ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Dakota State

Comments / 0

Related
Hot 97-5

“Once In A Lifetime Find” In North Dakota

A day that started out with breakdowns and rain delays, for one man, like so many in the farm and ranch world can understand. We will call it a "rough start" ended with a buck story to tell for years to come. Random Strike Of Luck. After a slower-than-desired start...
COOPERSTOWN, ND
Hot 97-5

The First Woman From North Dakota Ever To Appear On The Bachelor

Madison (Madi) Johnson, a 26-year-old woman from Fargo, North Dakota who owns her own consulting company in the medical aesthetic industry will participate in the upcoming Bachelor season. No man or woman from North Dakota has appeared on the ABC reality series "The Bachelor." That is about to change. All...
FARGO, ND
Montana Talks

Who Owns the Most Land in Montana? The Answer Might Surprise You

Montana has quite a bit of land, which makes a lot of sense considering it's the fourth-largest state in the United States. It's either used as farmland, public land, or it's privately owned. Someone has to own that land, but there's a lot of land that is owned by corporations as well. So, who owns the most land in the Treasure State? Well, it's not any one single person.
MONTANA STATE
The Moose 95.1 FM

Rarest Mammal in North America Lives in Montana, and it Weighs 2 Pounds

Montana has some weird people and even weirder animals that call it home. Who would have guessed that the rarest mammal in all of North America lives in Montana?. Even cooler, there are a few species of animals that live nowhere else but right here in Montana. This state is packed with interesting animal facts and we're going to break some of those down. (We'll get to the rarest in just a minute. What's a polecat, BTW?)
MONTANA STATE
The Moose 95.1 FM

Is it Reliable? Experts Predict Brutal Winter in Montana

Winter will be here before you know it, and experts are predicting extremely cold temperatures for many northern states, including Montana. Farmers' Almanac recently released an extreme winter forecast for 22-23, and temperatures in Montana are expected to be some of the coldest in the lower 48. According to the prediction, the north-central United States could experience extreme temperatures well below zero. Temperatures could be -40 or below in January.
MONTANA STATE
KIDO Talk Radio

Idaho Named Home of Three Best Resorts in the Western United States

If you’re looking to unwind and relax at one of the best resorts in the western United States, you can do it without leaving the state. Earlier this year, Travel + Leisure put together a list of “The 15 Best Resorts in the Western United States” based on their readers’ experiences. They tell you right off the bat that the list won’t feature resorts from Arizona, California, Colorado, Montana, Utah or Wyoming because those states are so saturated with resorts each of those states gets its own list.
IDAHO STATE
Hot 97-5

Here’s North Dakota’s Favorite Halloween Candy For 2022

Don't worry this isn't a "Is candy corn disgusting, debate." Though, since it's been addressed, candy corn is delicious, and the pumpkin-shaped ones are the actual best. more sugary goodness = more better. The Breakdown. No, I'm not talking about the inevitable breakdown and decay of your teeth after eating...
GEORGIA STATE
Power 102.9 NoCo

Will This Be The Last Year Colorado “Falls Back”?

Could 2022 really be the last year we turn back our clocks here in Colorado?. The answer to that is: possibly, yes. Back in June, Gov. Polis signed “Daylight Saving Time Year-Round,” formally recognized as HB22-1297, into law. About "Daylight Saving Time Year-Round" Bill, HB22-1297. During the period...
COLORADO STATE
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

Armstrong outraising Mund in North Dakota congressional race

(Bismarck, ND) -- Republican Congressman Kelly Armstrong is far outraising independent challenger Cara Mund. Recent campaign finance reports show Armstrong raised almost a half-million dollars between July 1st and September 30th, for a total campaign war chest of more than one-point-eight million dollars. Mund has raised her entire campaign nest...
NORTH DAKOTA STATE
Argus Leader

Former South Dakota Gov. Harvey Wollman dies at 87

Former South Dakota Gov. Harvey Wollman died Tuesday of natural causes, according to his family. He was 87. Wollman was the 26th governor and served from 1978 to 1979, taking over for Gov. Richard Kneip when he resigned to become the U.S. Ambassador to Singapore. Wollman's brother, Chief Justice Roger Wollman, swore him into office, according to the Trail of Governors. ...
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE
The Moose 95.1 FM

How Popular Is Your Name In Montana? Top 5 Surnames

Montana, the 4th largest state in the United States, is full of people whose family has been here for many generations—hundreds of years, in some cases. Farming has been the way of life here for as long as people can remember. Aside from farming, mining for gold became a large reason why people came to Montana; in hopes of hitting it big and becoming wealthy.
MONTANA STATE
K2 Radio

Wyoming Second Worst State for Filling Job Openings

According to a report by WalletHub, Wyoming ranks second for having the highest combined job opening rate over the past month and year at 8.9% and 7.98% respectively. Alaska is the only state with a higher job opening rate, meaning how quickly job openings are being filled, at 11.9% in the past month and 9.78% over the past year, with Montana right behind Wyoming in third with a rate of 8.3% for the past month and 8.18% for the past year.
WYOMING STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy