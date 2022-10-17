The Wednesday, October 19th, Walworth County Commission meeting included an informative discussion with Brown County officials on the concept of a regional jail. Brown County has purchased the old Hub City building in Aberdeen as a potential location for a regional jail, and they have been visiting with several counties in an effort to gauge the amount of interest that exists. Several points were brought up during the discussion, including the issue of where to hold court.

WALWORTH COUNTY, SD ・ 1 DAY AGO