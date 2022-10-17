ANDOVER, MASS. (WHDH) - State Police are investigating after a Methuen man was seriously hurt after he was hit by a vehicle on Route 495 northbound in Andover Wednesday night. Officials said the 52-year-old was struck at mile marker 94 on Route 495 in Andover at 7:20 p.m. Wednesday. First responders rushed the 52-year-old man to the hospital with serious injuries. Officials said he is expected to recover.

