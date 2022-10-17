Report: Steelers Benched Mitch Trubisky After Locker Room Fight With Diontae Johnson

The Pittsburgh Steelers made the switch after a halftime exchange.

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers made the switch at quarterback during halftime of their Week 4 loss to the New York Jets, sending Kenny Pickett onto the field for the first time.

After the game, head coach Mike Tomlin said the change was made so that the offense could get a "spark" at quarterback. Now, Gerry Dulac of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette is saying otherwise.

"Trubisky was benched against the Jets following a locker room confrontation at halftime with receiver Diontae Johnson, multiple sources have told the Post-Gazette," Dulac reported. "According to sources, Johnson began yelling at Trubisky to throw him the ball more, even though Johnson had a pass skip off his hands that resulted in an interception and failed to get his feet inbounds on what would have been a 23-yard touchdown in the first half. Trubisky stood up to Johnson and a heated exchange occurred. That’s when Pickett was told he would start the second half."

The Steelers were losing 10-6 at halftime against the Jets and Trubiskyy was 7 of 13 for 84 yards and an interception.

Trubisky sat the following game but returned to the field in Week 6 when Pickett left with a concussion. The veteran is expected to start against the Miami Dolphins in Week 7, giving him another shot to prove himself to teammates.

After the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Trubisky said the win was something he's been chasing.

"It feels good to win just as a team, to show my teammates what I'm capable of," Trubisky said. "But I think the best part is just seeing their joy and excitement after a hard-fought victory like that. We've had some up-and-downs the last couple weeks, but to have that feeling, that's what you chase every single week."

