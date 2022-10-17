ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
VTDigger

US Senate candidate Gerald Malloy courts conservative Vermonters who are ‘ready for change’

Gerald Malloy is mere months into his stint as a Republican candidate for the U.S. Senate. But so far, he says, the experience “has been fantastic.”. A political newcomer, Malloy had never run for office before he threw his hat in the ring to replace retiring U.S. Sen. Patrick Leahy, D-Vt. Come January, Leahy will close a nearly five-decade-long career in the U.S. Senate.
Fox News

Meet the Black Republican who’s aiming to flip a Democratic held House seat in heavily blue Connecticut

It’s been 16 years since a Republican has won in Connecticut’s 5th Congressional District, but George Logan has a good shot at breaking the losing streak. "I believe that Connecticut Republicans have a better message," the former two-term state senator, small business owner and frontman in a Jimi Hendrix tribute band said in an interview with Fox News.
The Hill

Five things Republicans would do in a House majority

MONONGAHELA, Pa. — The sprint to Election Day is fully underway, but House Republicans are looking past November and eyeing what they’ll do in the likely event of winning a majority in the upper chamber. They’ve hinted at parts of their agenda for months, but this week Minority...
Washington Examiner

House Republican campaign chief dismisses recent Democratic wins

A couple of late summer political hiccups for House Republicans don't worry the head of their campaign arm, Rep. Tom Emmer (D-MN). Throughout the 2022 cycle, House Republicans have been favored to win the majority on Nov. 8. But on Aug. 16, now-Rep. Mary Peltola (D-AK) flipped Alaska's lone House seat after it had been in Republican hands for 49 years. A week later, now-Rep. Pat Ryan (D-NY) won an upstate New York House seat where polls and pundits had favored the chances of his Republican rival, Dutchess County Executive Marc Molinaro.
Axios Seattle

MAGA Republican faces rural Democrat in 3rd Congressional District

A Southwest Washington Republican who voted to impeach former President Trump could soon be replaced by a far-right candidate who instead wants to impeach President Biden. Driving the news: Voters in Washington's 3rd Congressional District have a choice in next month's election between Republican Joe Kent, a former Green Beret endorsed by Trump, or Marie Gluesenkamp Perez, a rural Democrat who owns an auto shop.
Washington Examiner

Tom Cotton stumps to build a Republican Senate majority

CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP, Pennsylvania — Tom Cotton knows what it's like to have the media question his ability to defeat Democrats. It was October 2014, and the national press were having a hard time coming to terms with numbers showing that his challenge to Sen. Mark Pryor (D-AR) was not the statistically tied race they had been expecting.
Daily Beast

‘Tough-on-Crime’ Rep. Lee Zeldin Didn’t Vote on Police Bills

As his campaign for governor seeks to translate the growing fear of crime into rising poll numbers, Rep. Lee Zeldin (R-NY), is making big promises to swiftly restore law and order in New York. “I want to do everything I possibly can in the first 100 minutes,” Zeldin has said....
iheart.com

Race Close For Congress As Early Voting Is Underway

The first televised debate was held Tuesday night between the Republican and Democratic candidates for the Rhode Island 2nd Congressional District. Former Cranston mayor Allan Fung is vying to become the first GOP member to represent the district in over three decades. Rhode Island Treasurer Seth Magaziner wants to keep...
