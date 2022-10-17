ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wakefield, MA

homenewshere.com

Woburn volleyball team fights way through Reading

READING — In an epic battle, the Reading High girls volleyball team fell short to a Woburn team that continues to dominate. The Tanners beat the Lady Rockets 3-1 Wednesday night in an exciting competitive match on a night where Reading’s seven seniors were honored before the game.
READING, MA
whdh.com

Methuen man hospitalized after hit by vehicle on Route 495 in Andover

ANDOVER, MASS. (WHDH) - State Police are investigating after a Methuen man was seriously hurt after he was hit by a vehicle on Route 495 northbound in Andover Wednesday night. Officials said the 52-year-old was struck at mile marker 94 on Route 495 in Andover at 7:20 p.m. Wednesday. First responders rushed the 52-year-old man to the hospital with serious injuries. Officials said he is expected to recover.
ANDOVER, MA
homenewshere.com

Woburn Police Patrolman John Donnelly tenders resignation

WOBURN - Embattled Woburn Police Officer John Donnelly tendered his resignation yesterday amidst a growing scandal over allegations the patrolman played “key security and planning roles” for the deadly “Unite the Right” rally in Charlottesville, Virginia. Last night, Mayor Scott Galvin and Woburn Police Chief Robert...
WOBURN, MA
WCVB

Dad's reaction to daughter running Boston Marathon goes viral

BOSTON — A special moment between a father and daughter announcing her entry into this year's Boston Marathon is now going viral. Bridget Lawler caught her dad's reaction on video as she told him she is running in the historic race. The call started with Lawler asking her dad...
BOSTON, MA
97.5 WOKQ

Merrimack River Sewage Discharge Prompts Health Warning

A discharge of sewage into the Merrimack River has prompted a 48 hour public health warning by the City of Newburyport to avoid contact with the river. The discharge took place upriver in Lowell, Lawrence, and Haverhill Monday night into Tuesday. The warning took effect Thursday at 8 a.m. According...
HAVERHILL, MA
WCVB

Rollover crash closes Interstate 93 in Medford

MEDFORD, Mass. — A rollover crash early Tuesday closed a section of Interstate 93 in Medford, Massachusetts. The crash happened at 4 a.m. on the southbound side of the highway near Mystic Valley Parkway. Info: Check Traffic. The road was closed between exits 21 and 22. WCVB will have...
MEDFORD, MA
WCVB

Burlington, Massachusetts, man accused of throwing another man through North End bakery window in Boston

BOSTON — A Burlington, Massachusetts, man is facing several charges, accused of punching a man before throwing him through the window of a bakery in Boston’s North End. At about 2:45 a.m. Saturday, Boston police officers responded to a fight in the area of 134 Salem St. Officers heard yelling and found a bleeding man sitting on the sidewalk near the shattered window of Bova’s Bakery.
BOSTON, MA
Dianna Carney

Just Announced: Isaac's on Plymouth Harbor Acquired by Local Restaurant Group

(Photo by ROMAN ODINTSOV) (PLYMOUTH, MA) The local establishment 42 Degrees North Restaurant & Lounge has announced that after "lots of swirling rumors" they have"acquired the restaurant space formerly occupied by Isaac's on Plymouth Harbor and construction is underway!" That's right, the waterfront restaurant formally known as Issac's will soon be a new Hynes Restaurant Group location!
PLYMOUTH, MA

