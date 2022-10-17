Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Department of Public Safety announces updated mission and values, creation of new positionsThe Tufts DailyMedford, MA
Annual Clery study reports crime, fire statisticsThe Tufts DailyMedford, MA
Tufts administration reports offensive graffiti on campusesThe Tufts DailyMedford, MA
Small Business Owner Sentenced For Seven-Year Tax Evasion SchemeTaxBuzzBoston, MA
Gorton’s makes $250,000 Gift To Gloucester's Sawyer Free 2025 pushGloWEST Communications, LLCGloucester, MA
Related
homenewshere.com
Woburn volleyball team fights way through Reading
READING — In an epic battle, the Reading High girls volleyball team fell short to a Woburn team that continues to dominate. The Tanners beat the Lady Rockets 3-1 Wednesday night in an exciting competitive match on a night where Reading’s seven seniors were honored before the game.
whdh.com
Methuen man hospitalized after hit by vehicle on Route 495 in Andover
ANDOVER, MASS. (WHDH) - State Police are investigating after a Methuen man was seriously hurt after he was hit by a vehicle on Route 495 northbound in Andover Wednesday night. Officials said the 52-year-old was struck at mile marker 94 on Route 495 in Andover at 7:20 p.m. Wednesday. First responders rushed the 52-year-old man to the hospital with serious injuries. Officials said he is expected to recover.
North Shore woman to buy new house after winning big prize on scratch ticket
LYNNFIELD, Mass. — A North Shore woman says she plans to buy a new house after recently winning a life-changing prize on a scratch ticket. Emily Bartlett, of Lynnfield, chose the cash option on her “Emeralds 50X” instant ticket game prize and received a one-time payment of $2,600,000, according to the Massachusetts State Lottery Commission.
Methuen man hit and severely injured while running across Interstate 495, police say
A 52-year-old Methuen man is being treated for life-threatening injuries after he was hit by a car while running across a highway in Tewksbury on Wednesday evening, according to Massachusetts State Police. Late Wednesday evening at 7:20 p.m., state police responded to a report of a 2006 Toyota Corolla colliding...
Police arrest Lowell man for allegedly breaking and entering into Tewksbury home
A Lowell man was arrested Tuesday after a months long investigation for allegedly breaking and entering into a Tewksbury home. According to the Tewksbury police department, Johnny Luna, 44, was arrested for allegedly breaking into a Whipple Road home on March 29. Luna was the subject of a months-long investigation...
homenewshere.com
Woburn Police Patrolman John Donnelly tenders resignation
WOBURN - Embattled Woburn Police Officer John Donnelly tendered his resignation yesterday amidst a growing scandal over allegations the patrolman played “key security and planning roles” for the deadly “Unite the Right” rally in Charlottesville, Virginia. Last night, Mayor Scott Galvin and Woburn Police Chief Robert...
Search underway for driver who may have jumped into Merrimack River in Lowell following police chase
LOWELL, Mass. — A van driver who led police on a chase early Wednesday morning may have jumped into the Merrimack River in Lowell in an attempt to evade capture, authorities said. Officers in Wilmington tried to stop the van shortly before 1 a.m. but the driver refused to...
wgbh.org
Mobile homes in a city? The Boston Trailer Park is an affordable surprise
At a new apartment complex just off the VFW Parkway in West Roxbury, one-bedrooms go for $3,000 a month. But tucked right next door is one of the most affordable neighborhoods in the city. The Boston Trailer Park is Boston’s only mobile home community and a place residents call “a hidden gem.”
Man falls 20 feet from Route 1 overpass onto roadway in Danvers crash
A man who was involved in a collision on Route 1 in Danvers on Thursday morning was seriously injured after falling 20 feet onto Route 114, according to Massachusetts State Police. On Thursday morning at 9:18 a.m., state police responded to a report of a two-vehicle crash on Route 1...
WCVB
Dad's reaction to daughter running Boston Marathon goes viral
BOSTON — A special moment between a father and daughter announcing her entry into this year's Boston Marathon is now going viral. Bridget Lawler caught her dad's reaction on video as she told him she is running in the historic race. The call started with Lawler asking her dad...
Merrimack River Sewage Discharge Prompts Health Warning
A discharge of sewage into the Merrimack River has prompted a 48 hour public health warning by the City of Newburyport to avoid contact with the river. The discharge took place upriver in Lowell, Lawrence, and Haverhill Monday night into Tuesday. The warning took effect Thursday at 8 a.m. According...
WCVB
Rollover crash closes Interstate 93 in Medford
MEDFORD, Mass. — A rollover crash early Tuesday closed a section of Interstate 93 in Medford, Massachusetts. The crash happened at 4 a.m. on the southbound side of the highway near Mystic Valley Parkway. Info: Check Traffic. The road was closed between exits 21 and 22. WCVB will have...
It Wasn’t ’78, But This Was Boston, Massachusetts’ Snowiest Day Ever
Every time heavy snowfall was in the forecast growing up, I heard about "The Blizzard of '78", and how bad it was. Rightfully so, I suppose. It was a LONG storm that dumped and dumped snow on Massachusetts in February of that year. It wasn't the most snow Boston has seen, however.
Teachers unions will face hefty fines if striking Haverhill educators fail to return to classroom
HAVERHILL, Mass. — Unions representing the teachers who are on strike in Haverhill will face hefty fines if the educators don’t return to the classroom on Thursday morning, a judge ruled Wednesday. Essex County Superior Court Judge James Lang informed the Haverhill Education Association and the Massachusetts Teachers...
WBUR
After leaving 'Mass. and Cass,' former Sox minor league pitcher has 'team' helping him toward recovery
One year has passed since Boston officials declared an encampment near Massachusetts Avenue and Melnea Cass Boulevard a public health crisis. At the time, more than 300 people were living on sidewalks, in tents and under makeshift shelters across about five city blocks. The streets were strewn with human waste, garbage and used hypodermic needles.
whdh.com
Methuen mayor: ‘Multiple families’ placed by state at hotel without notice
METHUEN, MASS. (WHDH) - “Multiple families” arrived at the Days Inn in Methuen Friday, sent by the state, without any advance notice, according to the city’s mayor, Neil Perry. “We have requested a meeting with (the Department of Housing and Community Development) to understand how this happened...
WCVB
Burlington, Massachusetts, man accused of throwing another man through North End bakery window in Boston
BOSTON — A Burlington, Massachusetts, man is facing several charges, accused of punching a man before throwing him through the window of a bakery in Boston’s North End. At about 2:45 a.m. Saturday, Boston police officers responded to a fight in the area of 134 Salem St. Officers heard yelling and found a bleeding man sitting on the sidewalk near the shattered window of Bova’s Bakery.
Lengthy traffic backup reported on I-95 in Waltham after truck rolls over, spills load of stones
WALTHAM, Mass. — A lengthy traffic backup on Interstate 95 in Waltham on Thursday afternoon is starting to ease after a truck rolled over and spilled a load of stones in the roadway. The truck crashed around 2:30 p.m. near Trapelo Road, according to Massachusetts State Police. Crews are...
Overnight downpours cause street flooding in parts of Merrimack Valley
Downpours caused street flooding in parts of the Merrimack Valley overnight as heavy rain drenched the region. Flooding in the area of Andover and Amherst streets left cars submerged and streets impassable. A cab driving through the neighborhood stalled in the flood water and firefighters had to use an inflatable...
Just Announced: Isaac's on Plymouth Harbor Acquired by Local Restaurant Group
(Photo by ROMAN ODINTSOV) (PLYMOUTH, MA) The local establishment 42 Degrees North Restaurant & Lounge has announced that after "lots of swirling rumors" they have"acquired the restaurant space formerly occupied by Isaac's on Plymouth Harbor and construction is underway!" That's right, the waterfront restaurant formally known as Issac's will soon be a new Hynes Restaurant Group location!
Comments / 0