Read full article on original website
Related
What Is the Highest Rated Luxury Cruise Line?
Even among the crème de la crème of luxury liners, some stand out from the rest. While the cruising industry took a large operational and financial hit during the pandemic, companies have adapted...
Archaeologists Discovered 7,000-Year-Old Structure Older Than Stonehenge or Pyramids of Giza
Archaeologists in the Czech Republic have discovered a 7,000-year-old circular structure measuring approximately 180 feet in diameter, Radio Prague International reported earlier this month. The structure, known as a roundel, dates to the Neolithic period and archaeologists believe it was constructed between 4900 B.C.E. and 4600 B.C.E. The roundel, and others like it in Europe, are considered to be the oldest massive structures in Europe. For comparison, construction on Stonehenge is believed to started around 3100 B.C.E., while the famed Pyramids of Giza are thought to have been erected around 2600 B.C.E. at the earliest. That makes the roundel at least 1,000...
Tutankhamun’s burial chamber may contain door to Nefertiti’s tomb
The discovery of hidden hieroglyphics within Tutankhamun’s tomb lends weight to a theory that the fabled Egyptian queen Nefertiti lies in a hidden chamber adjacent to her stepson’s burial chamber, a world-renowned British Egyptologist has said. Nicholas Reeves, a former curator in the British Museum’s Department of Egyptian...
3,000-Year-Old Sarcophagus of King Ramses II’s Treasurer Found in Egypt
The huge granite sarcophagus of King Ramses II’s treasurer, Ptah-em-wia, was discovered by archaelogists at Saqqara, an ancient necropolis roughly 20 miles south of Cairo. The surface of the coffin was complete with inscriptions dedicated to the late treasurer, which helped researchers confirm identification. The inscriptions detailed his closeness to Ramses II and included emblems of deities such as the sky goddess Nut to protect the deceased. The burial chamber and sarcophagus, which have remained undisturbed for thousands of years, could provide a greater understanding of Egyptian rule after the death of King Tutankhamun. Ramses II is believed to have ruled during the...
Archaeologists hail ‘dream discovery’ as sarcophagus is unearthed near Cairo
It has lain within a burial chamber, undisturbed, for thousands of years. Now a remarkable Egyptian sarcophagus has emerged from deep beneath the sands near Cairo, to the excitement of archaeologists, who describe it as a hugely significant “dream discovery”. The giant granite sarcophagus is covered in inscriptions...
Archaeologists unearth 2,000-year-old statue of Roman god Hercules in several pieces at site in Greece's ancient city of Philippi
Archaeologists unearthed a well-preserved statue of the Roman god Hercules during excavations at a site in Greece's ancient city of Philippi. A team from Aristotle University found the statue, which was in a few pieces but still in good condition, in an area that was once part of the Roman and Byzantine empires.
Archaeologists Say They Have Pinpointed the Earliest and Oldest Surviving Church of Christian Worship in England
Recently, archaeologists confirmed the identity of England's oldest surviving church, the chapel of St Pancras, in Canterbury. According to research by Professor Ken Dark, the church was "built and consecrated in about 600 by St Augustine." [i]
A Mysterious Partially Submerged Structure in Ireland is a Prehistoric Tomb, New Research Finds
The tomb-like Carraig á Mhaistin stone structure, uncovered in Ireland’s Cork Harbour years ago, is now believed to be a megalithic dolmen. Previously, experts have been unsure whether it was prehistoric or a 19th-century “folly.” New research conducted by archaeologist Michael Gibbons indicated that the monument is in fact a megalithic dolmen. A small chamber on the west side of an unknown cairn, a man-made stone stack marking a burial mound, measures 82 feet long by 15 feet wide. The cairn was previously concealed due to rising sea levels. This is significant, as portal and court tombs “occasionally have intact long...
Ancient Egypt unleashed: how the gods, pharaohs, monsters and murderers shattered their silence
We are speeding north out of Cairo, careering along fast, wide roads through a desert landscape and out into antiquity. After three hours, we reach Rashid, once known as Rosetta, a port city on the Nile delta, and enter Fort Julien, walking clockwise around its interior until we reach the first corner and the reason for our journey.
Thonis-Heracleion: The sunken ancient Egyptian city submerged undersea for 1000 years
Like many past ancient cities, Thonis-Heracleion was tragically lost to time — submerged along with its traditions, culture, and maybe even its people. The lost city was rediscovered in 1933, and by 2000, archaeologists started uncovering what was once considered a myth.
abandonedspaces.com
A Sinkhole in the Heart of Rome Led to the Discovery of Ancient Ruins
In 2020, a substantial sinkhole appeared in front of the famed Pantheon in Rome. The hole provided archaeologists with remarkable insight that has helped further our understanding of the beautiful structure’s history. The Pantheon has been rebuilt three times. Marcus Agrippa built the first Pantheon between 25 and 27...
Falcon shrine with cryptic message unearthed in Egypt baffles archaeologists
An ancient falcon shine in Berenike, an old port city in Egypt, has flummoxed archaeologists who aren't sure what to make of its headless falcons, unknown gods and cryptic message that reads, "It is improper to boil a head in here."
historynet.com
Why Did This Line of Roman Fortifications Have to Be 4 Times Longer Than Hadrian’s Wall?
The year AD 9 did not go well for the Roman empire. Three legions, six auxiliary cohorts and attached cavalry—roughly 20,000 troops—under Publius Quinctilius Varus sought to extend Roman control deep into Germany. In the Teutoburg Forest, near present-day Osnabrück, allied Germanic tribes under Arminius ambushed and annihilated the legions. The empire struck back hard between AD 14 and 16. Operating from bases west of the Rhine River, legions under Germanicus Julius Caesar, a nephew of Emperor Tiberius, waged three successful campaigns against the Germanic tribes. But despite various follow-on Roman incursions into Germany, the east-west border of the empire remained the Rhine, the north-south border the Danube, effectively containing most of Germany.
Time Out Global
Inside Italy’s incredible abandoned ‘ghost village’
The Italian region of Basilicata was most famously described in Carlo Levi’s 1945 memoir, ‘Christ Stopped at Eboli’. Levi was a doctor, painter and antifascist from Turin. With the rise of Mussolini, he became a political exile and was banished to the arid badlands of the Italian south.
Italy's far-right leader Meloni forms new government
Giorgia Meloni has formed Italy's new ruling coalition, giving the country its first far-right-led government since the end of World War II
Greek monastery manuscripts tell new story of Ottoman rule
MOUNT ATHOS, Greece — A church bell sounds, the staccato thudding of mallet on plank summons monks to afternoon prayers, deep voices are raised in communal chant. And high in the great tower of Pantokrator Monastery, a metal library door swings open. There, deep inside the medieval fortified monastery...
WATCH: Ancient Stone Carvings Unearthed at Archaeological Site
Researchers in Iraq dedicated years to excavations, which led to the opening of an unprecedented archaeological park full of stone carvings. According to a news release from the Kurdish-Italian Faida Archaeological Project and the University of Udine, an ancient irrigation canal stretching over 6 miles winds its way through the Faida archaeological park. This particular canal is lined with stone carvings.
The Best Trattorias in Rome
Something happens when you dine in Rome for the first time. There's a moment of disbelief that just a handful of simple ingredients — tomatoes, pasta, Pecorino Romano, guanciale — can add up to such a memorable meal. It's true for anywhere in Italy, really, where the tendency is to rely on fresh, seasonal ingredients and stick to time-tested recipes. In the Eternal City those recipes include fried artichokes, trippa alla Romana (tripe stewed in tomato sauce), and four legendary pasta dishes: cacio pepe, carbonara, gricia, and amatriciana. While you can find these classics in countless trattorie in every corner...
Comments / 0