These Florida looters have been arrested for looting during Hurricane IanVictorFort Myers Beach, FL
The Link Between Hurricanes and Climate ChangeToni Koraza
116 Rescued Dogs and Cats Flown From Florida to Chicago After Being Made Homeless by Hurricane IanToby HazlewoodNaples, FL
The life and times of the killer, Ian.Matthew C. WoodruffSanibel, FL
IRS Officially Issues Tax Relief to Victims of Hurricane IanTaxBuzzFlorida State
Tim Aten Knows: Guitar Center, Kelley’s Roast Beef coming to North Naples
Q: There is a coming soon sign for Guitar Center of Naples at the location next to the Lexus dealership where Lucky’s Market was. Any news on this opening? — Scott J. Lepore, Naples. A: Guitar Center is planning to open a store at Gateway Shoppes at North...
Major Brightshore Village development proposed for Immokalee Road
A major development by Barron Collier Companies is in the works for eastern Collier County. The project, known as Brightshore Village, is a primarily residential development allowing 2,000 housing units and a maximum of 120,000 square feet of neighborhood-scale retail. The almost 700-acre property is just northwest of the intersection of Immokalee Road and Everglades Boulevard.
Barron Collier enters lease agreement for downtown Bonita Springs development
Bonita Springs City Council unanimously approved a lease agreement with Barron Collier Companies for the 5.3-acre property off Old 41 Road on both sides of the Imperial River for a future development known as Imperial Crossing. Discussing the agreement terms with Barron Collier has been in the works since July...
DeSantis waives eligibility requirement of Florida Small Business Emergency Bridge Loan Program
Gov. Ron DeSantis waived an eligibility requirement of the Florida Small Business Emergency Bridge Loan Program to allow sole proprietors in the marine fisheries industry with businesses located in Charlotte, Collier, DeSoto, Hardee, Lee and Sarasota counties to receive critical assistance. Marine fisheries industry sole proprietors interested in applying for the Florida Small Business Emergency Bridge Loan Program are required to provide documentation demonstrating the business is part of the marine fisheries industry. The program, administered by the Florida Department of Economic Opportunity, provides short-term, zero-interest loans to small businesses that experienced economic injury or physical damage due to Hurricane Ian. Interested applicants can apply through Dec. 2 or until all available funds are expended.
Community Resource Center opens on Fort Myers Beach
A Community Resource Center opened Friday to provide access to federal, state, local and nonprofit partners at Beach Baptist Church, 130 Connecticut St., on the corner of Estero Boulevard, on Fort Myers Beach. The location will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily. Lee County, the Florida Division of Emergency Management and the Federal Emergency Management Agency have partnered to open this new location to serve Fort Myers Beach residents. The Community Resource Center includes FEMA Disaster Recovery Assistance Teams, as well as other local and national nonprofit organizations. The site includes bathroom trailers, shower trailers and water and ice distribution, provided by the Florida Division of Emergency Management. Florida Department of Children and Families is also on-site providing assistance for existing beneficiaries of DCF programs or newly unemployed residents who need food assistance. Additional resources will be added in the coming days.
Hurricane Ian limits availability of stone crabs at start of season
The start of stone crab season reveals the vulnerability of a local commercial fishing industry devastated by Hurricane Ian. While the first traps were pulled from the Gulf of Mexico on Saturday for the annual Oct. 15 start of the most-anticipated seafood season, many local fish markets remain offline because of hurricane damage.
Pink Shell prepares to lodge construction workers on Fort Myers Beach
Pink Shell Beach Resort has been an icon of Fort Myers Beach since 1950. It will continue to be, vowed owner Robert Boykin, who has been with two ownership groups of the 195-room resort for the past 24 years. Over the next two years, the Pink Shell will be able...
Lee County tourism comes to 'screeching halt' after Hurricane Ian
Latest tourism numbers from the Lee County Tourism Development Council show 2022 was a record-breaking year for tourism, smashing records set pre-pandemic. All of that momentum is gone.
Operation Blue Roof deadline extended through Nov. 1
The last day residents can apply for Operation Blue Roof was extended through Nov. 1 for homeowners in Lee, Sarasota, DeSoto, Charlotte and Collier counties affected by Hurricane Ian. The Operation Blue Roof program is a free service for homeowners, providing a temporary solution that protects their property and allows them to remain in their homes as they continue to recover. Homeowners impacted by Hurricane Ian can sign up by clicking here, calling 1-888-ROOF-BLU (1-888-766-3258) or stopping by one of the many in-person sign-up locations. A list of current sign-up locations can be found on Operation Blue Roof’s website.
Cape Coral, Naples home sales decrease by more than half following Hurricane Ian
Pending home sales plunged 58% year over year in the Cape Coral metro area during the four weeks ending Oct. 16 in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian, according to a new report from Redfin. That’s nearly twice the nationwide decline of 32%. Pending sales also slumped in Naples by 52%. Southwest Florida saw outsized decreases in pending sales as the storm quashed home listings. In Cape Coral, new listings sank 59% year over year during the four weeks ending Oct. 16, more than triple the national decline of 19%. They fell 53% in Naples.
Bacteria outbreak after Ian tells a scary story about Florida’s broken sewage systems
Quality Journalism for Critical Times Halloween is once again looming over us like a dark shadow, bidding us to buy tons of tooth-rotting candy, dress up in weird outfits (sexy Bob Ross, anyone?), and decorate our houses with skeletons, ghosts, and monsters. It’s also a time for telling scary stories. Here’s one that should scare the bejabbers out of you: […] The post Bacteria outbreak after Ian tells a scary story about Florida’s broken sewage systems appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
Stranded boats from Fort Myers marina due to Hurricane Ian can't be removed
The City of Fort Myers' process of clearing out the many boats Hurricane Ian scattered across downtown Fort Myers involves insurance negotiations.
Rezone vote due for section of Lorraine Road in Lakewood Ranch
Colleen Blumenthal walked through Blumenberry Farms, surveying the damage done by Hurricane Ian. Ian flooded most of their crops, killing everything. The greenhouse was ripped apart. Trees were down everywhere on the property. But in no way does she consider Hurricane Ian as the farm's biggest threat. On Oct. 25...
The show … goes on
IN “THERE’S NO BUSINESS LIKE Show Business,” the lyrics name a number of things that might happen to disrupt a performance, but insists, “Let’s go on with the show.”. But one thing it doesn’t name is a hurricane like the one that tore through Southwest...
City of Cape Coral advises homeowners not to make repairs
The 50% Rule requires structures with damage exceeding 50% of their market value to be rebuilt consistently with the current flood elevation and Florida Building Code.
Fort Myers Beach, Estero Island, Florida (with Map & Photos)
Fort Myers is an alternative subject to the hustle and bustle and the bling Miami of Florida. Fort Myers is on the Caloosahatchee River and has no notable beaches, but some of the best in America are on Sanibel Island, 26 miles (42 km) from downtown Fort Myers, plus a toll bridge.
15 Best Restaurants in Naples, FL
Naples is famous for its stunning scenery, luxury shopping, and fine dining. But Naples is now becoming known as a foodie destination aside from its white sand beaches. Here are the best restaurants in Naples, Florida, that you should visit on your next vacation!. Naples, has over 700 restaurants, making...
New nonstop service to Delaware city coming to Fort Myers, Tampa
Avelo Airlines, which has been rapidly expanding in both Florida and the west coast of the state, is adding Wilmington, Delaware to its list of nonstop flights from Tampa and Fort Myers. The airport in Delaware’s largest city, Wilmington Airport, under the call letters ILG, will also become the fourth...
Florida Gov. DeSantis, “Vehicle Access To Sanibel Island Has Been Historic”
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis announced on Wednesday that emergency repairs to the Sanibel Causeway have been completed in 15 days, more than a week ahead of schedule. As of this morning, access to Sanibel Island has been restored for residents, reconnecting Sanibel Island to the
Hurricane Ian was a powerful storm. Real estate developers made it a catastrophe.
A century ago, the coast of southwest Florida was a maze of swamps and shoals, prone to frequent flooding and almost impossible to navigate by boat. These days, the region is home to more than 2 million people, and over the past decade it has ranked as one of the fastest-growing parts of the country. Many of those new homes sit mere feet from the ocean, surrounded by canals that flow to the Gulf of Mexico.
