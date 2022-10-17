ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Octogenarian Harrison Ford Finally Relents And Joins The Marvel Cinematic Universe In ‘Captain America 4’

By Samantha Nungesser
 3 days ago
He’s Han Solo. He’s Indiana Jones. And now he’s joining… Marvel? You heard that right! According to Deadline, the head honcho of action movies Harrison Ford is officially going to be a part of the MCU all starting with their Phase 5 title Captain America: New World Order.

The veteran actor is set to star opposite Anthony Mackie as General Thaddeus “Thunderbolt” Ross, a top-ranking military official who is head of the team of anti-heroes referred to as the Thunderbolts. He is also known as the father-in-law of Bruce Banner who led the gamma bomb project that turned his son-in-law into the Hulk. The role was last played by William Hurt, who starred as the character from 2008’s The Incredible Hulk until 2021’s Black Widow. He passed earlier this year at the age of 71.

Other than Mackie reprising his role as Sam Wilson, which he took over for in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, not much is known about the plot of the new movie. However, we do know it’s the fourth film in Marvel’s Phase 5 and, according to Deadline, will be followed by Thunderbolts and Blade.

Among the ensemble cast, Shira Haas, Tim Blake Nelson, and Carl Lumbly will star alongside Mackie and Ford. Further, the movie was written by Falcon creator Malcolm Spellman and it will be directed by Julius Onah.

While fans are already imagining what the Hollywood icon is going to look like as the Red Hulk, Ford is gearing up for the June 2023 release of his new Indiana Jones movie as well as the Apple TV+ series Shrinking. I don’t ever want to hear that 80 years old is “old” again.

Captain America: The New World Order is slated to release on May 3, 2024.

