Crave Hot Dogs and BBQ Coming to Rockford in Early 2023
The company also has a new location coming to Bloomington
Were Illinois Residents Just Given A Pass For Raking Their Leaves This Fall?
If you hate raking leaves, this might be the best news you'll hear all day!. When we lived in our old home in Rockford, we had 2 rounds of leaf duty each Fall. The first was raking up all the leaves that fell from our neighbor's trees and blew into our yard. The second round usually came in late November/early December when our own trees finally dropped all their leaves.
Start Seeing Bobcats: Illinois’ Population Of Them Is Growing
Hot on the heels of a story earlier this week involving an Illinois mountain lion being struck and killed by a vehicle last Sunday in Dekalb County, we get the reassuring news that Illinois' bobcat population is adding new members constantly. Bobcats, and their expanding populations have been a fairly...
These Christmas Toys May Be Incredibly Hard to Find in Illinois
When I was in the third grade, the Cabbage Patch Doll was the hottest Christmas gift that was impossible to find, and for those who had to have one under their tree, paying more than 10 times the retail price was normal. Then I recall that creepy Furby toy causing...
One of Illinois’ Best Apple Orchards Gains National Attention From Famous Actress
Today I noticed something pretty awesome on Edwards Apple Orchard's Facebook and now I HAVE to know more!. Yes, they are talking about THAT Melissa Gilbert who is most famous for her role as Laura Ingalls on Little House On the Prairie. So, what the heck was Melissa Gilbert doing...
Freeport Culver’s raising money for local nonprofit
FREEPORT, Ill. (WTVO) — Culver’s in Freeport will donate a portion of its sales to a local nonprofit dedicated to the vitality of the Pecatonica River. On Oct. 25, Culver’s of Freeport, 1690 S. Dirck Drive, will donate $1 from every Concrete Mixer sold to the Friends of the Pecatonica River Foundation. Donations will be collected […]
Smile, You’re On Camera! Illinois Man Poops In The Middle Of Walmart
What's worse is that I had to witness it in person. Yeah, you read that right. I was shopping at Walmart in Rockford, Illinois when I stumbled upon a trail of turds. Literal crap. I was beyond confused as to where it came from - or who it came from and WHY? HOW? WHAT?
Mississippi River Levels Are So Low, People are Walking Across
Last night, I saw footage on TV I don't believe I've ever seen before. It's footage of the concerningly low river levels of the Mississippi River, which are so low that a sizable island known as Tower Rock is actually accessible by foot. Tower Rock can be reached on foot...
Illinois Foodies Battle on Social Media Over Town’s Best Breakfast Joint
When you find a home at a great local restaurant that offers a big breakfast menu and friendly service, it becomes personal if anyone talks bad about your favorite diner. Sometimes the difficult part is finding that perfect place that has both the great food and atmosphere, but in and around Rockford, Illinois there's no shortage of amazing stops for pancakes, biscuits and gravy, hash browns, and more.
‘Little House on the Prairie’ star Melissa Gilbert visit Edwards Apple Orchard
POPLAR GROVE, Ill. (WTVO) — Edwards Apple Orchard hosted a visit by actress Melissa Gilbert, best known for her role as Laura Ingalls Wilder on TV’s “Little House on the Prairie.” “I love apples, and being able to pick our own was a highlight for me, and our team. This season we had the opportunity […]
100fmrockford.com
‘It could really change the entire culture’: Movement aims to create sense of belonging in Rockford
ROCKFORD — There’s a movement developing in the city that sets out to break down structural inequality to create a more fair, just and inclusive community. Get ready to hear more local leaders talk about belonging. It’s a concept that stems from research done at the University of...
Illinois Casting Call for ‘Blood Drinking’ Movie Role Filmed in Rockford
A vampire novel is being turned into a movie that will be filmed in Rockford next year, and the director is looking for actors to fill some of the main roles. The novel Fiona's Guardians was written by author Dan Klefstad of Dekalb, Illinois, and is about "a 250-year-old vampire who survives on hospital blood stolen by human helpers who also protect her while she sleeps," according to Klefstad's website.
Machesney Park, Illinois Family Hopes To Attract Record Crowd To Their Haunted Yard
There's something special about people decorating their property for holidays like Halloween. The more creative the better, in my opinion. Not only does decorating bring a little more joy to the neighborhood but, depending on the amount of attention it draws, it may even be a good thing for the community. A great example of this is the "Stranger Things" home in Plainfield, Illinois.
The Colman Yards: Rockford’s sprawling redevelopment of Barber-Colman site unveiled
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford’s historic Colman Complex is one step closer to finding new life. A Milwaukee-based real estate redevelopment firm, J Jeffers & Company, is taking on the task of reimagining the property, and investors have released new renderings of the future development. Many neighbors feel like this project is long overdue after […]
nrgmediadixon.com
Dixon School Board Says Instruction on Doing Taxes and Balancing a Check Book Are Taught, Just Not in a Single Class
Students at Dixon Schools learn a great many things during their years of classes. It is also very possible that once they graduate from Dixon High School they will not ever use some of the knowledge they learned. For many years, some students have asked for a class that would...
Five Guys coming to Machesney Park
MACHESNEY PARK, Ill. (WTVO) — A new Five Guys hamburger restaurant is coming to Machesney Crossings on Illinois 173 / West Lane Road. According to the Village of Machesney Park, several new businesses will be moving into the Route 173 corridor, including Five Guys, Tropical Smoothie Cafe, and D1 Store at Machesney Crossings, and Zoe’s […]
MyStateline.com
￼One more thing: Byron High School
We were recently made aware that a recent Byron High School graduate named Austin Henry and his volleyball team ‘The Rockford Red Hots’ will be competing this weekend at the Special Olympics Illinois 2022 Fall Games! The games will be this weekend at Harlem High School. Best of luck to Austin and his team!
Mountain Lion killed in Illinois was 8th sighting in 20 years
DEKALB COUNTY, Ill. (WTVO) — A vehicle hit and killed large cat along I-88 in DeKalb County Sunday. It was not an ordinary house cat, however. It was instead a mountain lion. A local animal expert said that it is not common to see a mountain lion in Northern Illinois. In fact, this was only […]
Your One Chance to Explore the Second Most Haunted Place in Rockford, Illinois
The Barnes Mansion in Rockford, Illinois is notoriously haunted, and on October 29th we will have the rare opportunity to explore its terrifying halls. Every time I visit the Burpee Museum on Natural History in Downtown Rockford, I am enamored by the two beautiful Victorian homes that flank it on either side; the Barnes and Manny Mansions. What is the history of these homes? What purpose do they serve today? What do they look like inside? Are the homes haunted?
Comcast boosting internet speeds in Rockford region
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Comcast announced Wednesday that it would be boosting speeds on its most popular internet plans for Rockford-area customers this week. Beginning this week, new and existing Xfinity customers will be able to take advantage of the following plans’ upgraded speeds: Connect from 50 Mbps to 75 Mbps Connect More from 100 […]
