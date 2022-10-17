SODDY-DAISY, Tenn. — Her owner is hoping you can locate a baby Kunekune pig named Xena, who has gone missing in Soddy-Daisy. Xena's owner, Sabrina Sholtz Janow, says the small breed pig had gotten out of her enclosure and she was trying to get her when someone pulled up and put her in their car, driving off.

SODDY-DAISY, TN ・ 2 DAYS AGO