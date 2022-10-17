ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Berwick, PA

Woman refuses to leave bar

By Julye Wemple
 3 days ago

Berwick, Pa. — A woman who had to be dragged out of a bar by police reportedly returned hours later after being warned not to come back.

Christland Marie Finch, 29, was kicked out of Intoxicology Department, 131 W. Second Street, on Sept. 30 around 9 p.m., but refused to leave, employees said. She'd been at the bar drinking since noon and had gotten aggressive with the other customers, they said.

When police arrived, Finch still refused to leave the bar and officers were forced to escort her out, charges say.

While she was in custody and in the back of the patrol car, she repeatedly the doors and managed to slip out of her handcuffs, according to Berwick Officer Joseph Gainley.

She was taken to a holding cell at the Berwick police station while Gainley tried to track down someone willing to give her a ride home. They finally got in touch with Finch's friend, Dwayne Perry, who agreed to pick her up. But a short time later, Perry called police to say Finch had reportedly jumped out of his vehicle and was headed back to Intoxicology Department.

Police also received a call from a bouncer at the bar, saying Finch had shown back up, arrest papers say. She was gone by the time police arrived, Gainley noted.

Finch, Berwick, was charged with defiant trespass and public drunkenness. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Nov. 14 at 9:30 a.m. in District Judge Richard Cashman's office.

Comments / 8

heidi
3d ago

I hope this women gets the treatment she needs. she clearly is suffering from alcoholism and probably has other mental health issues and needs help managing her life. prison is just making it worse, u want society to get better help these ppl instead of traumatizing them even more.

