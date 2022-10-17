ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon, IL

Were Illinois Residents Just Given A Pass For Raking Their Leaves This Fall?

If you hate raking leaves, this might be the best news you'll hear all day!. When we lived in our old home in Rockford, we had 2 rounds of leaf duty each Fall. The first was raking up all the leaves that fell from our neighbor's trees and blew into our yard. The second round usually came in late November/early December when our own trees finally dropped all their leaves.
Freeport Culver’s raising money for local nonprofit

FREEPORT, Ill. (WTVO) — Culver’s in Freeport will donate a portion of its sales to a local nonprofit dedicated to the vitality of the Pecatonica River. On Oct. 25, Culver’s of Freeport, 1690 S. Dirck Drive, will donate $1 from every Concrete Mixer sold to the Friends of the Pecatonica River Foundation. Donations will be collected […]
Illinois Foodies Battle on Social Media Over Town’s Best Breakfast Joint

When you find a home at a great local restaurant that offers a big breakfast menu and friendly service, it becomes personal if anyone talks bad about your favorite diner. Sometimes the difficult part is finding that perfect place that has both the great food and atmosphere, but in and around Rockford, Illinois there's no shortage of amazing stops for pancakes, biscuits and gravy, hash browns, and more.
Illinois Casting Call for ‘Blood Drinking’ Movie Role Filmed in Rockford

A vampire novel is being turned into a movie that will be filmed in Rockford next year, and the director is looking for actors to fill some of the main roles. The novel Fiona's Guardians was written by author Dan Klefstad of Dekalb, Illinois, and is about "a 250-year-old vampire who survives on hospital blood stolen by human helpers who also protect her while she sleeps," according to Klefstad's website.
Machesney Park, Illinois Family Hopes To Attract Record Crowd To Their Haunted Yard

There's something special about people decorating their property for holidays like Halloween. The more creative the better, in my opinion. Not only does decorating bring a little more joy to the neighborhood but, depending on the amount of attention it draws, it may even be a good thing for the community. A great example of this is the "Stranger Things" home in Plainfield, Illinois.
The Colman Yards: Rockford’s sprawling redevelopment of Barber-Colman site unveiled

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford’s historic Colman Complex is one step closer to finding new life. A Milwaukee-based real estate redevelopment firm, J Jeffers & Company, is taking on the task of reimagining the property, and investors have released new renderings of the future development. Many neighbors feel like this project is long overdue after […]
Five Guys coming to Machesney Park

MACHESNEY PARK, Ill. (WTVO) — A new Five Guys hamburger restaurant is coming to Machesney Crossings on Illinois 173 / West Lane Road. According to the Village of Machesney Park, several new businesses will be moving into the Route 173 corridor, including Five Guys, Tropical Smoothie Cafe, and D1 Store at Machesney Crossings, and Zoe’s […]
￼One more thing: Byron High School

We were recently made aware that a recent Byron High School graduate named Austin Henry and his volleyball team ‘The Rockford Red Hots’ will be competing this weekend at the Special Olympics Illinois 2022 Fall Games! The games will be this weekend at Harlem High School. Best of luck to Austin and his team!
Your One Chance to Explore the Second Most Haunted Place in Rockford, Illinois

The Barnes Mansion in Rockford, Illinois is notoriously haunted, and on October 29th we will have the rare opportunity to explore its terrifying halls. Every time I visit the Burpee Museum on Natural History in Downtown Rockford, I am enamored by the two beautiful Victorian homes that flank it on either side; the Barnes and Manny Mansions. What is the history of these homes? What purpose do they serve today? What do they look like inside? Are the homes haunted?
Comcast boosting internet speeds in Rockford region

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Comcast announced Wednesday that it would be boosting speeds on its most popular internet plans for Rockford-area customers this week. Beginning this week, new and existing Xfinity customers will be able to take advantage of the following plans’ upgraded speeds: Connect from 50 Mbps to 75 Mbps Connect More from 100 […]
