Comments / 50

ggmmgg
2d ago

apparently none of these people were ever taught respect or responsibility or common decency there's a time and a place for everything and strippers do not belong in a school no matter after hours or not

Reply(2)
28
Cara Y Youwannaknow
2d ago

but he rented the space NOT during school hours...was there rules about his conduct on their property? Is it appropriate, probably not, but did he break any rules? If they weren't established what's he guilty of but bad taste?

Reply
23
Pat Williams
2d ago

has anyone witnessed Troy Athens marching band performance?! The girls are dressed as show girls, with garter belts even. At one point they even rip off their skirts. Pretty bad for a high school performance.

Reply(2)
19
