N.J. man accused of being drug trafficking network leader faces life in prison
A New Jersey man accused of being the leader of a South Jersey drug trafficking network could face up to life in prison, Camden County Prosecutor Grace C. MacAulay said. Garry Carter, 43, of Winslow, was arrested on October 3 along with three others after a year-long investigation by 18 law enforcement agencies, officials said.
Winslow Twp., NJ, Man Faces Potential Life in Prison After Year-long Drug Investigation
Authorities say four people have been arrested, including a man from Winslow Township who now potentially faces life in prison, following a year-long narcotics investigation that spanned several counties and involved 18 different law enforcement agencies. Camden County Prosecutor Grace MacAulay's office says that Winslow Township man, 43-year-old Garry Carter,...
4 Arrested On Drug-Dealing Charges In Camden County: Prosecutor
A Camden County man faces a life prison sentence after being charged with first-degree leader of a narcotics trafficking network, authorities said. Three others were arrested and charged following a long-term investigation with the assistance of multiple law enforcement agencies, according to Camden County Prosecutor Grace C. MacAulay. In addition...
South Jersey Man Pleads Guilty To Selling Fatal Drug Overdose
An Atlantic City man admitted selling a deadly combination of heroin, cocaine and fentanyl to two Atlantic City men at a laundromat where he worked. One died. Ramon Rivera, 51, pleaded guilty to the 2020 drug-induced death, authorities said. Felipe Popocati Garcia Lopez, 42, died after he and a 39-year-olld...
Man, 21, Shot Dead In Atlantic City: Prosecutor
A 21-year-old man from Mays Landing was killed by gunfire overnight in Atlantic City, authorities said. On Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2022, at 1:47 a.m., Atlantic City police responded to a ShotSpotter notification on the 1400 block of Atlantic Avenue. Police found Tyronne Ford unconscious and unresponsive, according to the Atlantic...
Prosecutor: 2 Charged For Fatally Shooting Philadelphia Man in Camden, NJ
Two men have been charged with murder and weapons offenses in connection to the fatal shooting of a man from Philadelphia in Camden earlier this week. The shooting happened around 3:30 early Monday morning in the 1800 block of Davis Street. Camden County Prosecutor Grace MacAulay says officers with the...
Prosecutor: Late Night Shooting Homicide In Atlantic City, NJ
Ttere has been another homicide in Atlantic City, New Jersey. Atlantic County Prosecutor Will Reynolds has confirmed that a shooting homicide took place in Atlantic City last night at 1:47 a.m. on the 1400 block of Atlantic Avenue. The Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office and Atlantic City Police Department have learned...
Police Seek Fugitive Wanted In South Jersey Burglaries At Honda Dealership
A 32-year-old fugitive from Camden is wanted in connection with multiple burglaries at an auto dealership in Burlington County, authorities said. Jonathan Otero also is wanted on charges of theft and criminal mischief, according to Evesham police. On March 21, 2021, at 4:05 a.m., Evesham police responded to Burns Honda...
Bridgeton Man Charged with Fatal Car Pedestrian Hit and Run
A 66-year-old man is under arrest after a fatal hit-and-run accident in Bridgeton Monday night. Bridgeton Police officials say Steven Clark of Bridgeton was taken into custody Tuesday afternoon following an investigation into the accident. Police responded to the car-pedestrian accident at 8:40 pm Monday at North Pearl Street and...
19-year-old Shot in Atlantic City, NJ; Man Charged With Attempted Murder
Officials in Atlantic City say a man is facing a long list of charges, including attempted murder, following a shooting in the city last Friday night. The Atlantic City Police Department says at around 11:30, officers responded to Pennsylvania and Adriatic Avenues for a ShotSpotter alert. Responding officers arrived to...
2-Year-Old Son Died Of Fentanyl Overdose, South Jersey Mother Charged: Prosecutor
A 34-year-old woman from Ocean County has been charged with manslaughter in connection with the death of her 2-year-old son, authorities said. Natalie Sabie, of Lacey Township, was charged in connection with a drug overdose death, according to Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer and Lacey Township Chief of Police Michael DiBella.
6 Arrested In South Jersey Drug Bust: Police
Citizen complaints about alleged drug-dealing activities led to the arrest of six people in Pleasantville, authorities said. The arrests followed a warranted search at 132 North First St., police said. Arrested were Messiah Burton, 19, of Pleasantville; Edwin Eaton, 45, of Pleasantville; Natalie Camagna, 39, of Pleasantville; Satrina Watson, 55,...
SEEN HIM? 47-Year-Old Man Reported Missing In South Jersey
Andrew Brown was reported missing from the Hilltop section of Gloucester Township last month, authorities said. He was last seen at the residence on Sept. 13, according to Gloucester Township police. He is a 47-year-old African-American male and described as being 5'-05" tall and weighing 180 pounds. He has brown...
Suspect recorded woman in Marshalls restroom in Moorestown, NJ: Police
Moorestown police say a suspect snuck into a women's restroom and recorded a woman from underneath the stall door.
phillyvoice.com
Body camera footage shows detective from N.J. Attorney General's Office being arrested at North Wildwood bar
A sergeant with the New Jersey Attorney General's Office of Public Integrity and Accountability was arrested in North Wildwood last month for allegedly attempting to return to a bar multiple times after she had been asked to leave. Danielle Oliveira, 32, allegedly tried to sneak back into Kennan's Irish Pub...
Driver charged in hit-and-run death of pedestrian in South Jersey
A motorist was arrested and charged in the hit-and-run death of a pedestrian in Bridgeton, police said Wednesday. Steven Clark, 66, of Bridgeton, faces charges of leaving the scene of an accident under certain circumstances and causing death or injury as a result of a crash while operating with a revoked driver’s license, according to authorities.
4 Handguns Recovered After Shooting In Atlantic City: Police
A ShotSpotter alert led to an arrest and the recovery of four handguns in Atlantic City. On Friday, Oct. 14 at 11:30 p.m., Atlantic City police responded to the intersection of Pennsylvania and Adriatic avenues. Responding officers arrived to find evidence of gunfire and received an update of a possible...
N.J. mother charged in death of 2-year-old who ingested fentanyl, authorities say
A New Jersey mother has been charged with aggravated manslaughter weeks after her 2-year-old son ingested fentanyl and died, authorities said. Natalie M. Sabie, 34, of Lacey, was also charged with three counts of endangering the welfare of a child and possession of fentanyl following her arrest Friday, the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office announced Tuesday.
Philadelphia police raid leads to seizure of weapons, ATVs, fighting dogs in Kensington
In addition to drugs and guns, police found dozens of ATVs and dirt bikes, roosters and fighting dogs.
‘Incessant narcotic activity’ — 6 Arrested Following Drug Raid in Pleasantville, NJ
Authorities in Pleasantville say six people are facing drug and weapon-related charges after a search warrant was executed at a home last week. According to the Pleasantville Police Department, their investigation began after numerous citizen complaints about the "incessant narcotic activity" in the area of the 100 block of North First Street.
