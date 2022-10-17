ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Servers dressed as Power Rangers help woman attacked inside California restaurant

OAKLAND, Calif. — California servers dressed up as the Power Rangers came to the rescue of a woman who was being attacked at a restaurant in Oakland. ABC affiliate KGO reported that restaurant patron Ploi Pirapoken told the news outlet via Zoom that a woman ran into Noka Ramen in Oakland, California because she was allegedly being attacked.
