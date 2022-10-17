Read full article on original website
Related
newschannel20.com
Final gubernatorial debate won't impact race, expert says
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — We are less than three weeks from the midterm election and candidates are doing everything they can to get your vote. On Tuesday, Governor JB Pritzker and candidate Darren Bailey faced off for the last time before the election. Ken Redfield, a professor at the...
newschannel20.com
Sangamon County sorority receives ARISE grant
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — The Kappa Sigma Zeta chapter in Springfield has been awarded an Activating Relationships in Illinois for Systemic Equitygrant (ARISE) to help further education on the COVID-19 vaccine. Kappa Sigma Zeta in Sangamon County is one of the 18 organizations across the state to receive this...
newschannel20.com
Illinois Innocence Project holds 'Defender of the Innocent' award ceremony
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — The Illinois Innocence project held its first "Defender of the Innocent" awards. The University of Illinois Springfield (UIS) organization works to help those who were wrongfully convicted of crimes. The project recognized the passage of the Juvenile Deception Bill. The bill was signed last year...
newschannel20.com
No approval for Poplar Place renovations yet
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — During the Springfield City Council meeting on Tuesday, it was proposed to invest city money to improve Poplar Place on the east side of Springfield. If it gets approved Springfield would spend over $2 million to create 50 single-family homes and 25 duplex units. The...
newschannel20.com
District 186 continues contract negotiations with teachers union
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — District 186 and the Springfield Education Association (SEA) are set to continue contract negotiations. There was a break in negotiations after school board member Mike Zimmers passed away after the last round of negotiations. The SEA and District 186 have been back and forth on...
newschannel20.com
District 186 School Board accepting applications for open seat
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — The District 186 School Board is now accepting applications to fill the remainder of Mike Zimmers's term. Zimmers passed away less than two weeks ago. The board has 45 days to fill his spot for the rest of his term, which ends in April of...
newschannel20.com
Springfield City Council turns down another Wyndham proposal
SPRINGFIELD, ILL (WICS/WRSP) — The Wyndham City Centre in downtown Springfield has been the topic of debate for city council since the summer. On Tuesday night, aldermen denied the petition to rezone that would have allowed the Wyndham to become a hotel and apartment complex. After hours of a...
newschannel20.com
Illinois previews state report card
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — The Illinois State Board of Education (ISBE) will be releasing the state's report card this month. According to ISBE officials, this year's state report card included a higher rate of student growth compared to 2019. Officials say while growth has made a rebound from pre-pandemic...
newschannel20.com
Petition to rezone Wyndham Hotel for apartments denied
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — There was more than three hours of heated debate as Springfield City Council turns down the latest proposal involving the future of the Wyndham Hotel. The discussion centered around the petition to rezone the area around the Wyndham Hotel and whether or not to turn...
newschannel20.com
Dog show at Illinois State Fairgrounds
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — Thursday was the start of the Prairie Land Classic Cluster Dog Show. Hundreds of dogs from Central Illinois Kennel Clubs competed in four shows. The dog show is free to the public and will be at the Illinois State Fairgrounds Exposition Building. "I enjoy a...
newschannel20.com
2 construction workers killed, trooper injured in Scott's Law violations
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — An Illinois State Police trooper was injured and two construction workers are dead after two Scott's Law violations on Tuesday. The incidents happened less than an hour apart. Illinois State Police (ISP) officials say the first happened around 7:25 a.m. near US Route 45 and...
newschannel20.com
Flu hospitalization rates vary by race, CDC says
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) shared a report on how flu hospitalization rates vary between different races and ethnicities. The report stated that between 2009 and 2022, African Americans, Hispanics, and Native Americans are more likely to be hospitalized with the flu...
newschannel20.com
Last Honor Flight of the year takes off next month
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — Land of Lincoln Honor Flight is wrapping up its program for the year with a final flight next month. The final 2022 flight will take off on Tuesday, Nov. 1 from Springfield Abraham Lincoln Capitol Airport. Honor Flight flies veterans out to Washington D.C. with...
newschannel20.com
Springfield holding fall hazardous waste collection this weekend
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — The City of Springfield is working to make sure families are safe with fewer hazardous waste items in their homes. Springfield is hosting its fall Household Hazardous Waste Collection event on Saturday, Oct. 22 from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Illinois State Fairgrounds.
newschannel20.com
Mobile Dairy Classroom comes to Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — Some District 186 students got to see the journey of milk on Wednesday. The tour is called the Mobile Dairy Classroom which works as a milking parlor on wheels. Ridgely and Vachel Lindsay were a few schools selected for a Mobile Dairy Tour. The educational...
newschannel20.com
Trivia night in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — It is trivia night on Wednesday in Springfield. This trivia night is at Anvil and Forge Brewing Company at 7 p.m. Teams can be a max of 10 people and the cost is $10 per person. Prizes will be awarded to the top teams of...
newschannel20.com
Pleasant Plains Middle School honored for inclusiveness
PLEASENT PLAINS, Ill. (WICS) — Pleasant Plains Middle School is being recognized for its drive to include all students. The school is being named a National Banner Unified Champion School, which is a program branching from the Special Olympics. Pleasant Plains is being recognized for bringing students together through...
newschannel20.com
Memorial Holiday Fest returns to downtown Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — The Memorial Holiday Fest is returning to Springfield in 2022. The Holiday fest will feature community events on Saturdays and Wednesday evenings between November 26 and December 21 in downtown Springfield. A tree lighting will kick off Memorial Holiday Fest at 4:30 p.m. on November...
newschannel20.com
Sherman Fire Protection District holds Touch a Truck event
SHERMAN, Ill. (WICS) — Children in Sherman were able to experience the excitement of touching a real fire truck. On Monday, the Sherman Library held a Touch a Truck event with the Sherman Fire Protection District. The event was part of the Fire Prevention Week campaign, which brought children...
newschannel20.com
Go on the prowl for owls in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — On Thursday, there will be an Owl Prowl in Springfield. The Owl Prowl is your chance to view Illinois owls up close and personal. Participants will meet at the Adams Wildlife Sanctuary at 6 p.m. before heading to the hiking trails and start the prowl for the owls.
Comments / 0