Ever Been to Minnesota’s ‘Coolest Secret Location?’
Minnesota is full of wonders in our great outdoors. The Mississippi Headwaters, Voyageurs National Park, The North Shore, Gooseberry Falls, 66 State Parks, 10,000+ lakes, and a whole lot more. The travel team at Reader's Digest has listed the 'Coolest Secret Locations' in each of the 50 states. Any guess...
Locals Claim This Minnesota Hiking Trail Is Haunted
People have always been fascinated by paranormal activity. An IPSOS poll conducted a few years ago revealed nearly half (46%) of Americans do believe in ghosts. Are you a believer or are you skeptical?. If you're on the fence and looking for an "experience" to help shape your opinion you...
One Of The Best Beaches In The Country Is In… Minnesota?!?
It's hard to think about beaches in late October when you're scrambling to finish outdoor projects and getting your snow blower tuned up for the cold Minnesota winter that is quickly approaching. If you are thinking about beaches, you're probably planning a winter vacation to a warm destination. You don't...
8 Haunted Minnesota Places Featured On Television
Who doesn't love a good paranormal investigation show or a good ghost story? From 'Ghost Adventures' to 'Destination Fear' and everything in between, let's talk about times a haunted place from Minnesota has been featured on national TV shows. It's great to gather around the TV and see what haunted...
Ice Castles Is A Must See Minnesota Attraction
Your family will have a blast checking out one of the unique and breathtaking winter attractions in the entire country. There are only 5 of these "Icy Wonderland" attractions in the US and organizers say one will be opening in Minnesota again this year. Construction plans are already being made...
Don’t Miss Out: Minnesota Fall Colors Final Push to Peak This Weekend
FOMO is the fear of missing out, and the fear is real in Minnesota as this season's fall colors hang on for their final days of peak colors of the annual autumn display. This year's drought is being blamed for less-than-usual spectacular fall colors across our state, although some maples have blown me away with vibrant color this fall.
Besides Superior, What is the Deepest Lake in Minnesota?
Minnesota is known as the Land of 10,000 Lakes, but do you know which one of those lakes is the deepest in the entire state?. When it comes to lakes, it's tough to beat us here in Minnesota, right? And while our famous state slogan says there are 10,000 lakes in this land, the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources (DNR) points out that there are actually 11,842 lakes here in the North Star State. (I'm not sure why we don't update that slogan; maybe it's because the slogan 'Land of 11,842 Lakes' isn't as catchy.)
The Most Popular Halloween Costumes in Minnesota, IA, and WI
Spooky season is almost over, but there’s still time to figure out a costume for Halloween! Do you need any ideas? Or do you want to know what to look out for so you can stand out? Well, I got you with this year’s study on each state’s most popular searched and worn Halloween costume!
These Two Central Minnesota Trailer Parks Were Part Of A $25M Purchase
It's a move that has mostly been under the radar but a recent $25 million dollar purchase conducted has seen 7 Minnesota trailer parks change ownership, with two of them being right here in Central Minnesota with trailer parks in St. Cloud and Albany being part of the deal. According...
Does Wisconsin Love Pizza More Than Minnesota?
A new video that's gone viral would seem to show that Wisconsin does like pizza more than Minnesota. When it comes to pizza, I'm a big fan. I've often said pizza might be the one food I could have every day and not get tired of eating. That's mainly because they are so many different kinds of pizza, from frozen, to take-out, to delivery and those homemade pizzas too.
This “Stupid” Question was the Most Googled in Minnesota
Google. It's a thing we all use to find out any sort of information. If you don't know something, just "Google" it. Funny how Yahoo never took off like that. You would never say "Hey, Yahoo that question". That just sounds odd. Google. Our source for any information. That includes spelling, random trivia, geography, basically anything you need an answer to, Google helps you out.
How Old Is The Oldest Living Minnesotan?
Jeanne Calment was 122-years and 164-days old when she finally passed away in France. Calment is the only person in history verified as living past 120-years old. She outlived her daughter and her grandson. That nugget popped up on my Facebook newsfeed today and instantly made me wonder about the...
Now is the Time to Experience the “Most Haunted Road in Minnesota”
'tis the season for Halloween and haunted and/or scary things to be talked about everywhere. We have seen and heard about this road for awhile. Some people agree with the "haunted road" description. Other people say that they have driven this road several times, and never experienced anything scary about it I say... check it out, but don't go alone.
Did Minneapolis’ biggest snowstorm occur on Halloween?
My friend just moved to Minneapolis and is telling me that the city’s biggest snowstorm occurred on Halloween. How could that be?. Strange as it seems, that is true. During the period from October 31 to November 2, 1991, a blinding snowstorm dropped 28.4 inches of snow on the Twin Cities, a single storm record. Duluth was buried by 36.9 inches, the largest storm total in Minnesota history. Though, it was occurring a half a continent away, this record snowstorm occurred at the same time the “Perfect Storm”, a storm made famous by the Sebastian Junger novel and subsequent movie, was battering the Eastern Seaboard. While the storms were separate entities, the strength of the Atlantic storm impeded the eastward progress of the Minnesota storm, prolonging the snowfall there, resulting in the record totals.
Unique Minnesota Business Takes Family Fun to a New “Extreme”!
Maybe it's because I grew up around construction and big machinery was just a way of life, that I have always found it fascinating. On top of that though I have always and will always remain a kid at heart. All combined it's probably why I got EXTREMELY excited when I found this unique Minnesota Business:
Minnesota's COVID-19 update for the week ending Tuesday, Oct. 18
The latest COVID-19 figures in Minnesota have been released and the volume of cases have decreased along with the amount of COVID found in metro area wastewater samples. Here's a look at the data for the 7 days ending at 4 a.m., Tuesday, Oct. 18. The 7-day moving average is...
fox9.com
What to do in Minnesota: 8 things to do this weekend (Oct. 21-23)
From fall festivals to Halloween events and haunted trails, there are tons of events this weekend in Minnesota. Have an event you want to see featured? Email me at adelaide.vanpelt@fox.com. Fall Festival:. Anoka Fairgrounds, Anoka. October 20 through October 22. Head to Anoka for a fall celebration. Admission includes hay...
You’ll Never Guess Who Crashed A Minnesota Wedding Over The Weekend
I found myself in St. Paul over the weekend djing a wedding at the St. Paul College Club on Summit Avenue. A surprising "celebrity" guest crashed the ceremony. Seeing all the different venues throughout the area. Getting to try all the different foods throughout the area. I've been djing for...
GLOW Festival Returning To Minnesota With A New Location
One of the biggest holiday light displays in the state will return in 2023.... but in a new location. The GLOW Holiday Festival is moving its operations from the Minnesota State Fairgrounds to the home of the St. Paul Saints baseball team, CHS Field. Marvel in a dazzling walk-through holiday...
