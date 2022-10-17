Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The HCI Committee and Charleston's MissionThe Charleston ChatterCharleston, TN
Charleston, TN Town Hall GuideThe Charleston ChatterCharleston, TN
September's Commission Highlights: Charleston, TNThe Charleston ChatterCharleston, TN
Road Paving Underway in Charleston, TNThe Charleston ChatterCharleston, TN
Take a Selfie With Sasquatch on This Chattanooga River WalkDeanLandChattanooga, TN
Related
Food box giveaways in the Tennessee Valley
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — Need help with food for yourself or your family? These events may be able to help. Oakwood University Church, 5500 Adventist Blvd NW, Huntsville, AL 35896. Every Wednesday at 11:00am, rear parking lot of the Family Life Center. New Life Worship Center Huntsville. Free food, fresh...
WTVC
Xena the piglet is missing in Soddy-Daisy
SODDY-DAISY, Tenn. — Her owner is hoping you can locate a baby Kunekune pig named Xena, who has gone missing in Soddy-Daisy. Xena's owner, Sabrina Sholtz Janow, says the small breed pig had gotten out of her enclosure and she was trying to get her when someone pulled up and put her in their car, driving off.
Smokies hiker rescued by Tennessee National Guard aircrew
A hiker in Great Smoky Mountains National Park was rescued by a Tennessee Army National Guard flight crew on Friday, the Tennessee Dept. of Military announced.
It's snowing in East Tennessee and it's only October!
LAFOLLETTE, Tenn. — October is supposed to be a bone-chilling month with Halloween coming up, but this is a little ridiculous! People in Campbell County woke up Tuesday to find it was snowing outside, and we're barely halfway through the month!. You read that right: Snow. In October. This...
Fact Check: Are TN kids at risk of finding ‘rainbow fentanyl’ in their Halloween candy?
Tennessee Republican Senator Marsha Blackburn claims Mexican cartels are targeting children with drugs made to look like candy in a PSA with other members of the Senate GOP.
Rare October snow seen in parts of East Tennessee
Overnight temperatures on Tuesday dropped across the region and some areas received a dusting of snowfall, a rarity for this time of year in East Tennessee.
clayconews.com
Two Subjects from Tennessee (1) Georgetown (1) Maynardville arrested during Complaint Investigation at a Business on U.S. 25 in Laurel County, Kentucky
LONDON, KY - Laurel County Sheriff John Root is reporting that: Laurel Sheriff's Deputy Tommy Houston along with shift Sgt. Brett Reeves arrested two individuals on Wednesday morning October 19, 2022 at approximately 9:05 AM. The arrests occurred in a business parking lot off U.S. 25 approximately 6 miles South...
WTVC
Child dies after exposure to E. coli at summer camp on Tennessee farm
Rutherford County, Tenn. (WZTV) — The Tennessee Department of Health (TDH) says an outbreak of E. coli that lead to the death of a child has been traced back to a farm in Middle Tennessee. On June 22, TDH learned a child was hospitalized in Florida with E. coli....
838 acres added to Fall Creek Falls State Park with caves home to bats, miles of streams
The park, which has one of the highest waterfalls in the eastern United States, will be adding an additional 838 acres of land to its site on the Cumberland Plateau.
Bays Mountain bobcats on the move to Tennessee
KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – The two bobcat kittens slated to become residents of Bays Mountain Park and Planetarium are on their way to the Tri-Cities, according to park officials. In a Monday afternoon Facebook post, park staff said the two brothers were picked up from their Montana zoo home by ranger Rhonda Goins and her […]
WTVC
Chattanooga doctor sends pregnant patient to North Carolina for abortion
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — The overturning of Roe versus Wade is already impacting patients in Chattanooga. A report from the Wall Street Journal says one local doctor, Leilah Zahedi-Spung, made a critical choice for her patient. She says she sent her on a six-hour ambulance ride to North Carolina to...
Kait 8
2-year-old dies from E. coli infection traced back to petting zoo goats, health department says
EAGLEVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV/Gray News) – A 2-year-old child died after contracting E. coli that was traced back to a petting zoo, according to a report from the Tennessee Department of Health. Officials with the TDH said the child’s older brother attended summer camp at Lucky Ladd Farms in June...
‘Calls of desperation’ to fix problems at Tennessee’s Department of Children’s Services
Davidson County has just 11 of the 63 positions filled at Child Protective Services, according to Sen. Heidi Campbell (D-Nashville).
WBBJ
Tennessee man charged with murder in death of toddler
TROUSDALE COUNTY, Tenn. — A Tennessee man is behind bars in connection with the death of a toddler earlier this year. According to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, 21-year-old James Curtis Yates is facing charges of felony murder and aggravated child abuse. The TBI says their agents launched an...
Spring water goes unused as some parts of Tennessee experience water supply strain
The owner of the Bennett Hill Springs said the state should use his spring water to ease the water supply strain caused by dry conditions and rapid growth in parts of Tennessee.
WTVC
Out-of-control bonfire explodes, injuring 30 teens in Wisconsin
MAPLE GROVE, Wis. (WLUK) — A Wisconsin sheriff's office wants to hear from victims and witnesses regarding a bonfire explosion that injured dozens of teenagers. The explosion, which happened Friday night in Maple Grove, allegedly injured around 30 current and past students from the Pulaski school district. The Shawano...
Tennessee man allegedly tries to back over baby with car during fight with wife
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A 27-year-old man is accused of trying to back over a baby in a car after assaulting his wife during a fight Friday. Ferlandos Wirt is charged with domestic assault, as well as evading arrest, assaulting a first responder and drug possession after officers responded Friday evening to a domestic assault call […]
WTVC
North Carolina man arrested in large drug bust, says Murray County Sheriff's Office
Murray County, Georgia. — A North Carolina man is in custody following a drug bust in the Spring Place area of Murray County, says the Murray County Sheriff's Office (MCSO). According to a post from the MCSO's Facebook Page, the arrest was made as a joint-effort between the sheriff's office, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI), the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), and the 10th Judicial Drug Task Force.
Snow in October? Flurries reported in Middle Tennessee
It may only be October, but it was cold enough to snow in parts of Middle Tennessee Tuesday morning.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Michigan man, women among 11 who helped block doors to stop woman from getting abortion in Tennessee
MT. JULIET, Tenn. – Two women and one man from Michigan are among a group of people who are being charged for physically standing in front of the doors of a Tennessee clinic to stop a woman from getting an abortion, according to officials. Heather Idoni, of Fenton; Caroline...
Comments / 0