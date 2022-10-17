ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Perrysburg, OH

nbc24.com

'Kay Weprin: Abstract Personified' features new mixed-media paintings

20 North Gallery is the first venue to show some of the pieces in a new mixed-media abstract painting collection. "Kay Weprin: Abstract Personified" will show the history of the Toledo native's creative evolution that captures energetic emotions with oil paint, oil pastel, cold wax and handmade paper. The exhibit...
TOLEDO, OH
nbc24.com

Earnest Brew Works and Gathering Volumes unite for 'Beer & Books'

Who didn't love going to the book fair every school year?. Earnest Brew Works is setting up to recapture that joy this week with the "Beer & Books" grown-up book fair supplied by Gathering Volumes. Each beer sold will mean another dollar toward the Northwest Ohio Teen Book Festival scheduled...
TOLEDO, OH
nbc24.com

Detroit Institute of Arts highlights Van Gogh and Toledo connection

DETROIT, Michigan — A new exhibition called "Van Gogh in America" showcases how American citizens shaped the image of the Dutch artist. "It's a source of pride for us that we are able to tell this story, the way we think it should be told," said Salvador Salort-Pons, the director of the Detroit Institute of Arts.
DETROIT, MI
nbc24.com

Toledo completes disparity study on equal access to public contracts

TOLEDO, Ohio — The City of Toledo announced the conclusion of a yearlong Business Disparity Study Tuesday. The study was designed to show whether minority- and women-owned businesses have equal access to public contracts with the city. "What motivated us was our realization that Toledo had never done anything...
TOLEDO, OH
nbc24.com

Local law enforcement officials highlight National Teen Driver Safety Week

TOLEDO, Ohio — Getting behind the wheel is an exhilarating moment for teens but it's also one of the most dangerous moments. "It's because they’re inexperienced. Number two, they think they're the best drivers in the world, they like high speed and they love taking risks," said Sheriff Mark Wasylyshyn of the Wood County Sheriff's Office.
WOOD COUNTY, OH

