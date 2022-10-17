Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Popular off-price retail chain opens another new store location in TexasKristen WaltersNew Caney, TX
Houston Chronicle editorial board recommend voting for BetoAsh JurbergHouston, TX
Pasadena cop still on the job after shooting two unarmed men in two separate incidentshoustonstringer_comPasadena, TX
Improperly installed car battery by dealership to blame in a fatal wreck that killed mother according to court documentshoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
This Week Beto O’Rourke Supports the Asian American Community in East TexasTom HandyHouston, TX
Related
Crews working to clean up train derailment near Lockwood Drive in Houston's East End
Houston Fire Department officials said there were no injuries reported, and no hazardous spills or materials onboard.
cw39.com
Car crash leads to grass fire in west Houston
HOUSTON (KIAH) — Fire crews were busy on Tuesday night after a bizarre chain of events causes a massive grass fire. Witnesses say a car crashed into a power pole in the 4200 block of Westheimer Road around 8:30 p.m. The power pole went down, along with a power...
Couple ambushed, robbed at Galleria-area home after returning from dinner
HOUSTON — Houston police are asking for the public's help identifying three suspects who ambushed a man and forced their way inside his Galleria-area home earlier this month. According to police, it happened in the Tanglewood subdivision on Oct. 12 around 10:30 p.m. and part of the crime was...
Click2Houston.com
Body of possible 16-year-old runaway discovered in wooded area in north Harris County, HCSO says
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas – Deputies with the Harris County Sheriff’s Office say they have recovered a dead body and believe it could possibly be a 16-year-old runaway. According to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, the body was found in the 18700 block of Imperial Valley on Thursday. Gonzalez...
CORRECTION: Skull remains unidentified months after landscaping crew found it along Highway 225
In August, a worker made a gruesome discovery while cutting down a tree as landscaping crews were clearing the growth along the highway.
Click2Houston.com
Pedestrian fatally struck by vehicle in Humble, deputies say
HUMBLE, Texas – An investigation is underway after a pedestrian was fatally struck by a vehicle in Humble Thursday, Harris County sheriff’s deputies said. It happened in the 21000 block of Cypreswood Drive near FM 1960. According to Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, the victim was struck and pronounced dead...
Click2Houston.com
‘My mom kept us locked in the laundry room’: Neighbor says teens ran to her Cypress home for help after breaking free from handcuffs
CYPRESS, Texas – New details have emerged about the teenage twins who allegedly escaped abusive conditions at a Cypress home, where they were reportedly living in horror at the hands of their mother and her boyfriend. A neighbor who answered their plea for help spoke to KPRC 2 about...
Traffic alert: I-45 heading north near The Woodlands reopens following big rig crash
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Texas — UPDATE: The big rig crash has been cleared just before 6 a.m. An overturned 18-wheeler has all of the main lanes blocked on Interstate 45 heading north in Montgomery County Tuesday morning. This happened just before 3:30 a.m. near Lake Woodlands Drive. Motorists can use...
Pasadena ISD student struck by vehicle along Highway 225 feeder road, officials say
PASADENA, Texas — A Pasadena Independent School District student was struck by a vehicle Wednesday, according to the district and police. The student, 17, was struck in front of Pasadena High School on the feeder road of Highway 225 around 2:30 p.m., district officials said. The student was taken...
KHOU
Police investigating disappearance of 2-year-old girl from Pasadena as homicide
PASADENA, Texas — Police are searching for a 2-year-old girl who has been missing since Sunday in Pasadena, according to the Houston Police Department. Nadia Lee is the daughter of a man in custody on a murder charge and police suspect the toddler may also be a victim of foul play.
Houston Press
Dogs and Cats Remain Stranded in Houston Area Shelters As Adoptions Decrease
Jennifer Slusser knew she wanted a dog and did not want to go to a breeder. After exploring her options, she scoured the Fort Bend County Animal Services Facebook and found Charlie. “In his adoption advertisement photo I noticed his giant head and goofy little ears,” Slusser says. “I just...
cw39.com
HPD: Woman found choked to death in southeast Houston home
HOUSTON (KIAH) — Police are investigating after a woman was found dead on Bay Area Boulevard on Tuesday night. Officers arrived at the 500 block of Bay Area Boulevard at 10:30 p.m. after calls surrounding an argument between the victim and a man in their 20s around 8:30 p.m.
Neighbors, 'Stop TxDOT I-45' fighting for remaining parts of EaDo housing complex
"It makes me feel ignored." The project aimed at alleviating traffic is under a federal pause because of how it disproportionately impacts communities of color.
Click2Houston.com
All mainlanes on I-45 North Freeway outbound shut down at Lake Woodlands due to 18-wheeler crash, Transtar says
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Texas – All mainlanes on I-45 North Freeway outbound at Lake Woodlands are shut down following an 18-wheeler crash in Montgomery County Tuesday, TranStar reported. Officials did not immediately provide details on how the crash occurred. Drivers are urged to find an alternate route in the area...
conroetoday.com
Houston Man Arrested and Charged With Burglary of Missouri City Home
MISSOURIT CITY, TX -- A Houston man accused of burglarizing a Missouri City residence has been arrested by the Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office. On Tuesday, October 18, 2022, at approximately 2:26 p.m., Sheriff’s deputies responded to a 9-1-1 call related to an in-progress home burglary in the 6000 block of Lamb Creek located in the Sienna subdivision in Missouri City, Texas. The 9-1-1 caller reportedly had just arrived home with young children, where they were startled by an unknown man found inside the home. The male suspect fled the residence carrying property belonging to the victim resident.
fox26houston.com
Houston police investigate woman's death at hotel on Bay Area Blvd
HOUSTON - Houston police are investigating the death of a woman found with trauma to her neck at a hotel where they had been called earlier in the night for a child custody dispute, officials say. The incident occurred Tuesday in the 500 block of Bay Area Blvd in southeast...
Click2Houston.com
All lanes reopen after 8-vehicle crash on I-10 East Freeway near Dale Dell Blvd., HPD says
HOUSTON – A multi-vehicle crash temporarily blocked all lanes on the I-10 East Freeway Wednesday morning, according the Houston Police Department. The crash was reported at 9:05 a.m. on the East Freeway at Sheldon Road. According to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzales, eight vehicles were involved in the crash.
Sisters missing from NW Harris County apartment complex for second time since August
HOUSTON — The Houston Police Department is asking the public to be on the lookout for two young sisters who haven't been seen since Tuesday afternoon. Kamiah Perryman, 11, and Amira Perryman, 10, were last seen leaving an apartment complex on Hollister Street near Highway 290 at about 6:30 p.m.
KHOU
It's fall, but Houston trees don't look like it. Here's why
HOUSTON — It's finally starting to feel like fall here in Houston, but when you look outside you might not recognize a change in seasons. We don't get the beautiful change of colors that happens in other parts of the country, like the Great Smoky Mountains and New England. So, why do we lack visible evidence of the fall season in parts of the Lonestar State?
KHOU
Transform your home with window replacements and a new bathroom with MaxHome
HOUSTON — MaxHome Fall Sale: 20% Off Products PLUS 20% Off Installation OR 0% Interest for 48 Months!. MaxWindows by MaxHome Fall Sale: Buy 2 windows Get 1 FREE OR No Money Down, No Payments, No Interest for 24 Months. For more information, visit Maxhome.com. This content sponsored by...
KHOU
Houston, TX
61K+
Followers
13K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT
Houston local newshttps://www.khou.com/
Comments / 0