Photos: Chandler hosts Pink Zumba Party

The room was full for a Zumba party as several people gathered Saturday morning, Oct. 15, for a good cause.

Hosted at Tumbleweed Recreation Center, the city of Chandler hosted a Pink Zumba Party with the goal of mixing cancer prevention and partying.

Zumba is a workout that mixes high and low intensity dance moves to get your heart rate up and boost cardio endurance.

The theme of fighting breast cancer was brightly illuminated with participants donning pink across their shoes, shirts and accessories.

To find other special events hosted by Chandler, go to chandleraz.gov/explore/special-events.