Meadowbrook Mall JOANN Fabric and Crafts is closing
The JOANN Fabric and Crafts Store at the Meadowbrook Mall in Bridgeport has confirmed to 12 News that it will be closing soon.
WDTV
100-year-old Harrison County man among the latest to die from COVID-19
CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources reported several more deaths from COVID-19 on Thursday, including a 100-year-old man from Harrison County. Other reported deaths include an 89-year old female from Kanawha County, a 71-year old male from Mercer County, a 79-year old female...
West Virginia and Ohio under a freeze warning for Thursday
A freeze warning has been issued for multiple areas in the Ohio Valley. Belmont County, Brooke County, Hancock County, Harrison County, Jefferson County, Marshall County, Monroe County, Ohio County, Wetzel County Tyler County was issued a freeze watch. The freeze warning will be in effect from 2 AM to 10 AM Thursday. The freeze watch […]
WDTV
First at 4 Forum: Michael Spatafore
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Michael Spatafore, President of the Clarksburg History Museum, joined First at 4. He talked about the Clarksburg History Museum’s partnership with the Robinson Grand for an upcoming event. You can watch the full interview above and watch First at 4 weekdays from 4 - 5...
WTRF
West Virginia home without full electricity, backed-up toilet, 2 charged with child neglect
FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WBOY) — A man and a woman from Fairmont have been charged with child neglect after deputies say they searched their home, which did not fully have electricity, and found a backed-up toilet, moldy food and drug paraphernalia. On Wednesday, deputies with the Marion County Sheriff’s Department...
WDTV
First at 4 Forum: Harrison County Humane Society
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Frankie from the Harrison County Humane Society brought a 14-year-old dog with her on First at 4. She brought a senior dog with her that’s up for adoption and talked about taking care of senior dogs and how often senior dogs are dropped off at the humane society.
WDTV
Former Elkins Sewer System supervisor dies
ELKINS, W.Va (WDTV) - A long-serving and well-respected former Elkins Sanitary Board employee recently passed away. Michael Wolfe, 66, died on Oct. 5. He retired last year as the chief operator of the Elkins Wastewater System, capping 20 years of public service in Elkins. He began his career in wastewater...
WDTV
Man falls down elevator shaft at abandoned factory in Fairmont
FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - Authorities told 5 News the man was transported to Ruby Memorial Hospital. His condition is unknown. Authorities said they do not know why the man was in the abandoned factory when he fell down the elevator shaft. Crews responded to an abandoned factory in Fairmont Wednesday...
WDTV
JOANN Fabrics set to close Bridgeport location
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - JOANN Fabrics has announced that it will soon close its location at Meadowbrook Mall. Officials with the fabric and crafts store said the closing sale will start on Nov. 27. The last day of business is scheduled to be Jan. 22, 2023. The store is located...
WDTV
Menards breaks ground in Bridgeport
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - It’s been in the works since before covid, but now it’s just around the corner. Tuesday, ground was broken at Charles Pointe the future home of Menards. Charles Pointe is becoming an economic hub for Bridgeport. Tuesday the long-awaited arrival of Menards has been...
WDTV
Local officer and her K-9 attend a special training
CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - Clarksburg Police Sgt. Laura McGlone and her K-9 Ion are back patrolling the streets of Clarksburg. The duo recently returned from the National Association of Professional Canine Handlers Conference held in Michigan earlier this month. McGlone said a lot of the scenarios set up in the...
WDTV
Mary Lee Griffin
Mary Lee Griffin, 89, of Bridgeport departed this life on Tuesday, October 18, 2022, surrounded by family. She was born in Myersville, MD on October 23, 1932, a daughter of the late Oliver Morris Smouse and Lorena Falkenstein Smouse. She is survived by her devoted husband of 67 years, Robert D. Griffin, whom she married on January 20th, 1955. Mary is survived by two sons, Bradley D. Griffin and his wife Jennifer, of Bridgeport; and James Bryan Griffin and his wife Lori, of Clarksburg; Grandson Colton Griffin and his wife Nicole and Great-grandson Luke of Bridgeport; Granddaughter Shalayne Vandegrift and husband Jordan of Ripley; one sister and brother-in-law Jean and Ed King of Deep Creek Lake, MD; her brother-in-law Ernest Griffin of Bridgeport; and extended family. In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by one brother and sister-in-law, Howard and Nancy Smouse, Hinckley, OH; and one sister and brother-in-law, Elizabeth and Donald Murphy, Canton, OH. Mary was a devoted mother and a 1949 graduate of Washington Irving High School, Clarksburg, WV. She graduated the Martinsburg School of Cosmetology, Martinsburg, WV in 1950 and then attended the Business Academy and Secretary School and worked as an executive secretary at Nationwide Insurance Company. After starting a family, Mary worked temporarily at the WPDX radio station and as church secretary of St. Mark’s Lutheran Church for many years. Mary joined in the family business of Smith Mobile Home Sales from 1971 to 1988, before retiring to go on many vacations and excursions with family. Mary was an active member of St. Mark’s Lutheran Church in Clarksburg since 1947 and was a member of the Elizabeth Guild and a member of the Bridgeport CEOs. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the All Saints Fund of St. Mark’s Lutheran Church, 1766 Milford Street, Clarksburg, WV 26301. Condolences to the Griffin Family may be left at burnsidefuneralhome.com Friends will be received at St. Mark’s Lutheran Church, 1766 Milford Street, Clarksburg, on Sunday, October 23, 2022, from 1 – 2 p.m., where services will be held at 2 p.m. on Sunday with Reverend Linda Muhly presiding. Interment will be held on Monday at 11:00 at Bridgeport Cemetery. Burnside Funeral Home, Bridgeport.
Come meet the West Virginia candidates running for office
GLEN DALE, W.Va. (WTRF) – Do you have questions for the candidates running for office in your area? In the Northern Panhandle, there’s a way you can meet some of them. On Wednesday, October 26, the community is invited to a Meet the Candidates night in Glen Dale hosted by the Northern Panhandle Veterans Council. […]
WDTV
A Halloween inflatable display brings one family closer together
BRUCETON MILLS, W.Va (WDTV) - One family in Bruceton Mills got into the Halloween spirit with 231 inflatable decorations. For years, Dina Stiles and her daughter Jennifer Louden set up Halloween inflatables for trick-or-treating at a campground. Then last year, they brought the inflatables to their front yards for more...
WDTV
Wisdom to Wealth - Thursday, Oct. 20
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - In this edition of Wisdom to Wealth, sponsored by John Halterman of Beacon Wealth Management, John discusses not panicking. Watch the video above to hear his advice. Wisdom to Wealth airs on 5 News at 5:30 every Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Sunday.
morgantownmag.com
Movers & Shapers 2022: The Alexanders
Two Old Country families formed an entrepreneurial clan when they united in 1940s Morgantown. A century ago, this cluster of towns on the Mon River was full of brave immigrants. Some took the risk of starting their own business to give their children and grandchildren better lives. Their enterprises were family affairs, often named for the men of the household but anchored by hard-working wives and mothers. Children did their part, too.
Morgantown billboard remembers those poisoned by fentanyl
A group of parents has come together to spread fentanyl awareness in memory of their children who were poisoned by the drug.
Gov. Justice presents $100,000 check to Monongalia County seniors through Do it for Babydog: Senior Center Edition
MORGANTOWN, WV (Hinton News) – Gov. Jim Justice hosted a celebration at Senior Monongalians, presenting a $100,000 check to Monongalia County seniors as grand prize winners in the Senior Center Edition of the Do it for Babydog vaccination sweepstakes. The Governor brought along his pet English Bulldog and sweepstakes mascot Babydog for the festivities. “Thank you all so much in every way,” Gov. Justice said. “You’ve pulled the rope for all of us. We celebrate the wisdom you pass down to each and everyone of us. Keep doing it.” As part of the Governor’s push to encourage West Virginians ages 50 and older...
Brooke County sobriety checkpoint scheduled
A sobriety checkpoint is scheduled in Brooke County by the West Virginia State Police. The checkpoint will be on WV Route 2 near the Division of Highways in Wellsburg on October 26 from 6:00 PM until 12:00 am. The State police said if anyone is inconvenienced, they can take an alternate route. The alternate routes […]
PHOTOS: 100-room 1901 mansion for sale in West Virginia
A historic mansion with 63 bedrooms in Wellsburg, West Virginia is something that you just have to see.
