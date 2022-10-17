ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Commanders QB Carson Wentz (hand) out 4-6 weeks

By Field Level Media
Ashe Post & Times
Ashe Post & Times
 3 days ago

Washington Commanders quarterback Carson Wentz is expected to miss 4 to 6 weeks after fracturing the ring finger of his throwing hand in last week's win over the Chicago Bears, NFL Network reported Monday.

Wentz will have surgery later Monday, multiple reports said.

Wentz could land on injured reserve, which would sideline him for a minimum of four games.

Wentz is currently in Los Angeles meeting with a hand specialist, per the report.

Taylor Heinicke is Washington's primary backup. The Commanders also have rookie Sam Howell on the active roster.

Wentz sustained the injury late in the first half of Thursday's win when his hand hit Bears defensive lineman Justin Jones on his follow-through. He remained in the game and played the entirety of the contest.

Wentz finished 12-of-22 passing for 99 yards. He has 1,489 yards passing on the season with 10 touchdowns against six interceptions.

Heinicke went 7-8 as Washington's starter in 2021. He completed 65 percent of his passes for 3,419 yards and 20 TDs against 15 INTs.

The Commanders (2-4) host the Green Bay Packers (3-3) this Sunday. The reported timeline for Wentz would mean he'd miss return games against each of his former teams -- the Indianapolis Colts in Week 8 and the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 10.

--Field Level Media

Ashe Post & Times

Ashe Post & Times

