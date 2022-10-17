ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bensalem Township, PA

Slavery Is On The Ballot For Voters In 5 U.S. States

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — More than 150 years aft slaves were freed successful the U.S., voters successful 5 states volition soon determine whether to adjacent loopholes that led to the proliferation of a antithetic signifier of slavery — forced labour by radical convicted of definite crimes. None of...
LOUISIANA STATE
Arizona Refuses US Demand To Remove Containers Along Border

PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona has refused the national government’s request to instrumentality down double-stacked shipping containers it placed to capable gaps successful the partition on the U.S.-Mexico border, saying it won’t bash truthful until the U.S. moves to conception a imperishable obstruction instead. The Arizona Department of...
ARIZONA STATE
Texas Sues Google Over Use of Facial Images

The Texas lawyer wide sued Alphabet Inc.’s Google connected Thursday, alleging the hunt elephantine violated authorities laws by collecting biometric information connected look and dependable features without seeking the afloat consent of users. Texas alleged Google’s data-collection practices stretched backmost to 2015 and affected millions of the state’s residents,...
TEXAS STATE
Arizona Secretary Of State Sends Voter Intimidation Report To DOJ

The bureau of the Arizona caput of authorities has referred a study of elector intimidation to the state’s lawyer general’s bureau and the U.S. Department of Justice. A elector claimed to person been “approached and followed by a radical of individuals” portion trying to driblet disconnected a ballot astatine an early-voting driblet container Monday, according to the office. Local outlet ABC15 first reported the ailment Wednesday, and a Justice Department spokesperson confirmed to HuffPost that the DOJ had received the referral.
ARIZONA STATE

