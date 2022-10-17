Florida Department of Revenue Executive Director Jim Zingale issued Emergency Order #22-003, extending certain filing due dates for Florida businesses located in counties impacted by Hurricane Ian. The order extends September and October reporting periods for sales and use tax, reemployment tax and several other tax types to Nov. 23 for Charlotte, Collier, DeSoto, Hardee, Lee and Sarasota counties. Taxpayers in these counties with returns, reports and payments due on or after Sept. 23 and on or before Nov. 23 are now due on Nov. 23. Electronic returns and payments must be initiated on or before 5 p.m. Nov. 22. Taxpayers in these counties will not receive notices for late filing or failure to file if they file by the extended due date, but may receive correspondence related to any filing made during the extension period.

FLORIDA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO