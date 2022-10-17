Jerry Forrest will fight a “Big Baby” on a Top Rank show ESPN will air after all. The “Real Big Baby,” if you ask hard-hitting heavyweight prospect Jared Anderson. BoxingScene.com has learned that the undefeated Anderson (12-0, 12 KOs) and Forrest (26-5-2, 20 KOs) have agreed to square off on the Teofimo Lopez-Jose Pedraza undercard December 10 at Madison Square Garden in New York. Forrest is 0-2-2 in his past four fights, but his two draws during that stretch came against American Michael Hunter and then-unbeaten Chinese southpaw Zhang Zhieli, heavyweights who were on the cusp of moving into position for title shots.

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO