Harlingen, TX

Kohls files plans for three Sephora outlets in Valley

Valley Morning Star
Valley Morning Star
 3 days ago
The Kohls store at Harlingen Corners Shopping Center is seen in this undated photo. (Rick Kelley/Valley Morning Star)

The transition of Sephora beauty outlets to Kohls department stores will soon be complete, according to documents filed with the state.

The department store chain has filed to build Sephora stores-within-stores at McAllen, Harlingen and Brownsville locations. Previously, Sephora had contracted for stores at JC Penney locations, so it will be a return to these communities after losing the JC Penney Sephora stores.

The documents filed with the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation are required by state law and do not necessarily mean the projects will proceed.

A Kohls spokesperson said via email Monday that the firm doesn’t “have anything to share at this time.”

Sephora, a high-end cosmetics and perfume seller, was a significant driver of foot traffic and sales at JC Penney, and apparently is proving the same at the Kohls stores, where the beauty outlets are already operating.

The plans filed by Kohls are for a $300,000 investment at the location in Brownsville at 4475 N. Expressway 77-83, a $294,000 bill at the Kohl’s at Harlingen Corners Shopping Center and $300,000 for the location in McAllen at 7900 N. 10th St.

Plans indicate construction will start in the spring, and all locations will be up and running sometime in June 2023.

The Sephora store-within-a-store will operate in about 2,500 square feet of space.

Many shoppers experienced what Sephora has to offer when it was located within the JC Penney stores here in the Valley. All of the Sephora stores that are not free-standing are now being located in Kohls stores, having exited JC Penney.

Sephora signed a long-term partnership accord with Kohls in 2020.

Sephora is a crucial component to Kohls’ effort to reverse its sales trend, bringing in younger and more diverse customers who drives sales in other parts of Kohl stores.

Stores that have a Sephora perform better than those without one, Kohls CEO Michelle Gass told analysts earlier this year.

Kohls currently has about 600 stores with Sephora outlets inside and plans to roll out the concept to all 1,100 of its department stores.

Initially, smaller Kohls locations like the store in Harlingen were not on the list for a Sephora but that has changed.

Kohls executives project that Sephora at Kohl’s will reach $2 billion in annual sales by 2025.

Valley Morning Star

Valley Morning Star

Harlingen, TX
