danzy promotes diversity with Fit for a Queen luxury dress store
Atlanta entrepreneur Lady Danzy is taking fashion to a new level with her elegant prom, formal, pageant, and bridal store, Fit for a Queen in Midtown Atlanta. The company started in a smaller storefront but is now located in Midtown only a couple of doors down from the Fox Theatre.
addictedtovacation.com
16 Easy Road Trips To Take From Atlanta
Feeling depressed or frustrated? These short road trips from Atlanta can brighten up your (and your loved ones’) moods in no time. Sometimes it is just nice to get out of the city and explore some of the wonderful places that Texas has to offer, isn’t it?. Table...
DeKalb CEO proposes retention bonuses, more vaccination incentives for employees
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Employees in several DeKalb County government departments could soon receive bonuses. Back in May, the county awarded its public safety workers, including officers and firefighters, a $3,000 retention bonus. On Wednesday, DeKalb County CEO Michael Thurmond proposed another bonus this time for frontline employees who aren’t sworn in.
fox5atlanta.com
Atlanta City Council debates 'magic mushrooms'
Psilocybin, so-called entheogen plants known to many as magic mushrooms or peyote buttons, was the topic of debate among the Atlanta City Council. Several residents have testified before members about how magic mushrooms helped with things like pain, and anxiety.
