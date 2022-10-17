MISSOURIT CITY, TX -- A Houston man accused of burglarizing a Missouri City residence has been arrested by the Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office. On Tuesday, October 18, 2022, at approximately 2:26 p.m., Sheriff’s deputies responded to a 9-1-1 call related to an in-progress home burglary in the 6000 block of Lamb Creek located in the Sienna subdivision in Missouri City, Texas. The 9-1-1 caller reportedly had just arrived home with young children, where they were startled by an unknown man found inside the home. The male suspect fled the residence carrying property belonging to the victim resident.

