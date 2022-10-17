ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlantic City, NJ

WPG Talk Radio

Winslow Twp., NJ, Man Faces Potential Life in Prison After Year-long Drug Investigation

Authorities say four people have been arrested, including a man from Winslow Township who now potentially faces life in prison, following a year-long narcotics investigation that spanned several counties and involved 18 different law enforcement agencies. Camden County Prosecutor Grace MacAulay's office says that Winslow Township man, 43-year-old Garry Carter,...
WINSLOW TOWNSHIP, NJ
Daily Voice

4 Arrested On Drug-Dealing Charges In Camden County: Prosecutor

A Camden County man faces a life prison sentence after being charged with first-degree leader of a narcotics trafficking network, authorities said. Three others were arrested and charged following a long-term investigation with the assistance of multiple law enforcement agencies, according to Camden County Prosecutor Grace C. MacAulay. In addition...
CAMDEN COUNTY, NJ
Daily Voice

Man, 21, Shot Dead In Atlantic City: Prosecutor

A 21-year-old man from Mays Landing was killed by gunfire overnight in Atlantic City, authorities said. On Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2022, at 1:47 a.m., Atlantic City police responded to a ShotSpotter notification on the 1400 block of Atlantic Avenue. Police found Tyronne Ford unconscious and unresponsive, according to the Atlantic...
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
Cat Country 107.3

Bridgeton Man Charged with Fatal Car Pedestrian Hit and Run

A 66-year-old man is under arrest after a fatal hit-and-run accident in Bridgeton Monday night. Bridgeton Police officials say Steven Clark of Bridgeton was taken into custody Tuesday afternoon following an investigation into the accident. Police responded to the car-pedestrian accident at 8:40 pm Monday at North Pearl Street and...
BRIDGETON, NJ
Daily Voice

6 Arrested In South Jersey Drug Bust: Police

Citizen complaints about alleged drug-dealing activities led to the arrest of six people in Pleasantville, authorities said. The arrests followed a warranted search at 132 North First St., police said. Arrested were Messiah Burton, 19, of Pleasantville; Edwin Eaton, 45, of Pleasantville; Natalie Camagna, 39, of Pleasantville; Satrina Watson, 55,...
PLEASANTVILLE, NJ
Daily Voice

SEEN HIM? 47-Year-Old Man Reported Missing In South Jersey

Andrew Brown was reported missing from the Hilltop section of Gloucester Township last month, authorities said. He was last seen at the residence on Sept. 13, according to Gloucester Township police. He is a 47-year-old African-American male and described as being 5'-05" tall and weighing 180 pounds. He has brown...
CAMDEN, NJ
NJ.com

Driver charged in hit-and-run death of pedestrian in South Jersey

A motorist was arrested and charged in the hit-and-run death of a pedestrian in Bridgeton, police said Wednesday. Steven Clark, 66, of Bridgeton, faces charges of leaving the scene of an accident under certain circumstances and causing death or injury as a result of a crash while operating with a revoked driver’s license, according to authorities.
BRIDGETON, NJ
Northfield NJ
