ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pearl City, HI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KHON2

Yards flooded as Navy deals with another water main break

The Navy now dealing with yet another water main break this afternoon– as crews are still working on repairing a 36-inch main that broke on Friday. Affected families say they cannot catch a break. It’s the fourth day of the Navy working to fix a 36-inch water main that’s impacting the water supply to roughly […]
PEARL CITY, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

With 3 generators out, Hawaii Island urged to conserve power to prevent need for rolling outages

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii Island residents are being urged to reduce their electricity consumption Thursday night to prevent the need for rolling, 30-minute outages. Hawaiian Electric said the request is needed because three major generators are offline. One tripped offline on Thursday afternoon while two others are undergoing maintenance. “Hawaiian...
HAWAII STATE
hawaiinewsnow.com

Forecast: Surface trough to move back toward west end of state, bringing wet weather

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A stalled front near Molokai will weaken and become a surface trough later Thursday morning. Moderate northeast winds persist west of the front, while light and variable winds are over the eastern islands. Once it develops, the surface trough will move back toward the western end of the island chain from later today through Friday.
HAWAII STATE
hawaiinewsnow.com

Frontal System weakens to a trough; pushes back towards Oahu and Kauai

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A stalled front near Molokai will weaken and become a surface trough later this morning. Moderate northeast winds persist west of the front, while light and variable winds are over the eastern islands. Once it develops, the surface trough will move back toward the western end of the island chain from later today through Friday. This will likely keep a wet weather pattern across portions of the state, especially on Oahu and Kauai, during the next couple of days. Once this surface feature moves west of the islands, expect a more typical trade wind weather pattern to return to the state from this weekend into the middle of next week.
HONOLULU COUNTY, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

October is National Seafood Month

Frontal system weakens and pushes back westward, bringing more rain to Kauai and Oahu. , the surface trough will move back toward the western end of the island chain from later today through Friday. This will likely keep a wet weather pattern across portions of the state, especially on Oahu and Kauai, during the next couple of days. Once this surface feature moves west of the islands, expect a more typical trade wind weather pattern to return to the state from this weekend into the middle of next week.
HAWAII STATE
bigislandvideonews.com

$1.2 Million Reimbursed For 2021 Mana Road Fire

WAIMEA, Hawaiʻi - The Mana Road fire was one of the largest wildland fires in Hawai‘i Island history, and threatened several communities in August 2021. State emergency officials say they have secured a nearly $1.2 million reimbursement from FEMA to cover costs associated with fighting the Mana Road brush fire in the summer of 2021.
HAWAII COUNTY, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

‘It smells like death’: Residents balk over strange stench from Kailua canal

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Something is stinking up a canal in Windward Oahu — and it’s so bad, some residents said they are having trouble sleeping. “It smells like death,” said Rebecca Rendon, a Kailua resident. “I woke up thinking that it was a bad dream from watching that Jeffrey Dahmer Netflix show. Just like death in a house, something decaying or dead.”
KAILUA, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Hawaii News Now - Jen Robbins

Tracking some residual moisture and pop up showers PLUS high surf due to a storm north of the islands. More showers will be picking up on the radar with a front and enjoy the cooler temps tonight with those north winds!. Updated: Oct. 18, 2022 at 10:39 PM HST. |
HAWAII STATE
hawaiinewsnow.com

Forecast: Heavy rain possible today for Oahu and Kauai

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A cold front is moving through Kauai on Wednesday morning, Oahu this afternoon, then stall out over Maui tonight. A period of strong north winds and an increase in showers is expected following the frontal passage. This front is expected to weaken into a trough over Maui...
HONOLULU COUNTY, HI

Comments / 0

Community Policy