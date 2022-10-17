ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

8 Haunted Minnesota Places Featured On Television

Who doesn't love a good paranormal investigation show or a good ghost story? From 'Ghost Adventures' to 'Destination Fear' and everything in between, let's talk about times a haunted place from Minnesota has been featured on national TV shows. It's great to gather around the TV and see what haunted...
Ice Castles Is A Must See Minnesota Attraction

Your family will have a blast checking out one of the unique and breathtaking winter attractions in the entire country. There are only 5 of these "Icy Wonderland" attractions in the US and organizers say one will be opening in Minnesota again this year. Construction plans are already being made...
Besides Superior, What is the Deepest Lake in Minnesota?

Minnesota is known as the Land of 10,000 Lakes, but do you know which one of those lakes is the deepest in the entire state?. When it comes to lakes, it's tough to beat us here in Minnesota, right? And while our famous state slogan says there are 10,000 lakes in this land, the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources (DNR) points out that there are actually 11,842 lakes here in the North Star State. (I'm not sure why we don't update that slogan; maybe it's because the slogan 'Land of 11,842 Lakes' isn't as catchy.)
Does Wisconsin Love Pizza More Than Minnesota?

A new video that's gone viral would seem to show that Wisconsin does like pizza more than Minnesota. When it comes to pizza, I'm a big fan. I've often said pizza might be the one food I could have every day and not get tired of eating. That's mainly because they are so many different kinds of pizza, from frozen, to take-out, to delivery and those homemade pizzas too.
This “Stupid” Question was the Most Googled in Minnesota

Google. It's a thing we all use to find out any sort of information. If you don't know something, just "Google" it. Funny how Yahoo never took off like that. You would never say "Hey, Yahoo that question". That just sounds odd. Google. Our source for any information. That includes spelling, random trivia, geography, basically anything you need an answer to, Google helps you out.
How Old Is The Oldest Living Minnesotan?

Jeanne Calment was 122-years and 164-days old when she finally passed away in France. Calment is the only person in history verified as living past 120-years old. She outlived her daughter and her grandson. That nugget popped up on my Facebook newsfeed today and instantly made me wonder about the...
Did Minneapolis’ biggest snowstorm occur on Halloween?

My friend just moved to Minneapolis and is telling me that the city’s biggest snowstorm occurred on Halloween. How could that be?. Strange as it seems, that is true. During the period from October 31 to November 2, 1991, a blinding snowstorm dropped 28.4 inches of snow on the Twin Cities, a single storm record. Duluth was buried by 36.9 inches, the largest storm total in Minnesota history. Though, it was occurring a half a continent away, this record snowstorm occurred at the same time the “Perfect Storm”, a storm made famous by the Sebastian Junger novel and subsequent movie, was battering the Eastern Seaboard. While the storms were separate entities, the strength of the Atlantic storm impeded the eastward progress of the Minnesota storm, prolonging the snowfall there, resulting in the record totals.
What to do in Minnesota: 8 things to do this weekend (Oct. 21-23)

From fall festivals to Halloween events and haunted trails, there are tons of events this weekend in Minnesota. Have an event you want to see featured? Email me at adelaide.vanpelt@fox.com. Fall Festival:. Anoka Fairgrounds, Anoka. October 20 through October 22. Head to Anoka for a fall celebration. Admission includes hay...
