gulfshorebusiness.com
Florida agriculture industry estimates $1.56 billion in losses from Hurricane Ian
Hurricane Ian caused an estimated $1.56 billion in losses for Florida’s agriculture industry, according to a preliminary estimate from the University of Florida. The university’s Institute of Food and Agricultural Services estimated industry losses at $786.6 million to $1.56 million. Growers of vegetables and melons ($208 million to $393.5 million), citrus ($146.9 million to $304.3 million) and horticultural crops ($153.5 million to $297 million) suffered the most significant losses. About 4.77 million acres of agricultural land were affected by the storm. A category including beef and dairy cattle and egg production suffered between $113.5 million and $221.6 million in losses.
Florida Department of Revenue extends filing due dates for businesses
Florida Department of Revenue Executive Director Jim Zingale issued Emergency Order #22-003, extending certain filing due dates for Florida businesses located in counties impacted by Hurricane Ian. The order extends September and October reporting periods for sales and use tax, reemployment tax and several other tax types to Nov. 23 for Charlotte, Collier, DeSoto, Hardee, Lee and Sarasota counties. Taxpayers in these counties with returns, reports and payments due on or after Sept. 23 and on or before Nov. 23 are now due on Nov. 23. Electronic returns and payments must be initiated on or before 5 p.m. Nov. 22. Taxpayers in these counties will not receive notices for late filing or failure to file if they file by the extended due date, but may receive correspondence related to any filing made during the extension period.
