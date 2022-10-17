ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Astros ALDS Victory Commemorated With New FOCO Bobbleheads

By Kade Kistner
 3 days ago

The Houston Astros swept the Seattle Mariners in the ALDS and FOCO USA has new bobbleheads to celebrate the accomplishment!

The Houston Astros are moving on to the American League Championship Series! Who their opponent will be is not yet known, but it will be between the New York Yankees and the Cleveland Guardians .

Houston arrived in this spot by sweeping the Seattle Mariners in the American League Division Series and in doing so they get a little break to rest and recharge before making a push for another World Series berth.

In celebration of that achievement, FOCO USA, the leader in quality bobbleheads and memorabilia, have just launched THREE new bobbleheads!

You can order all three using this exclusive link from FOCO!

Yordan Álvarez Bobblehead

The first bobble features Yordan Álvarez and his walk-off home run that secured the victory in Game 1.

It's a large bobble standing 10-inches tall and will retail for $100.

This bobblehead will be numbered out of 438 and each one is uniquely numbered which makes it even more collectible.

You can order the walk-off bobblehead using this exclusive link from FOCO!

Next up is a Jeremy Peña bobblehead to celebrate the rookie's go-ahead home run in the 18th inning of a wild Game 3.

Just like the Álvarez bobble, the Peña collectible will stand at ten inches tall and retail for $100.

However, only 415 of these will be made which makes it a little bit more exclusive!

Orbit, Yordan Álvarez and Alex Bregman and Jeremy Peña Bobbleheads

The final bobblehead will be a "scene" in which Alex Bregman, Orbit and Álvarez are featured celebrating the National League Division Series victory.

This one will stand at five inches tall and retail for $120.

This is the most exclusive one as only 222 of these will be available to purchase.

All three of the above bobbleheads' designs are currently "blacked out" and will be revealed at a later time. However, all of FOCO's previous designs have been incredible and you can ensure these will be too!

You can order all three using this exclusive link from FOCO!

