Kentucky State

Kentucky High School Football Poll

The Associated Press
 3 days ago

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — The top teams in the Kentucky Associated Press high school football polls, with first-place votes, records, total points and previous rankings:

Class 1A

Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs

1. Pikeville (5) 6-2 68 1

2. Raceland (1) 7-1 62 2

3. Newport Central Catholic - 7-1 51 4

4. Lou. Ky. Country Day - 7-1 44 6

5. Hazard (1) 6-2 39 5

6. Bethlehem - 6-2 31 3

7. Lou. Holy Cross - 6-2 29 T7

8. Campbellsville - 5-3 21 NR

9. Bishop Brossart - 7-2 14 10

10. Williamsburg - 5-2 13 NR

Others receiving votes: Pineville 9. Paris 3. Paintsville 1.

Class 2A

Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs

1. Mayfield (3) 8-0 66 1

2. Beechwood (3) 7-1 65 2

3. Owensboro Catholic - 5-3 50 3

4. Metcalfe Co. - 8-0 41 4

5. Lex. Christian - 4-4 34 5

6. Breathitt Co. (1) 5-2 32 6

7. McLean Co. - 7-1 28 7

8. Lloyd Memorial - 5-3 19 8

9. Walton-Verona - 7-2 15 9

10. Shelby Valley - 6-2 13 NR

Others receiving votes: Hancock Co. 7. Middlesboro 4. Butler Co. 4. Danville 4. Prestonsburg 2. Green Co. 1.

Class 3A

Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs

1. Lou. Christian Academy (6) 8-0 68 1

2. Bardstown - 9-0 62 2

3. Union Co. - 8-0 54 3

4. Mason Co. - 8-0 47 4

5. Lawrence Co. - 7-1 32 9

6. Bell Co. - 6-2 25 6

7. Greenup Co. - 6-2 19 NR

8. Belfry - 4-4 13 5

9. Paducah Tilghman - 3-5 12 7

10. Trigg Co. (1) 7-1 11 10

(tie) Casey Co. - 6-2 11 NR

(tie) Ashland Blazer - 5-4 11 NR

Others receiving votes: Elizabethtown 10. Henry Co. 6. Hart Co. 4.

Class 4A

Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs

1. Lex. Catholic (3) 7-1 66 1

2. Corbin (4) 8-0 65 2

3. Boyle Co. - 7-1 58 3

4. Johnson Central - 6-2 44 4

5. Spencer Co. - 7-1 37 6

6. Warren East - 8-0 36 7

7. Logan Co. - 7-1 33 5

8. Lou. Central - 5-4 15 9

9. Franklin Co. - 4-4 10 8

10. Letcher County Central - 6-2 9 10

Others receiving votes: Franklin-Simpson 5. Madisonville-North Hopkins 4. Boyd Co. 3.

Class 5A

Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs

1. Frederick Douglass (6) 8-0 69 1

2. Woodford Co. (1) 8-0 62 2

3. Bowling Green - 7-1 58 4

4. Southwestern - 8-0 46 5

5. Highlands - 7-2 32 8

5. Scott Co. - 7-1 32 7

7. Pulaski Co. - 8-1 24 9

8. Cov. Catholic - 6-2 23 3

8. South Warren - 5-3 23 6

10. Owensboro - 6-2 8 NR

Others receiving votes: Lou. Fairdale 6. Greenwood 1. Cooper 1.

Class 6A

Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs

1. Lou. St. Xavier (6) 7-1 68 1

2. Lou. DuPont Manual - 7-1 57 3

3. Lou. Ballard - 7-1 55 2

4. Henderson Co. - 7-1 40 4

5. Lou. Male - 5-3 38 5

6. Lou. Trinity - 5-4 32 6

(tie) Madison Central (1) 7-1 32 7

8. Bullitt East - 7-1 22 8

9. Central Hardin - 7-1 12

(tie) Lex. Bryan Station - 5-3 12 9

Others receiving votes: Ryle 11. Simon Kenton 6.

———

All Associated Press members in Kentucky are eligible to participate in the high school football poll. Those who voted for this week's poll are: The Daily Independent, Ashland; Daily News, Bowling Green; Kentucky Enquirer, Cincinnati; Lexington Herald-Leader, Lexington; Courier-Journal, Louisville; The Ledger Independent, Maysville; Kentucky Today, Louisville; KPG Football, Owensboro.¤

