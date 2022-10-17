ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
cw39.com

Car crash leads to grass fire in west Houston

HOUSTON (KIAH) — Fire crews were busy on Tuesday night after a bizarre chain of events causes a massive grass fire. Witnesses say a car crashed into a power pole in the 4200 block of Westheimer Road around 8:30 p.m. The power pole went down, along with a power...
HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

Pedestrian fatally struck by vehicle in Humble, deputies say

HUMBLE, Texas – An investigation is underway after a pedestrian was fatally struck by a vehicle in Humble Thursday, Harris County sheriff’s deputies said. It happened in the 21000 block of Cypreswood Drive near FM 1960. According to Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, the victim was struck and pronounced dead...
HUMBLE, TX
cw39.com

HPD: Woman found choked to death in southeast Houston home

HOUSTON (KIAH) — Police are investigating after a woman was found dead on Bay Area Boulevard on Tuesday night. Officers arrived at the 500 block of Bay Area Boulevard at 10:30 p.m. after calls surrounding an argument between the victim and a man in their 20s around 8:30 p.m.
HOUSTON, TX
conroetoday.com

Houston Man Arrested and Charged With Burglary of Missouri City Home

MISSOURIT CITY, TX -- A Houston man accused of burglarizing a Missouri City residence has been arrested by the Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office. On Tuesday, October 18, 2022, at approximately 2:26 p.m., Sheriff’s deputies responded to a 9-1-1 call related to an in-progress home burglary in the 6000 block of Lamb Creek located in the Sienna subdivision in Missouri City, Texas. The 9-1-1 caller reportedly had just arrived home with young children, where they were startled by an unknown man found inside the home. The male suspect fled the residence carrying property belonging to the victim resident.
MISSOURI CITY, TX
fox26houston.com

Houston police investigate woman's death at hotel on Bay Area Blvd

HOUSTON - Houston police are investigating the death of a woman found with trauma to her neck at a hotel where they had been called earlier in the night for a child custody dispute, officials say. The incident occurred Tuesday in the 500 block of Bay Area Blvd in southeast...
HOUSTON, TX
KHOU

It's fall, but Houston trees don't look like it. Here's why

HOUSTON — It's finally starting to feel like fall here in Houston, but when you look outside you might not recognize a change in seasons. We don't get the beautiful change of colors that happens in other parts of the country, like the Great Smoky Mountains and New England. So, why do we lack visible evidence of the fall season in parts of the Lonestar State?
HOUSTON, TX
