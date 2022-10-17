A Community Resource Center opened Friday to provide access to federal, state, local and nonprofit partners at Beach Baptist Church, 130 Connecticut St., on the corner of Estero Boulevard, on Fort Myers Beach. The location will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily. Lee County, the Florida Division of Emergency Management and the Federal Emergency Management Agency have partnered to open this new location to serve Fort Myers Beach residents. The Community Resource Center includes FEMA Disaster Recovery Assistance Teams, as well as other local and national nonprofit organizations. The site includes bathroom trailers, shower trailers and water and ice distribution, provided by the Florida Division of Emergency Management. Florida Department of Children and Families is also on-site providing assistance for existing beneficiaries of DCF programs or newly unemployed residents who need food assistance. Additional resources will be added in the coming days.

FORT MYERS BEACH, FL ・ 10 HOURS AGO