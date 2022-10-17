Read full article on original website
Department of Public Safety announces updated mission and values, creation of new positionsThe Tufts DailyMedford, MA
Annual Clery study reports crime, fire statisticsThe Tufts DailyMedford, MA
Tufts administration reports offensive graffiti on campusesThe Tufts DailyMedford, MA
Small Business Owner Sentenced For Seven-Year Tax Evasion SchemeTaxBuzzBoston, MA
Gorton’s makes $250,000 Gift To Gloucester's Sawyer Free 2025 pushGloWEST Communications, LLCGloucester, MA
US Senate candidate Gerald Malloy courts conservative Vermonters who are ‘ready for change’
Gerald Malloy is mere months into his stint as a Republican candidate for the U.S. Senate. But so far, he says, the experience “has been fantastic.”. A political newcomer, Malloy had never run for office before he threw his hat in the ring to replace retiring U.S. Sen. Patrick Leahy, D-Vt. Come January, Leahy will close a nearly five-decade-long career in the U.S. Senate.
In Chittenden North Senate race, stark differences emerge between candidates
The race may well come down to who has the more effective strategy in a district that spans four towns — Milton, Westford, Essex and Fairfax — across two growing counties. Read the story on VTDigger here: In Chittenden North Senate race, stark differences emerge between candidates.
Meet the Black Republican who’s aiming to flip a Democratic held House seat in heavily blue Connecticut
It’s been 16 years since a Republican has won in Connecticut’s 5th Congressional District, but George Logan has a good shot at breaking the losing streak. "I believe that Connecticut Republicans have a better message," the former two-term state senator, small business owner and frontman in a Jimi Hendrix tribute band said in an interview with Fox News.
POLITICO
Joe Manchin is predicting a Democratic Senate majority coming out of the midterms — and hoping for an end to 50-50 life in the upper chamber.
Freshman Rep. Kat Cammack (R-Fla.) told members of the House’s largest GOP caucus on Thursday, during their weekly meeting, that she is endorsing Hern for the role. The Oklahoma Republican had worked quickly to lock up support in the race. In a statement first provided to POLITICO, Cammack said...
Five things Republicans would do in a House majority
MONONGAHELA, Pa. — The sprint to Election Day is fully underway, but House Republicans are looking past November and eyeing what they’ll do in the likely event of winning a majority in the upper chamber. They’ve hinted at parts of their agenda for months, but this week Minority...
Hassan lead over Bolduc stands at 7 points in New Hampshire: survey
Sen. Maggie Hassan (D-N.H.) holds a 7-point lead over her Republican opponent Don Bolduc, according to the latest poll AARP poll. Hassan is leading Bolduc 52 percent to 45 percent, which is down from a 13-point advantage the incumbent senator held in the same poll in late September. Bolduc, who...
RNC chair predicts Senate will be narrowly split after midterms: ‘I think it’ll be one seat either way’
Ronna McDaniel, the chairwoman of the Republican National Committee, predicted that the Senate will remain narrowly split following next month’s midterm elections. “I think it’ll be one seat either way,” McDaniel said in an interview with Gray TV, a multimedia company that owns local television stations throughout the country.
Democrats seek to recapture Rutland County Senate majority after 34 years
Three Democrats are going head-to-head with three Republicans in the battleground district, where two of the three incumbent senators are not seeking reelection. Read the story on VTDigger here: Democrats seek to recapture Rutland County Senate majority after 34 years.
Democrats plan last minute push to boost key candidates and block election deniers
Democrats are not sitting idly by in the final month before voters decide control of both chambers of Congress and economic trends give the president’s party reason to fret about their ability to maintain their majorities. As news from Opec+ of plans to cut oil production for the first...
Washington Examiner
House Republican campaign chief dismisses recent Democratic wins
A couple of late summer political hiccups for House Republicans don't worry the head of their campaign arm, Rep. Tom Emmer (D-MN). Throughout the 2022 cycle, House Republicans have been favored to win the majority on Nov. 8. But on Aug. 16, now-Rep. Mary Peltola (D-AK) flipped Alaska's lone House seat after it had been in Republican hands for 49 years. A week later, now-Rep. Pat Ryan (D-NY) won an upstate New York House seat where polls and pundits had favored the chances of his Republican rival, Dutchess County Executive Marc Molinaro.
MAGA Republican faces rural Democrat in 3rd Congressional District
A Southwest Washington Republican who voted to impeach former President Trump could soon be replaced by a far-right candidate who instead wants to impeach President Biden. Driving the news: Voters in Washington's 3rd Congressional District have a choice in next month's election between Republican Joe Kent, a former Green Beret endorsed by Trump, or Marie Gluesenkamp Perez, a rural Democrat who owns an auto shop.
Washington Examiner
Tom Cotton stumps to build a Republican Senate majority
CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP, Pennsylvania — Tom Cotton knows what it's like to have the media question his ability to defeat Democrats. It was October 2014, and the national press were having a hard time coming to terms with numbers showing that his challenge to Sen. Mark Pryor (D-AR) was not the statistically tied race they had been expecting.
Kamala Harris will be in CT Wednesday to discuss abortion rights with Jahana Hayes
The vice president is traveling to CT’s 5th District about a month out from Hayes’ competitive race for a third term to Congress on Nov. 8.
Stowe’s House seat has long been a Democratic white whale. Can the party finally flip it?
In Vermont’s most expensive House race, Democrat Scott Weathers is battling with Jed Lipsky, an independent, for an open seat that’s been held by a Republican for 16 years. Read the story on VTDigger here: Stowe’s House seat has long been a Democratic white whale. Can the party finally flip it?.
WMUR.com
Maggie Hassan, Don Bolduc participate in debate produced by Mt. Washington Valley Economic Council
CONWAY, N.H. — Candidates involved in the race that could decide the balance of power in the U.S. Senate took part in a debate Tuesday morning that was produced by the Mount Washington Valley Economic Council. Democratic Sen. Maggie Hassan and her Republican challenger, Don Bolduc, sparred over issues...
Markey: Treasury Department is investigating DeSantis over migrant move
The U.S. Treasury is looking into whether Florida improperly used COVID-19 aid to fly migrants to Martha’s Vineyard. The U.S. Treasury is looking into whether Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis improperly used COVID-19 aid to fly migrants from Texas to Martha’s Vineyard last month, Massachusetts Sen. Ed Markey confirmed Tuesday.
Daily Beast
‘Tough-on-Crime’ Rep. Lee Zeldin Didn’t Vote on Police Bills
As his campaign for governor seeks to translate the growing fear of crime into rising poll numbers, Rep. Lee Zeldin (R-NY), is making big promises to swiftly restore law and order in New York. “I want to do everything I possibly can in the first 100 minutes,” Zeldin has said....
KHBS
U.S. Congressional District 1 candidates Crawford and Hodges debate
CONWAY, Ark. — The candidates for U.S. Congressional District 1 debated in Conway.Watch the full debate in the video player above. Republican Rick Crawford and Democrat Monte Hodges addressed the issues facing voters.
Don Bolduc is having it both ways with Senate majority at stake
The New Hampshire GOP Senate nominee says he won't vote for Mitch McConnell for Senate leader. But he's taking his cash.
iheart.com
Race Close For Congress As Early Voting Is Underway
The first televised debate was held Tuesday night between the Republican and Democratic candidates for the Rhode Island 2nd Congressional District. Former Cranston mayor Allan Fung is vying to become the first GOP member to represent the district in over three decades. Rhode Island Treasurer Seth Magaziner wants to keep...
