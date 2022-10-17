Read full article on original website
Shields Wins Big But Baumgardner Might be Biggest Winner: Weekend Afterthoughts
Women’s boxing delivered two events in 2022 that had all the ingredients one could ask for. In Katie Taylor-Amanda Serrano, and then this past weekend, fight fans could look forward to fights that had proper but not overlong builds, genuine competitive animosity, and then delivery in the ring. On...
Floyd Schofield vs. Daniel Rosas - Undercard Information
In the last scheduled fight for 2022 at Fantasy Springs Resort Casino, fans can expect action on Thursday, Oct. 20 for Golden Boy Fight Night on DAZN. The night will bring a number of special guests including Oscar De La Hoya and Bernard Hopkins, who will be watching the main event featuring newly-signed, blue-chip prospect Floyd “Kid Austin” Schofield (11-0, 9 KOs) of Austin, Texas measuring up his skills against Daniel “Bad Boy” Rosas (22-5-1, 14 KOs) in an eight-round match. The event will be broadcast live worldwide on DAZN beginning at 6:00 p.m. PT.
Abner Mares Eyes Oscar Valdez Showdown: "He's A Big Name, It Would Be Great"
Competing in the squared circle appeared to be a thing of the past for Abner Mares. Following a fairly invasive surgery to repair a detached retina in 2018, the likelihood of the California resident returning to the ring was slim to none. However, as his desire to perform underneath the bright lights intensified, Mares impetuously dusted off his pugilistic gloves and made his return.
Jared Anderson To Face Jerry Forrest On Lopez-Pedraza Undercard 12/10 At MSG
Jerry Forrest will fight a “Big Baby” on a Top Rank show ESPN will air after all. The “Real Big Baby,” if you ask hard-hitting heavyweight prospect Jared Anderson. BoxingScene.com has learned that the undefeated Anderson (12-0, 12 KOs) and Forrest (26-5-2, 20 KOs) have agreed to square off on the Teofimo Lopez-Jose Pedraza undercard December 10 at Madison Square Garden in New York. Forrest is 0-2-2 in his past four fights, but his two draws during that stretch came against American Michael Hunter and then-unbeaten Chinese southpaw Zhang Zhieli, heavyweights who were on the cusp of moving into position for title shots.
Photos: Chantelle Cameron Putting in Work For Jessica McCaskill
Chantelle Cameron and Jessica McCaskill will clash for the undisputed Super-Lightweight World Title on the undercard of Dmitry Bivol vs. Gilberto Zurdo Ramirez at the at the Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates on Saturday November 5, live to subscribers worldwide on DAZN (excluding South Korea and MENA). (photos by Mark Robinson)
Luis Ortiz Believes A Deathly Outcome Awaits Ruiz If He Faces Wilder: "He'll Kill Andy Ruiz"
Long before Deontay Wilder made his return to the ring this past weekend, Andy Ruiz Jr. expressed an overwhelming desire to face the pernicious knockout puncher. Having lost his WBO, WBC, and WBA heavyweight titles against Anthony Joshua in their immediate rematch at the tail end of 2019, Ruiz (35-2, 22 KOs) picked up his second consecutive victory earlier this year at the expense of Luis Ortiz.
Growing Concern On Spence's Side That Crawford's Team Isn't Committed To Fight
When Errol Spence Jr.’s representative sent back another revised contract to Terence Crawford’s attorney early this month, those working on Spence’s behalf were optimistic that it would lead to the consummation of a deal for the unbeaten welterweight champions to finally fight at some point early in 2023.
Peter Fury: The 7-3 Score For Shields Ridiculous; Marshall Fight Could’ve Went Either Way
Peter Fury feels good about what Claressa Shields and Savannah Marshall accomplished for women’s boxing Saturday night in London. Tyson Fury’s uncle, who trains Marshall, didn’t have a problem, either, with the United States’ Shields winning their 10-round, 160-pound championship match unanimously over England’s Marshall on the scorecards. What Fury cannot accept, however, is that two judges scored seven of the 10 rounds for Shields, who left the ring at a sold-out O2 Arena with the IBF, WBA, WBC and WBO middleweight titles.
Baumgardner on Mayer: 'She’s Going to Be Salty For a Very Long Time'
Alycia Baumgardner doesn't believe Mikaela Mayer will ever get over her loss. Last Saturday night in front of a sell-out crowd at the O2 Arena in London, Baumgardner defeated Mayer over 10 rounds via close split decision to add Mayer’s WBO and IBF junior lightweight titles to her existing WBC and IBO versions.
Shields: If They're Not Paying Me & Franchon Crews Whole Bunch Of Money, Won't Do It
A second fight with Savannah Marshall wasn’t the only rematch mentioned for Claressa Shields after she defeated Marshall on Saturday night in London. Shields also assessed the possibility of facing undisputed super middleweight champion Franchon Crews-Dezurn again. The undefeated Shields beat Crews-Dezurn by unanimous decision in her four-round pro debut in November 2016 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.
Wilder's Trainer: Joe Joyce Would Be Much Tougher Than Andy Ruiz
Malik Scott, the head trainer for former WBC heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder, views Olympic silver medal winner Joe Joyce as a very dangerous opponent. Wilder was in action last Saturday night at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, where he wiped out Robert Helenius in a single round with a big right hand.
Photos: Robeisy Ramirez Putting in Work For Lomachenko-Ortiz Card
Rising featherweight contender Robeisy "El Tren" Ramirez will fight Argentina's Jose Matias Romero in a 10-round showdown Saturday, Oct. 29 at Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden. Romero replaces former world champion Jessie Magdaleno, who was forced to withdraw from the bout with a hand injury. (photos by Mikey Williams)
Shakur Stevenson: “135 Bout To Be Mines”
Although Shakur Stevenson is only 25 years of age, the former Olympic silver medalist has continued to leave an indelible mark in the pugilistic sport. Recently, after truncating the world title reign of Oscar Valdez earlier this year, Stevenson attempted to defend his unified throne against Robson Conceicao in front of his hometown crowd in Newark, New Jersey. Nevertheless, after embarking on a grueling weight cut to make the 130-pound limit, Stevenson was left stupefied as he was unable to shed the final few pounds from his growing frame.
Mario Barrios Now Training Under The Guidance of Bob Santos in Las Vegas
Mario Barrios (26-2) is making the move to the desert. BoxingScene.com has been advised that the former super lightweight champion will now be training in Las Vegas under the guidance of Bob Santos alongside several other world class fighters in his deep stable. 2022 has been a big year for...
Floyd Schofield Knocks Daniel Rosas Out In 97 Seconds; Calls For Marc Castro, Keyshawn Davis
Floyd Schofield envisioned his Golden Boy Promotions debut ending in a first-round knockout. The 20-year-old lightweight was prophetic in that perception, needing less than 100 seconds to take out Mexico City’s Daniel Rosas. A clean left hook upstairs put Rosas down and out, producing an immediate ending at 1:37 of the opening round of their DAZN-aired main event Thursday evening from Fantasy Springs Casino in Indio, California.
Kevin Brown Blasts Out Adriano Porfirio Ramirez in Six Rounds
Cuban rising star, undefeated super lightweight Kevin Brown (2-0, 2 KOs), has started off his career with a bang as he defeated Adriano Porfirio Ramirez (12-5, 7 KOs) by 6th round knockout, via a vicious left hook to the head. The fight took place this past Saturday at the Caribe Royale Resort in Orlando, Florida, a card promoted by Boxlab Promotions.
Tim Tszyu: I Want To Knock Charlo Out, I Don't Want Distance Fight
Junior middleweight contender Tim Tszyu is not looking to win a twelve round decision when he challenges Jermell Charlo for the IBF, WBC, WBA and WBO world titles. Their mandatory undisputed showdown is tipped to take place on January 28 in Las Vegas. “I don’t want this fight going the...
Floyd Schofield: We'd Love To Fight Pitbull Cruz; Start Fighting Contenders
On paper, Floyd Schofield Jr. is precisely where he should be as a 20-year-old entering just his twelfth pro fight. Just don’t expect him to dig in at this level. The prodigious lightweight prospect is set for his first televised headliner, as he faces Mexico City’s Daniel Rosas (22-5-1, 14KOs) this Thursday on DAZN from Fantasy Springs Resort Casino in Indio, California. The scheduled eight-round bout helps consummate his recent signing with Golden Boy Promotions, who Schofield has tabbed to launch the next phase of his career.
Claressa Shields Raises Her Game To a New Level
Claressa Shields was right all along. For years, she told us that she was the “Greatest Woman Of All Time” (GWOAT) when it came to the sweeter science, and while there were many believers in that statement, there were just as many, if not more, skeptics. How could...
Hyun Mi Choi Outpoints Vanessa Bradford, Defends WBA Title In Seoul
Hyun Mi Choi preserved her place in line to face the division’s elite. All that is left for Choi and her team is to actually accept such a fight. Choi extended the longest active title reign in the sport—male or female—following a ten-round, unanimous decision win over visiting challenger Vanessa Bradford. Scores were in favor of Choi, who made the tenth defense of her WBA junior lightweight title Wednesday at Olympic Park Gymnasium in Choi’s hometown of Seoul, South Korea.
