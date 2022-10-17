ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Osage County, OK

bartlesvilleradio.com

Two ARPA Funding Requests Approved by Washington County Commissioners

The Washington County Board of Commissioners approved two ARPA funding requests on Monday for non-profit organizations. The first was in the amount of $10,000 for the Bartlesville Area Habitat for Humanity. During the approval process, the commissioners discussed the value of building houses for those who cannot find affordable housing and the fact that the organization has built 90 houses since it began in Bartlesville in 1987.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, OK
bartlesvilleradio.com

City of Dewey Reopens Offices on Fridays

Effective immediately, the City of Dewey has reopened its City Hall offices on Fridays for regular business activities to take place during office hours of 8 am to 5 pm. The City had closed offices earlier this year in an effort to combat COVID and alleviate short staffing issues. These have been resolved and the office can now return to operating five days a week.
DEWEY, OK
bartlesvilleradio.com

Talk of the Town: Thomas Trumbly

Thomas Trumbly appeared on Talk of the Town Thursday to talk about his campaign to become an Osage County Commissioner for District One. Trumbly talked about why he was running, what he is looking to accomplish as a county commissioner and more. You can listen to the full interview here.
bartlesvilleradio.com

Osage County Collision Results in AirVac Transportation

At approximately 4:30 am this morning, a GMC Sierra driving westbound on OK-20 near OK-18 and about 3 miles outside of Fairfax in Osage County was involved in a collision when the vehicle ran into a tree. The driver of the vehicle was Calvin Stroud, age 76, or Wagoner. Wagoner was transported by Miller EMS to Fairfax Regional Medical Center then transferred by AirVac to Saint Francis Medical Center in Tulsa with internal injuries.
OSAGE COUNTY, OK
bartlesvilleradio.com

Bartlesville Public Schools Board of Education Approves Budget, Real Estate Purchase and Hears from Parents Regarding Posters for Drag Queen Show in Schools

It was the public comment segment at the end of the meeting that drew a lot of attention as three speakers expressed their concerns and displeasure at learning that posters advertising the recent drag queen show at Unity Square had been posted in the schools. The speakers wanted answers as to who approved the posting of the ads and who might have done the actual posting.
BARTLESVILLE, OK
News On 6

100-Year-Old Bristow Farmer Still Growing Pecans After 70 Years

The record-breaking cold snap this week destroyed pecan crops across Oklahoma. But even losing nearly all his crop, won't stop a 100-year-old farmer from doing what he loves. In the southeast corner of Creek County, just a few miles outside Bristow, sits a paradise of pecan trees on Joe Ihle's land.
BRISTOW, OK
guthrienewspage.com

Tulsa firefighters endorse Gov. Kevin Stitt

(Oklahoma City, Okla.) – The Stitt for Governor 2022 Campaign has today announced the Tulsa Firefighters PAC endorsement of Governor Kevin Stitt for re-election in 2022. “Governor Stitt has championed firefighters across our state and it’s our honor to endorse him for a second term,” said Matt Lay, President of the Tulsa International Association of Firefighters (IAFF) Local 176 in Tulsa, Ok. “Gov. Stitt has prioritized resources to support active firefighters and ensured our retired firefighters are respected and receiving the compensation they earned and deserve.”
TULSA, OK
pryorinfopub.com

Main Street Pryor Getting Attention from Near and Far

PRYOR, Oklahoma - Today the Economic Develop Trust Authority will discuss asking Pryor's City Council to enter into a Memorandum of Understanding with Pryor Main Street Organization. This MOU was presented by Jennie VanBuskirk LaFave, Executive Director of Pryor Main Street, during last month's EDTA meeting. The MOU is a request to use a percentage of the Main Street Bond to pay for future grant writing conducted by Main Street Pryor.
PRYOR, OK
bartlesvilleradio.com

Tri County Tech & Boys and Girls Club of Nowata open Facility in Nowata

The Tri County Tech Nowata Business Development Center and Boys and Girls club of Nowata announced last week there would be a ribbon cutting ceremony and open house at the new joint-use facility for todays grand opening. This Facility is approximately 22,500 square feet and includes classrooms, a commercial kitchen,...
NOWATA, OK
bartlesvilleradio.com

Kansas Resident Found Dead in Osage County

The Osage County Sheriff’s Office, along with the Cowley County Sheriff’s office of Kansas, has issued a statement that a Kansas man who has been missing since Monday of this week has been confirmed as the body that was found dead in a vehicle parked in Osage County.
OSAGE COUNTY, OK
bartlesvilleradio.com

BPD Offers Active Shooter Training to Local Organizations

An active shooter situation is the last thing you want in your business or organization but knowing how to handle one is now part of managing the environment in which you, your employees, and your customers operate. Are you prepared for it? Probably not. That is why Bartlesville Police Department...
BARTLESVILLE, OK
KWCH.com

Missing Cowley County man found dead in Oklahoma

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Rustin Michael Smith, who was reported missing this week in Cowley County, was found dead inside his locked vehicle on Tuesday, according to the Cowley County Sheriff’s Office. No foul play is suspected in Smith’s death. A person found Smith’s maroon Chevy Silverado in brush...
COWLEY COUNTY, KS
news9.com

New Orleans Square Construction Ahead Of Schedule In Broken Arrow

While construction on the New Orleans Square project in Broken Arrow started roughly four months ago, the project is expected to be completed sometime in March 2023. The last four months have seen a lot of road work at the West New Orleans Street and South Elm Place intersection. Steve Yoder, Broken Arrow's business retention and expansion coordinator, said that he anticipates most of the road work to be completed by around mid-to-late December.
BROKEN ARROW, OK
bartlesvilleradio.com

Nowata Seeking Vendors for November Harvest Festival

The City of Nowata will hold its Harvest Festival on Saturday, November 12 at the Nowata Fair Building, 132 South Ash Street. The event will feature a variety of vendors and games. The event is seeking vendors so if you want to be part of the fun, now is the...
NOWATA, OK
bartlesvilleradio.com

Grades K-8 Invited to Audition for RUMPLESTILTSKIN

An audition will be held for Missoula Children's Theatre (MCT) production of RUMPELSTILTSKIN on Monday, October 31 from 4 to 6 pm at the Bartlesville Community Center. The audition is free and open to any child in grades K-8. No advance preparation for the audition is necessary. Most students will re.
BARTLESVILLE, OK

