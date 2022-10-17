Read full article on original website
Event Review: Comic Con Scotland: 8th – 9th October 2022
While some of my fellow Fantha’s were enjoying the sights and sounds of New York Comic Con, including the fantastic Back to the Future panel, I did a little bit of time travelling myself, as my good friend Jon Hipkiss writes…. It was a weekend that was 23...
Comic Review: Darth Vader (2020) #28
In his hunt for Governor Tauntaza, a corrupt operative of Crimson Dawn, Darth Vader refused to abandon his agent, Commander Sabé, the former handmaiden Padmé Amidala. Upon rescuing her, Darth Vader bombarded the governor’s fortress. When blasts from the ”Executor” proved ineffective, Darth Vader singlehandedly breached the...
Hasbro reveal Bring Home The Galaxy Week One releases from the Retro Collection
Bring Home The Galaxy is underway and Hasbro are part of the occasion, revealing a wave of Return of the Jedi Retro Collection figures ahead of the 40th anniversary next year. STAR WARS RETRO COLLECTION LUKE SKYWALKER (JEDI KNIGHT) (HASBRO/Age 4 years & up/Approx. Retail Price: $11.99/Available: Summer 2023) Luke...
Gentle Giant: Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith: Obi Wan Kenobi Milestones Statue
Limited to 1000 pieces, shipping to US / Canada / EMEA / Japan / South Korea / Brazil / Mexico / Russia / AU for $300.00 and available now, this is the Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith: Obi Wan Kenobi Milestones Statue from Gentle Giant, ready to negotiate a great spot in your collection.
Star Wars: Andor: Volume 1 (Episodes 1-4) lands 21st October
Fresh, adventurous, uniquely altering the opening credit music episode by episode and layering in new sounds to the Star Wars musical journey few could have anticipated, it’s as bold as the show itself so the news that music from episodes 1 to 4 lands tomorrow (21st October) is very welcome indeed.
Star Wars: Andor: Inside look at Episodes 4-6
Diego Luna & Tony Gilroy give an inside look at the tense and visually stunning episodes 4-6. New episodes of #Andor streaming Wednesdays only on Disney+. The “Andor” series will explore a new perspective from the Star Wars galaxy, focusing on Cassian Andor’s journey to discover the difference he can make. The series brings forward the tale of the burgeoning rebellion against the Empire and how people and planets became involved. It’s an era filled with danger, deception and intrigue where Cassian will embark on the path that is destined to turn him into a rebel hero.
Canon Fodder at New York Comic Con 2022: Star Wars The High Republic Returns Panel
Grab your bookmarks, it’s time to take cover as we unleash the Canon Fodder over the Star Wars galaxy of literature. This episode we join Lucasfilm creative director Michael Siglain as he introduces authors Zoraida Córdova, Tessa Gratton, Claudia Gray, Justina Ireland, Lydia Kang, George Mann, Daniel José Older, Cavan Scott, and Charles Soule along with artist Ario Anindito onto the stage in Room 406.3 at 3.15pm on Saturday 8th October to discuss Phase II of The High Republic. Matt Booker and Mark Newbold were there to cover it for Fantha Tracks, a panel you can hear right now here on Canon Fodder.
Doctor Aphra #25 sees Chelli still trapped by the Spark Eternal
Landing 26th October from writer Alyssa Wong, interior artist Minkyu Jung and cover artist W. Scott Forbes Doctor Aphra #25 sees the good doctor still trapped by the Spark Eternal. While the Spark Eternal continues to control Aphra’s body aboard the Vermillion, the real archaeologist is trapped in her own...
Ewan McGregor at Comic Con Scotland 2022
Fantha Tracks headed to Scotland for Comic Con Scotland on the 8th and 9th of October 2022, where amongst the guests was Obi-Wan Kenobi himself, Ewan McGregor. To read more, check out our Comic Con Scotland review where Paul Naylor and friends walk the halls of the show and meet Ewan.
MCM London Comic Con: Hasbro panel will reveal first-looks and convention exclusives
We’re just a week and a half away from the return of MCM London Comic Con and the good news – apart from Fantha Tracks being on the ground for the event – is that Hasbro will be there on Saturday 29th October at 12.20pm on the Centre Stage with a 90 minute panel full of sneak peeks at all of their brands, including of course The Vintage Collection and The Black Series.
Michelle Rejwan to leave Lucasfilm role as SVP Live Action Development & Production
Interesting news comes from Lucasfilm as Michelle Rejwan announces she is stepping down from her SVP Live Action Development & Production role at Lucasfilm to return to her prior role as a full-time producer. Michelle Rejwan is leaving her post as SVP Live Action Development & Production at Lucasfilm. She...
