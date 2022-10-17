City manager to give Hurricane Ian updates from Punta Gorda

PUNTA GORDA — Due to extensive roof and other damage at the City Hall Annex, the Punta Gorda city manager’s office relocated to the Community Room at Laishley Marina.

The temporary office is just one of many Hurricane Ian updates the Punta Gorda City Council will receive at the 9 a.m. meeting Wednesday at the Military Heritage Museum, 900 W Marion Ave., in Punta Gorda.

At the meeting, Punta Gorda City Manager Greg Murray will give details on citywide damage, cleanup and recovery efforts. After the storm, the city advised residents on how to create debris piles, what to do with displaced vessels and how to apply for assistance.

Currently, some vegetative debris piles may be skipped depending on how full the truck is or where the piles are located in relationship to cul-de-sacs, wires and poles. These piles will be picked up on a later date by a smaller truck. There will be two complete passes through the city to pick up vegetative debris.

The city also warned, if construction/demolition materials or vegetative debris are put in household trash containers or clear plastic bags, it won’t be picked up by the city or the debris hauler. Plastic bags shouldn’t be used for “any material” other than described for household garbage.

The city was also informed that Comcast has restored “more than 90 percent” of customers in the impacted hurricane areas.

In other business:

• The council will hear a request from the The Light Up the Night committee for the annual event from 5:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. on Dec. 3 in downtown Punta Gorda. The event includes snow machines, live music, food trucks, games, photos with Santa. NBC2 Anchor Stacy Deffenbaugh Meyer is the emcee. The headliner is the Marker 5 Band. The theme is a “chance of snow.” The Christmas tree lighting is 7 p.m. The event requires the closure of West Marion Avenue from U.S. 41 North to Sullivan Street, and Taylor Street from W Retta Esplanade to Herald Court. The City Council is required to approve the permit required by the Florida Department of Transportation.

• The council will have its first reading on a proposed increase of monthly utility rates effective Nov. 1 and use of public and private sewers and drains and sewer rates.

• The council will review the agreement with Charlotte County to take over the administrative responsibilities of the Coastal & Heartland National Estuary Partnership effective Oct. 1. The agreements with Southwest Florida Water Management District need to transfer from the city of Punta Gorda to Charlotte County. Coastal & Heartland National Estuary Partnership (formerly called the Charlotte Harbor National Estuary Program) was named to the United States Environmental Protection Agency’s National Estuary Program on July 6, 1995, to improve and protect the environmental integrity of the designated “estuaries of national significance” from Venice to Bonita Springs, are and their watersheds through the development of a Comprehensive Conservation Management Plan. The city served as the host agency to the CHNEP since 2014. Charlotte County will be completing the final task of the Myakka Headwaters Demonstration.

• The council will consider disbanding the Charter Review Committee as an ad hoc committee established to study and review the operation of city government and propose any charter changes. As a result, referendum questions were added to the Nov. 8 election. Therefore, the committee completed its task.

• The council will consider rezoning 11-acre properties at 3200 and 3240 Cooper Street, from Industrial General to Planned Employment Center-Special Purpose.

• The council will also consider a voluntary annexation at nearby properties on the 3200 block of Cooper Street. The property is contiguous to the City’s Public Work campus, does not create an enclave, and provides for further annexation opportunities.