“Once In A Lifetime Find” In North Dakota
A day that started out with breakdowns and rain delays, for one man, like so many in the farm and ranch world can understand. We will call it a "rough start" ended with a buck story to tell for years to come. Random Strike Of Luck. After a slower-than-desired start...
The First Woman From North Dakota Ever To Appear On The Bachelor
Madison (Madi) Johnson, a 26-year-old woman from Fargo, North Dakota who owns her own consulting company in the medical aesthetic industry will participate in the upcoming Bachelor season. No man or woman from North Dakota has appeared on the ABC reality series "The Bachelor." That is about to change. All...
No $#!@, This Is South Dakota’s Favorite Swear Word?
I can honestly say, I don't know anyone who doesn't swear. Maybe that says something about the company I keep, or maybe that's just saying something about the state of society in the year 2022. It has been my experience in my 40+ years of doing radio, that some of...
Nebraska ranks high amongst states with worst roads, Iowa and South Dakota in top 20
Whether your ride to work this morning was a smooth one could depend on which state you call home.
Who Owns the Most Land in Montana? The Answer Might Surprise You
Montana has quite a bit of land, which makes a lot of sense considering it's the fourth-largest state in the United States. It's either used as farmland, public land, or it's privately owned. Someone has to own that land, but there's a lot of land that is owned by corporations as well. So, who owns the most land in the Treasure State? Well, it's not any one single person.
Rarest Mammal in North America Lives in Montana, and it Weighs 2 Pounds
Montana has some weird people and even weirder animals that call it home. Who would have guessed that the rarest mammal in all of North America lives in Montana?. Even cooler, there are a few species of animals that live nowhere else but right here in Montana. This state is packed with interesting animal facts and we're going to break some of those down. (We'll get to the rarest in just a minute. What's a polecat, BTW?)
Is it Reliable? Experts Predict Brutal Winter in Montana
Winter will be here before you know it, and experts are predicting extremely cold temperatures for many northern states, including Montana. Farmers' Almanac recently released an extreme winter forecast for 22-23, and temperatures in Montana are expected to be some of the coldest in the lower 48. According to the prediction, the north-central United States could experience extreme temperatures well below zero. Temperatures could be -40 or below in January.
Idaho Named Home of Three Best Resorts in the Western United States
If you’re looking to unwind and relax at one of the best resorts in the western United States, you can do it without leaving the state. Earlier this year, Travel + Leisure put together a list of “The 15 Best Resorts in the Western United States” based on their readers’ experiences. They tell you right off the bat that the list won’t feature resorts from Arizona, California, Colorado, Montana, Utah or Wyoming because those states are so saturated with resorts each of those states gets its own list.
Suction-dredge gold miner working Idaho river fined $150K
A suction-dredge gold miner from California who operated in an Idaho river containing federally protected salmon and steelhead without required Clean Water Act permits must pay $150,000
Roads in Iowa, South Dakota among Worst in U.S. for Truck Accidents
One of the most dangerous places to be in Iowa and South Dakota is on the open road, especially if you're driving a truck. The Hawkeye and Mount Rushmore States are both in the top ten among states with the highest number of trucking accidents. New research from personal injury...
Justice: South Dakota hotel sued for denying rooms to Native Americans
The U.S. Department of Justice sued the owners of a Rapid City, South Dakota hotel on Wednesday, alleging that they violated the civil rights of Native Americans by trying to ban them from the property.
Why Is The Minnesota / Iowa Border Where It Is Now?
Did you ever wonder why exactly is the Minnesota / Iowa border where it is today? Turns out there is a real reason. Have you ever thought about why some states in the United States have the shape they have or why some are big while others are rather tiny?
Here’s North Dakota’s Favorite Halloween Candy For 2022
Don't worry this isn't a "Is candy corn disgusting, debate." Though, since it's been addressed, candy corn is delicious, and the pumpkin-shaped ones are the actual best. more sugary goodness = more better. The Breakdown. No, I'm not talking about the inevitable breakdown and decay of your teeth after eating...
Will This Be The Last Year Colorado “Falls Back”?
Could 2022 really be the last year we turn back our clocks here in Colorado?. The answer to that is: possibly, yes. Back in June, Gov. Polis signed “Daylight Saving Time Year-Round,” formally recognized as HB22-1297, into law. About "Daylight Saving Time Year-Round" Bill, HB22-1297. During the period...
Armstrong outraising Mund in North Dakota congressional race
(Bismarck, ND) -- Republican Congressman Kelly Armstrong is far outraising independent challenger Cara Mund. Recent campaign finance reports show Armstrong raised almost a half-million dollars between July 1st and September 30th, for a total campaign war chest of more than one-point-eight million dollars. Mund has raised her entire campaign nest...
Former South Dakota Gov. Harvey Wollman dies at 87
Former South Dakota Gov. Harvey Wollman died Tuesday of natural causes, according to his family. He was 87. Wollman was the 26th governor and served from 1978 to 1979, taking over for Gov. Richard Kneip when he resigned to become the U.S. Ambassador to Singapore. Wollman's brother, Chief Justice Roger Wollman, swore him into office, according to the Trail of Governors. ...
How Popular Is Your Name In Montana? Top 5 Surnames
Montana, the 4th largest state in the United States, is full of people whose family has been here for many generations—hundreds of years, in some cases. Farming has been the way of life here for as long as people can remember. Aside from farming, mining for gold became a large reason why people came to Montana; in hopes of hitting it big and becoming wealthy.
Wyoming Second Worst State for Filling Job Openings
According to a report by WalletHub, Wyoming ranks second for having the highest combined job opening rate over the past month and year at 8.9% and 7.98% respectively. Alaska is the only state with a higher job opening rate, meaning how quickly job openings are being filled, at 11.9% in the past month and 9.78% over the past year, with Montana right behind Wyoming in third with a rate of 8.3% for the past month and 8.18% for the past year.
Shoddy work. Unhappy buyers. A near-death experience. When the RV lifestyle goes wrong
'There goes our fifth wheel, toy hauler, everything in it... I think I'm gonna throw up,' said Jenny Doman, whose RV burned a day after she bought it.
