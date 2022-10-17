Read full article on original website
An Elderly Michigan Woman Targeted in 'Best Buy Geek Squad' Scam; The Scammer Wants $12K in Cash with Unexpected EndingZack LoveDundee, MI
20 Year-Old Pilot Still Missing After Disappearing Over Lake Michigan Nearly 30 Years AgoKyle SchepperleyOttawa Lake, MI
Michigan Museum of Horror opening this month in time for HalloweenKristen WaltersMonroe, MI
Popular discount retail chain opening another new store in Ohio this weekKristen WaltersFremont, OH
4 Romantic Restaurants in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
Second annual Blak Gala set for fun-filled formal evening to benefit Help Feed Toledo Area
1983 The Brand will be rolling out the red carpet for a second run of its annual suit-and-gown event. The Blak Gala will welcome its dapper guests at the Brandywine Country Club for a Saturday evening of fun, live music and fundraising for Help Feed Toledo Area. Jacob Bates will...
'Kay Weprin: Abstract Personified' features new mixed-media paintings
20 North Gallery is the first venue to show some of the pieces in a new mixed-media abstract painting collection. "Kay Weprin: Abstract Personified" will show the history of the Toledo native's creative evolution that captures energetic emotions with oil paint, oil pastel, cold wax and handmade paper. The exhibit...
Kerry Trautman shares her love for poetry with 'To the Cousins' and 'Florist Fire'
Kerry Trautman has been immersed in poetry since childhood. She hopes to project her her personal outlook to readers, most of all so that they'll be inspired to share the same admiration she has for the written word. Trautman shared two of her own pieces: "To the Cousins" and "Florist...
Lucas County Canine Care & Control to host Trunk or Treat featuring pooches like Paris
Kids and canines alike can should get their costumes ready for this weekend's third annual Trunk or Treat at Lucas County Canine Care & Control. Right now the only cost to adopt a dog at LC4 is the purchase of a 2022 license — $25 in Lucas County — and a bag of candy to go toward the event.
Earnest Brew Works and Gathering Volumes unite for 'Beer & Books'
Who didn't love going to the book fair every school year?. Earnest Brew Works is setting up to recapture that joy this week with the "Beer & Books" grown-up book fair supplied by Gathering Volumes. Each beer sold will mean another dollar toward the Northwest Ohio Teen Book Festival scheduled...
Lucas County Board of Developmental Disabilities showcases new technology hub
TOLEDO, Ohio — A new tech hub in Lucas County is changing the lives of people with developmental disabilities. "For many people who don’t live with disabilities, it's a convenience. But for us, it allows us so much dignity," said Nathan Turner, a board member of the Lucas County Board of Developmental Disabilities.
Toledo School for the Arts brings 'The Addams Family – A New Musical' to life
Toledo School for the Arts will have a special presentation for this spooky season. Student performers, musicians and crew members have worked for two weeks to design and rehearse "The Addams Family – A New Musical." The musical will be showing Thursday, Friday and Saturday at 7 p.m. as...
Saint George Antiochian Orthodox Cathedral getting Lebanese dinners ready for fundraiser
Saint George Antiochian Orthodox Cathedral has a delicious lineup prepared for this weekend. The 76th annual Lebanese dinner offerings at the cathedral will include green beans and rice, sfeeha, baked kibbie, grape leaves, a salad and a piece of baklawa. Dinner fundraisers go all the way back to the original...
Military veterans teach Summit Academy high school students life skills
TOLEDO, Ohio — A group of military veterans from the Mu Beta Phi Military Fraternity Inc. visited Summit Academy on Thursday to teach their high school students some basic life skills before they graduate. The group came to teach kids how to jump a car, change a tire and...
Detroit Institute of Arts highlights Van Gogh and Toledo connection
DETROIT, Michigan — A new exhibition called "Van Gogh in America" showcases how American citizens shaped the image of the Dutch artist. "It's a source of pride for us that we are able to tell this story, the way we think it should be told," said Salvador Salort-Pons, the director of the Detroit Institute of Arts.
Toledo completes disparity study on equal access to public contracts
TOLEDO, Ohio — The City of Toledo announced the conclusion of a yearlong Business Disparity Study Tuesday. The study was designed to show whether minority- and women-owned businesses have equal access to public contracts with the city. "What motivated us was our realization that Toledo had never done anything...
Local law enforcement officials highlight National Teen Driver Safety Week
TOLEDO, Ohio — Getting behind the wheel is an exhilarating moment for teens but it's also one of the most dangerous moments. "It's because they’re inexperienced. Number two, they think they're the best drivers in the world, they like high speed and they love taking risks," said Sheriff Mark Wasylyshyn of the Wood County Sheriff's Office.
