agupdate.com
Soybean residue value
Baling of soybean residue after harvest has gained popularity again this fall due to higher hay prices and forage shortages following drought. Further, delayed corn harvests are also slowing stalks residue baling and stalks grazing. According to the USDA AMS Nebraska Direct Hay sales report, large round corn stalks bale values are $110 per ton versus $80 per ton for large round soybean residue bales.
agupdate.com
Soybean basis levels high throughout the region
As harvest starts to get underway in the region, basis levels for soybeans are high, and it’s a similar story to corn. “Basis levels for soybeans are record-high,” said Ed Usset, professor emeritus and grain marketing economist with the University of Minnesota’s Center for Farm Financial Management.
Agriculture Online
USDA attache sees Brazil 2022/23 soybean crop at 148.5 million T
Oct 18 (Reuters) - Following are selected highlights from a report issued by the U.S. Department of Agriculture's (USDA) Foreign Agricultural Service (FAS) post in Brasilia:. "Post increased its forecast for soybean planted area to 42.8 million hectares for (marketing year) 2021/22, up previously from 42.5 million hectares. Brazil continues to expand its area due to record high domestic soybean prices. Post forecasts a record harvest at 148.5 million metric tons (MMT), increased from 144 MMT previously with planting starting earlier this year as well. Post increased the export forecast in 2022/223 to 95.7 MMT, an increase from 92 MMT. Post revised imports downwards due to ample supplies, now forecast at 300,000 metric tons (MT) for 2022/23. For 2022/23, Post revised the forecast for soybeans destined for processing upward to a record of 50 MMT based on strong demand for Brazilian soybean products, especially oil."
Agriculture Online
U.S. wheat futures fall on export woes, rain forecast
CHICAGO, Oct 19 (Reuters) - U.S. wheat futures fell on Wednesday, with traders saying that high prices for U.S. supplies on the export market was chilling demand from overseas buyers. * Forecasts for showers in the eastern U.S. Midwest that will aid developing crops added pressure to soft red winter wheat contracts. * The benchmark Chicago Board of Trade December soft red winter wheat futures contract settled 8-1/4 cents lower at $8.41-1/4 a bushel after hitting technical resistance at its 40-day moving average. * CBOT wheat managed to hold support above the four-week low hit on Tuesday. * K.C. hard red winter wheat December futures fell 2-3/4 cents to $9.41-3/4 a bushel and MGEX December spring wheat dropped 2-3/4 cents to $9.53-1/4 a bushel. * Analysts were expecting a U.S. Agriculture Department report on Thursday morning to show wheat export sales were in a range between 200,000 and 550,000 tonnes in the week ended Oct. 13. That compares with 211,823 tonnes a week earlier. (Reporting by Mark Weinraub; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)
Agriculture Online
CBOT soybeans rise 1.4% on export strength
CHICAGO, Oct 20 (Reuters) - U.S. soybean futures rallied on Thursday on signs of strong export demand, traders said. * Bullish export data also supported soymeal futures while soyoil eased on a mild round of profit-taking after the most active contract hit a four-month high. * The U.S. Agriculture Department said on Thursday morning that export sales of soybeans totaled 2.336 million tonnes in the week ended Oct. 13, the biggest weekly total in a year. Analysts had been expecting soybean export sales between 1.7 million and 2.8 million tonnes. * Separately, USDA said that private exporters reported the sale of 201,000 tonnes of soybeans to China and 132,000 tonnes of soybeans to unknown destinations. * Soymeal export sales totaled 542,300 tonnes, USDA said. That was near the high end of trade forecasts that ranged from 150,000 to 600,000 tonnes. * The benchmark Chicago Board of Trade November soybean futures contract settled up 19 cents at $13.91-1/2 a bushel. * CBOT November soybeans rose above their 10-day and 20-day moving averages. * CBOT December soymeal gained $11.60 to $413.30 a ton, breaking through resistance at its 100-day, 200-day and 20-day moving averages. * CBOT December soyoil lost 0.22 cent to 70.44 cents per lb. (Reporting by Mark Weinraub)
