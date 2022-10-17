Read full article on original website
Colts' Irsay: 'There is merit to remove' Dan Snyder as Commanders owner
Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay said Tuesday he would support the decision to remove Dan Snyder as owner of the Washington Commanders. "It's a difficult situation," Irsay said, according to Tom Rock of Newsday Sports. "I believe there is merit to remove him as owner of the (Commanders)." "I believe...
Report: Wilson day-to-day with hamstring injury, pushing to play Week 7
Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson is considered day-to-day after suffering a hamstring injury in Monday night's overtime loss to the Los Angeles Chargers, a source told NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. Wilson, who's also nursing a shoulder ailment, is pushing to play Sunday against the New York Jets, Rapoport adds. It's...
Panthers trade McCaffrey to 49ers for draft picks
The Carolina Panthers have traded star running back Christian McCaffrey to the San Francisco 49ers, the team announced Thursday. Carolina will receive second-, third-, and fourth-round picks in 2023 and a 2024 fifth-rounder in exchange for McCaffrey, sources told ESPN's Adam Schefter. The Panthers were also deep in negotiations with...
TNF player props: What's the deal with the Saints and Cardinals?
Last season, we rocked and rolled our way to the Super Bowl with music-themed Thursday Night Football player props, joyfully celebrating the start of a new NFL week. This year, we'll use an episode from "Must See TV" cornerstone "Seinfeld" each week to remind us that betting is supposed to be fun, even when an absurd series of events leads to a losing bet.
Broncos' Gordon 'hurt' by benching in MNF loss to Chargers
Running back Melvin Gordon didn't get an opportunity to make much of an impact in the Denver Broncos' 19-16 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers on Monday. The two-time Pro Bowl tailback was stuck to the sideline for the majority of the contest, including overtime, and didn't see the field after the second quarter.
NFL Power Rankings - Week 7
The NFL Power Rankings are selected by a panel of theScore's football editors. 1. Philadelphia Eagles (6-0) What else is there to say about the Eagles? This is the most balanced team in football. And with a schedule that posts few challenges from here on out, there's no telling how many wins Philly will put up.
Report: Elijah Moore requests trade from Jets
New York Jets wide receiver Elijah Moore has requested a trade, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. Moore has reportedly been frustrated with his role in the offense and is making the push for a trade following a zero-target game against the Green Bay Packers. The Jets have no plans to trade Moore, Rapoport adds.
Chargers' Jackson on Monday night benching: 'I feel defeated'
Los Angeles Chargers cornerback J.C. Jackson was one of the NFL's most sought-after free agents this offseason, but after a shaky start to the year, head coach Brandon Staley benched him on Monday Night Football. Michael Davis took Jackson's place in the second half and overtime of Monday night's matchup...
Fantasy: Week 7 Rankings - Defenses (Updated)
Find positional rankings, additional analysis, and subscribe to push notifications in the NFL Fantasy News section. theScore's Justin Boone was first overall in FantasyPros' Most Accurate Expert Competition in 2019 and finished among the top seven each of his last seven years in the contest. Follow the links below to see his rankings for Week 7.
Banchero: I sometimes felt like a 'zoo animal' at Duke
As a star athlete at Duke, forward Paolo Banchero's college experience was anything but typical. The Orlando Magic rookie spoke about his brief time as a Blue Devil on Fubo Sports Network's "The Young Person Basketball Podcast with RJ Hampton," admitting that the attention he received from his classmates could be overwhelming.
Tua happy to clear concussion protocol: 'Stressful' process
Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa spoke publicly for the first time since suffering a concussion in Week 4 against the Cincinnati Bengals, and he described clearing the protocol as a taxing but necessary process. "It's been a process, that's for sure," Tagovailoa said. "Having to deal with interviews with the...
NFL Week 7 round-robin underdog moneyline parlay
If you know of anyone else who gave the Steelers a chance to beat the Buccaneers last week, I'd be happy to hear about it. But since we're going for the gusto with this 11-part bet, we needed more than just the Steelers and Patriots to come through. The Dolphins...
Heisman Power Rankings: Hooker ascends after epic performance
College football underwent a seismic change following Week 7's results. Similar to the goalposts at Neyland Stadium, theScore's latest installment of the Heisman Power Rankings is being carried on the shoulders of some recent exhilarating performances. While the names aren't surprising, the early candidates continue to jockey for position. Honorable...
Commanders to start Heinicke at QB vs. Packers
Washington Commanders quarterback Taylor Heinicke will start Sunday's game against the Green Bay Packers, head coach Ron Rivera announced Tuesday. Rookie Sam Howell, whom the Commanders drafted in the fifth round, will serve as Heinicke's backup. "We think (Howell) is on track, but Taylor right now gives us the best...
Bucs' Hainsey: Brady ripping OL is what you want from great leaders
Tampa Bay Buccaneers center Robert Hainsey had no issue with Tom Brady ripping the offensive line in the midst of Sunday's 20-18 defeat to the Pittsburgh Steelers. "Everyone can call it what they want, but I want nothing else from a quarterback than that - than the guy who's wanting to tell us what we need to do and step up," Hainsey said Wednesday, according to ESPN's Jenna Laine. "If he was just sitting over there and not (getting) us going and not (trying) to help us - he wouldn't be who he is today."
Fantasy: Trade Value Chart - Week 7
Find positional rankings, additional analysis, and subscribe to push notifications in the NFL Fantasy News section. In an effort to help you find trades that could improve your fantasy team, we present the Trade Value Chart. You can use this chart to compare players and build realistic trade offers. Values...
NFL Week 7 teasers: More vulnerable touchdown favorites to choose from
A ton of upsets sparked more flames in the smoldering wreckage of survivor contests, and as we alluded to last week, the teasers weren't spared either. You can only lose once to get knocked out of survivor, but for the second straight week, the Packers caused teaser players pain. And if you had sniffed out Aaron Rodgers' struggles and steered clear, his legendary counterpart Tom Brady was just as disappointing with an outright loss at Pittsburgh.
Report: Jerry Jones, Robert Kraft have heated discussion over Goodell deal
Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones and New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft were involved in a fiery exchange Tuesday over discussions about a potential new contract for commissioner Roger Goodell, sources told ESPN's Seth Wickersham. The exchange came amid NFL owners voting 31-1 to allow the compensation committee to begin...
CFB Week 8 big games: Reading over resumes
It doesn't get better than that, Folks. Week 7 lived up to a great deal of hype, and even losing bets provided a silver lining of experiencing outstanding games in electric atmospheres. Last week, we thought that all the home teams in Saturday's incredible slate of games might have a...
NFL, Amazon to stream Black Friday game in 2023
Amazon and the NFL announced Tuesday that Prime Video will exclusively stream a newly scheduled Black Friday game beginning in 2023. The first-ever Black Friday game will kick off Nov. 24, 2023, with an anticipated 3 p.m. ET start time. The participating teams will be announced once the '23 regular-season schedule is released.
