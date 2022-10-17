ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Report: Steelers Benched Mitch Trubisky After Locker Room Fight With Diontae Johnson

By Noah Strackbein
AllSteelers
AllSteelers
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4OT4RE_0iceXXXr00

The Pittsburgh Steelers made the switch after a halftime exchange.

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers made the switch at quarterback during halftime of their Week 4 loss to the New York Jets, sending Kenny Pickett onto the field for the first time.

After the game, head coach Mike Tomlin said the change was made so that the offense could get a "spark" at quarterback. Now, Gerry Dulac of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette is saying otherwise.

"Trubisky was benched against the Jets following a locker room confrontation at halftime with receiver Diontae Johnson, multiple sources have told the Post-Gazette," Dulac reported. "According to sources, Johnson began yelling at Trubisky to throw him the ball more, even though Johnson had a pass skip off his hands that resulted in an interception and failed to get his feet inbounds on what would have been a 23-yard touchdown in the first half. Trubisky stood up to Johnson and a heated exchange occurred. That’s when Pickett was told he would start the second half."

The Steelers were losing 10-6 at halftime against the Jets and Trubiskyy was 7 of 13 for 84 yards and an interception.

Trubisky sat the following game but returned to the field in Week 6 when Pickett left with a concussion. The veteran is expected to start against the Miami Dolphins in Week 7, giving him another shot to prove himself to teammates.

After the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Trubisky said the win was something he's been chasing.

"It feels good to win just as a team, to show my teammates what I'm capable of," Trubisky said. "But I think the best part is just seeing their joy and excitement after a hard-fought victory like that. We've had some up-and-downs the last couple weeks, but to have that feeling, that's what you chase every single week."

Find great deals on Steelers tickets from SI Tickets HERE

Make sure you bookmark All Steelers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

Expect Steelers to Start Mitch Trubisky Against Dolphins

Steven Sims Took Own Route on Explosive Returns for Steelers

Steelers vs. Buccaneers Takeaways

Mitch Trubisky Played Backyard Football and Became Steelers Hero

Five Winners, Two Losers From Steelers Victory Over Buccaneers

Kenny Pickett Diagnosed With Concussion After Blow to Head

Comments / 38

God is Real
3d ago

Trubinsky was never given enough time just like in Chicago. The line sucks, and the play calling is worse. Idk if Pickett is good enough, but Trubinsky is just as good at this very moment. I’d like to see him get an actual fair chance. Po

Reply(8)
22
Shermie
3d ago

Diontae Johnson is the next cancer on the Steelers. He’ll be washed up like Antonio Brown in the next two years. But will have nowhere near the production that Antonio Brown had before that moron flamed out.

Reply(1)
23
MGTX
3d ago

Tomlin is an absolute joke of a head coach. He continues to let these cancerous divas run his team, aka Antonio Brown, LeVeon Bell. now Dionte Johnson and Chase Claypool. Bill Cower would have never put up with the obnoxious behavior or lack of effort on the field. They need to go.

Reply(2)
23
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NJ.com

Giants draft bust was a ‘little brat,’ ex-teammate says

Former Giants linebacker Jonathan Casillas wants you to know something: Eli Apple was not a great teammate. Casillas went on the New York Post’s “Blue Rush Podcast” and explained that the cornerback displayed a serious lack of effort that was not addressed early enough by former Giants head coach Ben McAdoo.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS Sports

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones, Patriots owner Robert Kraft have heated exchange at NFL owners meeting, per report

This week, NFL owners are meeting in New York to discuss different matters of importance in regards to the league. One item on the agenda concerned commissioner Roger Goodell's contract, as NFL owners voted Tuesday to permit their compensation committee to open contract negotiations with the longtime commish, per ESPN. However, this matter turned into a heated debate.
NEW YORK STATE
Athlon Sports

Colin Cowherd Says 1 NFL Team Should Fire Head Coach

Nathaniel Hackett has only coached six games with the Denver Broncos, but already one sports personality is calling for him to be fired. Colin Cowherd said on his talk show "The Herd" that the Broncos need to move on from Hackett after just one season. Cowherd's take comes a day after the Broncos ...
DENVER, CO
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To The Odell Beckham, Chiefs News

According to reports from NFL insider Aaron Wilson, the Kansas City Chiefs are "strong contenders" to land free-agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. OBJ is fielding interest from several teams around the league as he continues to recover from the ACL tear he suffered during last year's Super Bowl victory with the Los Angeles Rams.
KANSAS CITY, MO
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Tom Brady 'Miserable' News

With the Tampa Bay Buccaneers struggling to a 3-3 start, and rumors swirling about his marriage, some are starting to believe that the 45-year-old quarterback made a mistake coming back for the 2022 season. On Wednesday, Brady's old paper, the Boston Globe, said that Brady is "miserable." "A miserable Tom...
TAMPA, FL
MassLive.com

Jerry Jones curses at Robert Kraft in ‘heated exchange’ over Roger Goodell (report)

Apparently things got pretty testy at the owners’ meetings on Tuesday. According to ESPN, Robert Kraft and Jerry Jones got into a “heated exchange” over a new contract for Roger Goodell. Jones was said to be the lone dissenter in a 31-1 vote and told the Patriots owner “don’t (expletive) with me.” Kraft reportedly replied, “excuse me?” with Jones responding with a cleaner “don’t mess with me.”
thecomeback.com

Ravens sign three-time Pro Bowl wide receiver

The Baltimore Ravens, desperate for wide receiver depth, have signed veteran DeSean Jackson. ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported the news Tuesday afternoon. Terms of the deal were not disclosed. The 35-year-old Jackson, a three-time Pro Bowl selection, gives the Ravens another deep threat along with speedsters Rashod Bateman and Devin...
BALTIMORE, MD
Athlon Sports

Ryan Fitzpatrick On Tom Brady: 'He Just Pisses Me Off'

Longtime former NFL quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick is no fan of Tom Brady.  Earlier this year, Fitzpatrick went on the "Pardon My Take" podcast. A clip of that episode in which Fitzpatrick talks about Brady is going viral on social media this week.  In the clip, Fitzpatrick explains that he ...
AllSteelers

AllSteelers

Pittsburgh, PA
10K+
Followers
2K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

AllSteelers is a FanNation channel covering the Pittsburgh Steelers

 https://www.si.com/nfl/steelers

Comments / 0

Community Policy