Read full article on original website
Related
drgnews.com
Sully Buttes, Potter County To Renew Football Rivalry In 9B First Round
ONIDA – Rivals Sully Buttes and Potter County will have their first playoff football clash in seven years in Onida on Thursday in the first round of the 9B playoffs. Sully Buttes, the fourth seed, finished the regular season 6-2 after starting 5-0. Losses to Herreid/Selby Area and Lyman were followed by a resounding 32-14 victory last Friday at home over Corsica-Stickney.
drgnews.com
Stanley County Ready For Football Playoff Test At Wall
FORT PIERRE – No 16th seed facing a top seed in the playoffs can ever have what is called an “easy” draw. But the Stanley County Buffaloes’ first round 9AA football playoff opponent, Wall, presents an especially difficult challenge. SC will meet the Eagles in Wall on Thursday.
drgnews.com
Governor Volleyball Sweeps Huron On Road
HURON – No rally was needed this time for Pierre Governor Volleyball. Pierre needed a comeback from two sets down to defeat Huron at home earlier this month, but on Tuesday, the Governors swept an error-prone Tiger team at Huron Area, 25-14, 25-19, 25-19. Lily Sanchez had one of...
drgnews.com
Four Governor Soccer Players Named All-ESD
Four Pierre Governors were named to All-ESD soccer teams, released Wednesday. Striker Rylan Derry and defender Devon Flottmeyer, both seniors, were named to the All-ESD boys team. Derry set a school record with 19 goals this season, adding seven assists. Flottmeyer scored three times with two assists. Junior striker Ryann...
drgnews.com
SDSU Women Ranked In Preseason Top 25; USD Receives Votes
For the first time in the history of the program, South Dakota State Women’s Basketball has received a preseason top 25 ranking. The Jackrabbits, 2022 WNIT champions, are ranked 23rd in the AP preseason poll. SDSU was 29-9 a year ago and returns six of their top seven scorers...
drgnews.com
SC Volleyball Splits Triangular, Finishes Regular Season Above .500
KADOKA – Stanley County Volleyball closed its regular season Tuesday by splitting matches in a triangular, but the Buffaloes (13-12) have a regular season over .500 for the first time in six years. Stanley County was swept by host Kadoka Area 25-14, 25-20, 25-9, then won a five-set match...
drgnews.com
Pierre School District lower this fall than in 2021; Stanley County enrollment stays steady
Enrollment in the Pierre School District is down this fall (2022). Superintendent Dr. Kelly Glodt says they weren’t expecting to have 33 fewer students. The Pierre School District’s unofficial enrollment this fall is 2782. The district’s 2021 enrollment was 2815 with 2779 students counted in 2020. The...
drgnews.com
Stanley County School selects September middle-high school Students and Staff of the Month
The Stanley County Middle-High School September 2022 Students and Staff of the Month have been named. Students are selected based on the ROAMS categories of respect, ownership, achievement, mindfulness, and safety. Staff members are chosen by the students of the month. Recipients are pictured left-right: Back row – Mrs. Erin...
drgnews.com
SD Discovery Center achieves planetarium campaign goal; Raising funds for Starry Saturdays through Star-Struck Planetary Race
The South Dakota Discovery Center in Pierre has reached its goal of raising $30,000 for a space exploration project. Development Director Jennifer McIntyre says they will purchase a new, portable planetarium and dome system. McIntyre says the Star-Struck Planetary Race fundraiser will be held Monday, Nov. 21, 2022, at the...
drgnews.com
Stanley County Commission, Fort Pierre City Council approve new contracts with AMR ambulance service; Hughes County and Pierre have yet to make a decision
The Stanley County Commission and Fort Pierre City Council have approved new, five-year ambulance service contracts with current provider AMR. The Hughes County Commission has reviewed the contract, but wants some clarification before final approval. The Pierre City Commission has yet to formally discuss a new agreement. Earlier this year,...
drgnews.com
Walworth County Commission discusses regional jail concept with Brown County
The Wednesday, October 19th, Walworth County Commission meeting included an informative discussion with Brown County officials on the concept of a regional jail. Brown County has purchased the old Hub City building in Aberdeen as a potential location for a regional jail, and they have been visiting with several counties in an effort to gauge the amount of interest that exists. Several points were brought up during the discussion, including the issue of where to hold court.
drgnews.com
Noem works register at Lynn’s Dakotamart in Pierre, promotes proposal to repeal state’s 4.5% sales tax on groceries
South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem spent some time working a register at Lynn’s Dakotamart in Pierre this week (Oct. 18, 2022) as part of her re-election year proposal to repeal the state’s 4.5% sales tax on groceries. Noem says she told republican leadership that she was in favor...
Comments / 0