ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soddy-daisy, TN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX54 News

Food box giveaways in the Tennessee Valley

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — Need help with food for yourself or your family? These events may be able to help. Oakwood University Church, 5500 Adventist Blvd NW, Huntsville, AL 35896. Every Wednesday at 11:00am, rear parking lot of the Family Life Center. New Life Worship Center Huntsville. Free food, fresh...
WTVC

Xena the piglet is missing in Soddy-Daisy

SODDY-DAISY, Tenn. — Her owner is hoping you can locate a baby Kunekune pig named Xena, who has gone missing in Soddy-Daisy. Xena's owner, Sabrina Sholtz Janow, says the small breed pig had gotten out of her enclosure and she was trying to get her when someone pulled up and put her in their car, driving off.
SODDY-DAISY, TN
WBIR

It's snowing in East Tennessee and it's only October!

LAFOLLETTE, Tenn. — October is supposed to be a bone-chilling month with Halloween coming up, but this is a little ridiculous! People in Campbell County woke up Tuesday to find it was snowing outside, and we're barely halfway through the month!. You read that right: Snow. In October. This...
CAMPBELL COUNTY, TN
clayconews.com

Two Subjects from Tennessee (1) Georgetown (1) Maynardville arrested during Complaint Investigation at a Business on U.S. 25 in Laurel County, Kentucky

LONDON, KY - Laurel County Sheriff John Root is reporting that: Laurel Sheriff's Deputy Tommy Houston along with shift Sgt. Brett Reeves arrested two individuals on Wednesday morning October 19, 2022 at approximately 9:05 AM. The arrests occurred in a business parking lot off U.S. 25 approximately 6 miles South...
LAUREL COUNTY, KY
WJHL

Bays Mountain bobcats on the move to Tennessee

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – The two bobcat kittens slated to become residents of Bays Mountain Park and Planetarium are on their way to the Tri-Cities, according to park officials. In a Monday afternoon Facebook post, park staff said the two brothers were picked up from their Montana zoo home by ranger Rhonda Goins and her […]
KINGSPORT, TN
WBBJ

Tennessee man charged with murder in death of toddler

TROUSDALE COUNTY, Tenn. — A Tennessee man is behind bars in connection with the death of a toddler earlier this year. According to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, 21-year-old James Curtis Yates is facing charges of felony murder and aggravated child abuse. The TBI says their agents launched an...
TROUSDALE COUNTY, TN
WTVC

Out-of-control bonfire explodes, injuring 30 teens in Wisconsin

MAPLE GROVE, Wis. (WLUK) — A Wisconsin sheriff's office wants to hear from victims and witnesses regarding a bonfire explosion that injured dozens of teenagers. The explosion, which happened Friday night in Maple Grove, allegedly injured around 30 current and past students from the Pulaski school district. The Shawano...
SHAWANO COUNTY, WI
WTVC

North Carolina man arrested in large drug bust, says Murray County Sheriff's Office

Murray County, Georgia. — A North Carolina man is in custody following a drug bust in the Spring Place area of Murray County, says the Murray County Sheriff's Office (MCSO). According to a post from the MCSO's Facebook Page, the arrest was made as a joint-effort between the sheriff's office, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI), the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), and the 10th Judicial Drug Task Force.
MURRAY COUNTY, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy