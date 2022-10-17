Read full article on original website
Related
GBBO's Petrified Spider Cake Is Stealing Hearts Across Twitter
"The Great British Baking Show" gave us everything we wanted with Tuesday night's episode. Premiering mid-October, we got a breath of fresh air with a spooky-themed week. Rebranded as "The Great British Boo Off," the episode gave us contestants and hosts dressed up in costumes, countless seasonal puns, and, of course, what we all expected: Halloween-themed sweet treats (via The Guardian).
Instagram Loves Whole Food's Mega-Satisfying Peanut Butter Machine
When shopping at Whole Foods, you're almost guaranteed to find some amazing, natural products. While you might spend half of your paycheck at "America's Healthiest Grocery Store," it might be worth it if you're aiming to support organic and natural food brands made without added preservatives and chemicals. The health-conscious grocery store chain currently operates over 38,000 store locations throughout the United States, so you'll probably find yourself driving past at least one location throughout your travels (via Statista).
Rite Aid Announces Halloween 'Trick-Or-Trivia'
Halloween raises a lot of questions. Perhaps more than any other holiday, Halloween is a data lover's dream-given form. Around the end of the year, we can talk about the best holiday gifts to give, but that's not quite as engaging as considering the best costumes. We can ask questions like, what's the most popular dish served for Christmas dinner around the world, or talk about ways to cook a turkey, but that's not half as good a debate as what is the best candy. For pure information and conflict purposes, Halloween reigns supreme.
The Haunted Mansion Restaurant With Halloween Vibes
If your favorite emotion is fear, you go all out for Halloween, and your bookshelves are loaded with the works of Stephen King, you are in good company. Drive through any neighborhood in October and you'll find many front yards populated by towering skeletons, inflatable ghosts, and skillfully carved jack-o-lanterns. This is truly the time to unleash your inner ghoul.
Olivia Wilde And Jason Sudeikis' 'Special Salad Dressing' Drama, Explained
The Olivia Wilde, Jason Sudeikis, and Harry Styles debacle came to light (or was never in the dark to start with, thanks to their star status) and dragged into the spotlight with it, what must be a very special salad dressing (via Twitter). Whether for its function to turn our stomachs into plant processing machines (per Nutra Ingredients) or because it properly flavors and makes salads taste, well, tasty — we can all appreciate the importance of salad dressing.
"It Often Has The Biggest Markup On The Menu": Restaurant And Fast Food Workers Are Spilling Insider Secrets That Customers Would Probably Never Guess
"At virtually all fast food places, it's the only thing that is fresh and 'healthy' — aka not premade, bagged, and/or frozen."
Should Pumpkin Pie Be Refrigerated?
Thanksgiving is around the corner, and with that comes preparing to haul back mounds of uneaten leftovers from the yearly feast. But whereas stuffing and scraps of cornbread can easily be thrown into the refrigerator, there are some dishes that have more questionable storage methods. For example, even the classic Thanksgiving turkey requires a delicate hand and careful eye before it is put away to be eaten later. According to Food Network, the best way to preserve a turkey is to slice up all its meat, before wrapping it in foil and stowing it away.
TikTok Is In Shambles Over A Frozen Pizza Ghost Kitchen
As spooky as the name might suggest, ghost kitchens don't actually involve the culinary experiments of ghouls — although that concept could create an exceptionally interesting episode of "Scooby-Doo." In fact, the inside of a ghost kitchen isn't all that different from other kitchens you've been in before. According to Nation's Restaurant News, the chief difference is that ghost kitchens are housed in separate locations from established restaurants, using the same staff and facilities to produce meals (often for multiple brands).
Why Pizza Hut Wants To Invite You To A Party For One
According to the Washington Post, the average American will eat approximately 46 slices of pizza each year. While many love to enjoy it on specific days like Superbowl Sunday, Halloween, and the day before Thanksgiving, it is undoubtedly a treat most tend to enjoy year-round (via Hungry Howie's). The problem comes when someone is planning to eat on their own and has to count on an individual slice shop or risk wasting some by ordering an entire pie for just one person.
Ted Allen Revealed If He Actually Eats The Dishes On Chopped
The food competition show "Chopped" has been around for a long time — since 2009, to be exact. But host Ted Allen has been a fixture in the culinary world for even longer. The in-house food and wine expert of "Queer Eye for the Straight Guy," Allen has taught viewers to cook with the help of his friendly and calming demeanor since the early 2000s.
A Male Karen Went Scorched Earth At McDonald's Over Napkins
Thanks to a racist rant by Jennifer Schulte, the middle-aged white woman later dubbed "BBQ Becky," memes assigning a nom-de-plume to white people wielding their privilege have gone viral. The video, recorded in 2018 by YouTuber Michelle Dione, captured what Dione originally titled "White Woman Called Out for Racially Targeting Black Men Having BBQ in Oakland," and was viewed one million times within the first two weeks (per Know Your Meme).
The Ridiculous Number Of Tootsie Rolls That Are Made Every Day
For over a century, Tootsie Rolls have been a staple of candy classics everywhere. First invented by Austrian immigrant Leo Hirschfield in 1896, the candy has since become one of the most popularized and common candies across the world (via Tootsie Roll). Even better for candy lovers with allergies, Tootsie Rolls are completely peanut, tree nut, and gluten free, making them widely accessible to millions of people throughout the United States and the world. Notably, the versatility of Tootsie Rolls also goes well beyond the allergenically challenged.
Airheads Releases Candy-Flavored Dental Floss For Halloween
Every Halloween there's some wiseacre in the neighborhood who insists on handing out floss, toothbrushes, or some kind of strange healthy gum to candy-seeking trick-or-treaters. It's difficult to tell if these people are passionate about oral health and hygiene, or just like cleaning toilet paper out of their trees and smashed pumpkin bits off their lawns. Whatever their motivation for doing this, it's always a recipe for disappointed kids who went out seeking the best Halloween treats, and ended up being tricked with mouth wellness instead.
Redditors Question 'Blue Stuff' In Domino's Pizza Crust
When looking for a pizza company that will deliver, you'll probably find that Domino's isn't too far away. According to Scrape Hero, the popular pizza chain boasts over 6,500 locations throughout the United States, so you often won't be trekking too far for a Domino's fix. While being labeled as the first company to design the lucrative and sturdy pizza box we all have come to recognize, Domino's has had an ongoing flux of good and bad press over the years.
Starbucks' Star Days Are Back For 1 Week
Starbucks is trying to 'reinvent' itself this year, including by revamping its famous Starbucks Rewards program with the new Web3 platform Starbucks Odyssey (via Starbucks). The digital gathering space, as Starbucks hopes it will become, offers interactive games, activities, and challenges as well as tradable NFTs and a built-in marketplace to exchange them. In addition to getting techie, the company is adding employee benefits in an effort to seem more worker-friendly after taking some bad press over its union-busting efforts earlier this year (per CNBC). The brand also intends to streamline the digital ordering process to meet consumers' post-pandemic needs, as more and more orders are made through the Starbucks app.
Reese's Is Launching A Bag To Protect Your Favorite Halloween Candy
Picking out which Halloween candy to purchase is no easy matter. First, there's the question of what candy this year's trick-or-treaters will enjoy the most, and then — maybe more importantly — there's the matter of which Halloween candy you will get to snack on in the fortuitous event there are some sweet leftovers at the end of the night. Naturally, candy companies like Hershey hope you choose their products.
Why Is It Called A Dutch Baby?
Fluffy, sprinkled with powdered sugar, and served in a cast-iron skillet, Dutch babies are unlike any other breakfast food. As Atlas Obscura explains, most Dutch baby recipes call for a simple mixture of eggs, flour, sugar, and milk. However, once cooked, the topping options for a Dutch baby are near-endless. Some go the sweet route, with the traditional powdered sugar and maybe some fruit, while others go savory, like cookbook author Claire Tansey, who told The National Post that she adds cheddar cheese to her Dutch babies' batter.
Andrew Zimmern's Knife Hacks Every Home Chef Should Know
Ever start a recipe and think, "Wait, what is a food 'matchstick' really supposed to look like?" Or wondered to yourself if you've diced something a quarter of an inch properly? Maybe you don't have time for that nonsense, and your concerns are more hands-on — you've never taken Knife Skills 101 and you're embarrassed by your uneven cuts and poor technique. Embarrassed, you refuse to chop in front of other people and it's really cramping your style when you get together for homemade dinners with your friends.
Frito-Lay Just Launched Miniature Versions Of Your Favorite Snacks
In 1932, C.E. Doolin began producing Fritos in his mother's kitchen in San Antonio, Texas. As if those humble beginnings aren't obvious enough, it might also surprise you to learn that he started selling the popular chips out of his Ford Model T. While Doolin was busy building the foundations of his chip empire, Herman W. Lay started a snack food delivery company approximately 1,000 miles away in Nashville, Tennessee.
Wells Adams Says He'd Like To See Bachelor Star Grocery Store Joe On 'Best In Dough'
Big news in the Bachelor-verse today. Hulu just shared a reel on its Instagram from an interview with Wells Adams about his new show, "Best in Dough." Adams, who first appeared as a competitor on "The Bachelorette," and later as the bartender on "Bachelor in Paradise," has become a fan favorite among the "Bachelor" audience. Now, Adams has taken on the role of host on "Best in Dough," Hulu's unique new pizza-making competition show which first aired in September.
Mashed
145K+
Followers
40K+
Post
43M+
Views
ABOUT
Whether you're looking for the latest foodie news, the dirt on your favorite celebrity chefs, or inspiration for tonight's dinner, Mashed has your recipe for success.https://www.mashed.com/
Comments / 0