Yards flooded as Navy deals with another water main break
The Navy now dealing with yet another water main break this afternoon– as crews are still working on repairing a 36-inch main that broke on Friday. Affected families say they cannot catch a break. It’s the fourth day of the Navy working to fix a 36-inch water main that’s impacting the water supply to roughly […]
hawaiinewsnow.com
Frustrations mount as Navy says water main break repairs will likely to stretch into next week
Calls for food sustainability grow, supporters say they want more done to cultivate the industry. Breadfruit is being called the "crop of the future" that will energize communities and economies. Alleged fentanyl supplier charged following multi-agency drug bust in Pearl City. Updated: 2 hours ago. |. Authorities said 38-year-old Bronson...
hawaiinewsnow.com
With 3 generators out, Hawaii Island urged to conserve power to prevent need for rolling outages
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii Island residents are being urged to reduce their electricity consumption Thursday night to prevent the need for rolling, 30-minute outages. Hawaiian Electric said the request is needed because three major generators are offline. One tripped offline on Thursday afternoon while two others are undergoing maintenance. “Hawaiian...
Know the difference between a sinkhole and a pothole?
Hawaii has potholes and sinkholes but do you know the difference between the two?
hawaiinewsnow.com
Forecast: Surface trough to move back toward west end of state, bringing wet weather
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A stalled front near Molokai will weaken and become a surface trough later Thursday morning. Moderate northeast winds persist west of the front, while light and variable winds are over the eastern islands. Once it develops, the surface trough will move back toward the western end of the island chain from later today through Friday.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Parents scramble to find child care as military facilities remain closed due to main breaks
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - At least 11 child development centers on Oahu were closed again Tuesday as crews work to make repairs to the Navy’s water line. The situation is leaving thousands of military families scrambling for child care. Capt. Mark Sohaney, commander of Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, said the...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Frontal System weakens to a trough; pushes back towards Oahu and Kauai
hawaiinewsnow.com
October is National Seafood Month
hawaiinewsnow.com
Forecasters urge Hawaii to prepare for drenching rains, flooding as another wetter-than-normal winter looms
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - As a cold front makes its way to the islands this week, the rainy conditions serve as a potential indicator of what’s to come over the next several months. The National Weather Service released its outlook Wednesday for the upcoming wet season and above average precipitation...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Hawaii is in for a wet winter, but drought conditions could still persist for areas
Watch “This is Now,” live from the Hawaii News Now Digital Center, weekdays on KHNL at 12 p.m. and on all of our streaming platforms. What the Tech: Siri can also act as a receptionist. Updated: 1 hour ago. |. Jamey Tucker shows us how Siri can help...
bigislandvideonews.com
$1.2 Million Reimbursed For 2021 Mana Road Fire
WAIMEA, Hawaiʻi - The Mana Road fire was one of the largest wildland fires in Hawai‘i Island history, and threatened several communities in August 2021. State emergency officials say they have secured a nearly $1.2 million reimbursement from FEMA to cover costs associated with fighting the Mana Road brush fire in the summer of 2021.
Avoid area: Kakaako sinkhole at major intersection
No vehicle is allowed to cross this intersection until further notice.
hawaiinewsnow.com
hawaiinewsnow.com
‘It smells like death’: Residents balk over strange stench from Kailua canal
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Something is stinking up a canal in Windward Oahu — and it’s so bad, some residents said they are having trouble sleeping. “It smells like death,” said Rebecca Rendon, a Kailua resident. “I woke up thinking that it was a bad dream from watching that Jeffrey Dahmer Netflix show. Just like death in a house, something decaying or dead.”
West Maui Hospital coming as Hawaii battles nursing shortage
A hospital in West Maui has been in the works for years, but we're three years past its targeted opening date, and construction of the facility has yet to begin.
hawaiinewsnow.com
TRAFFIC ALERT: First responders to participate in emergency exercise on rail guideway
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Rail developers are preparing for an emergency exercise on their guideway. HART says this Saturday, police, fire crews and EMS will all be participating in a training at the Kualakai station in east Kapolei. The scenario: A train coming to an emergency stop. HART cautions drivers of...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Tracking some residual moisture and pop up showers PLUS high surf due to a storm north of the islands. More showers will be picking up on the radar with a front and enjoy the cooler temps tonight with those north winds!. Updated: Oct. 18, 2022 at 10:39 PM HST. |
hawaiinewsnow.com
Forget Shark Week. It’s ‘Sharktober’ and researchers are tracking the predators in Hawaii waters
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - As winter approaches, expect high surf across Hawaiian waters ― and don’t be surprised to see an increase in shark sightings. Kauai-based marine biologist Terry Lilley has spent decades researching Hawaii’s ocean life and typically refers to this time of year as “Shark-tober.”
hawaiinewsnow.com
Forecast: Heavy rain possible today for Oahu and Kauai
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A cold front is moving through Kauai on Wednesday morning, Oahu this afternoon, then stall out over Maui tonight. A period of strong north winds and an increase in showers is expected following the frontal passage. This front is expected to weaken into a trough over Maui...
