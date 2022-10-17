Read full article on original website
Pastor admits to stealing nearly $900,000 from church and congregantsMargaret MinnicksBaton Rouge, LA
This cutting-edge Louisiana attraction was just named one of America's "Scariest Haunted Houses"Ellen EastwoodBaton Rouge, LA
4 Great Seafood Places in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
4 Great Steakhouses in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
The Father Who Took the Law into His Own HandsSam H ArnoldBaton Rouge, LA
Fearless Forecast | Who wins and by how much Saturday in Baton Rouge? Our picks are in.
No. 7 Ole Miss (7-0, 3-0 SEC) will visit the LSU Tigers (5-2, 3-1 SEC) at 2:30 p.m. CT Saturday in Baton Rouge. The game will be nationally televised on CBS. The Rebels enter the contest as 2.5-point road underdogs to the Tigers. Lane Kiffin, meanwhile, will attempt to keep...
Ask The Expert: Geaux247's Sonny Shipp answers our questions about the Tigers
We reached out to geaux247's Sonny Shipp to answer some curious questions we had about the LSU Tigers. No. 7 Ole Miss (7-0, 3-0 SEC) visits LSU (5-2, 3-1 SEC) Saturday for a 2:30 p.m. CT contest. The game will be nationally televised on CBS... Inside the Rebels: Tell us...
Previewing and predicting LSU's home battle with No. 7 Ole Miss
For the second time in three weeks, LSU has an opportunity to make a statement. The Tigers welcome their second consecutive top 10 opponent to Baton Rouge and it’s a team that according to Brian Kelly is starting to show the growth in preparation that it takes to compete with a team of Ole Miss’ caliber on Saturday afternoon. It’s a game that Kelly says the the purple and gold must have heightened senses considering the ranking and undefeated start Ole Miss is off too.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Lane Kiffin talks sideline enthusiasm, says LSU is the 'most talented opponent' Ole Miss will have faced
Lane Kiffin and Ole Miss are 7-0 on the season and ranked 7th in the country in this week’s AP poll. Moving to 8-0 on Saturday will be a challenge, however, as the Rebels head to LSU to take on the Tigers at Death Valley. Kiffin said Wednesday during...
saturdaydownsouth.com
LSU football: Brian Kelly hopes 2 weeks make a big difference for Tigers
Two weeks isn’t a very long time. But sometimes in college football, it can make a big difference. LSU coach Brian Kelly hopes this is one of those times. The Tigers’ game against No. 7 Ole Miss on Saturday afternoon in Tiger Stadium comes exactly 2 weeks after their only previous game against a ranked team this season.
Big swing in LSU vs. Ole Miss betting line
LSU showed it could win on the road in hostile environments at Auburn and Florida. The Tigers hope to bring some of that magic from the Swamp back to Baton Rouge when No. 7 Ole Miss (7-0, 3-0) comes calling Saturday afternoon. LSU (5-2, 3-1) overcame the odds last week...
LSU Reveille
LSU Football Recruiting: Four-star quarterback, Rickie Collins, explains why he chose LSU
The Class of 2023 is full of talented quarterbacks nationwide, but LSU was able to find their quarterback for their 2023 recruiting class right in Baton Rouge in Rickie Collins. Collins is a 6-foot-2, 190-pound quarterback from Woodlawn High School, and he is ranked as the No. 13 quarterback in...
Ole Miss volleyball coach Kayla Banwarth suspended
Apparently, Ole Miss head volleyball coach Kayla Banwarth has been suspended from her duties. The Ole Miss sports information department said as much in a short, two-sentence statement sent to the media late Thursday afternoon. Assistant coach Bre Henry will serve as acting head coach while a "review" of the program is being conducted.
nebpreps.com
Norris Junior Fountain Commits to LSU
Norris junior Kale Fountain has committed to LSU. Fountain made waves when he committed to Florida State before his freshman year of high school. “For me it was a different feeling when I got on my visit and being around everything and the atmosphere.” Fountain said of LSU. “I got to see the facilities and field and all of that is great but really the people I am going to be around the next 3-4 years and it was easy to see why I wanted to be there.”
LSUSports.net
Former LSU, All-SEC Golfer Michael Drury, Passes Away
BATON ROUGE – A former All-SEC golfer at LSU, Michael Drury, a lifelong resident of the Baton Rouge area, passed away on Friday, Oct. 14 at the age of 72. Drury lettered for the Tigers from 1970 to 1973. His daughter, Jennifer Abernathy, played for the Tigers in 1996-98.
Mississippi State announces passing of walk-on lineman Sam Westmoreland
(From Mississippi State Athletics Media Relations) Mississippi State University was deeply saddened to learn of the death this morning of freshman student-athlete Samuel Westmoreland, 19, of Tupelo, Mississippi. Westmoreland, a Tupelo High School graduate, was an offensive lineman for the MSU Bulldog football team and an industrial technology major. "One...
brproud.com
Southern University and Louisiana State University are homecoming ready
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Homecoming is all about returning back to your university and celebrating. This year Southern University and LSU will celebrate homecoming on the same day. Homecoming is in the air. Both Southern University and LSU are celebrating homecoming this weekend. Fans say they are ready....
Look: LSU Announces Impressive Olivia Dunne News
LSU star gymnast Olivia Dunne is no stranger to making headlines with her content on social media. The social media sensation has more than two million followers on Instagram and a whopping 6.1 million followers on TikTok. Today, though, it's not her social media content making headlines. Well, not really....
brproud.com
WATCH: SU head coach Eric Dooley speaks with media prior to matchup against Virginia University-Lynchburg
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Southern Jaguars are coming off a big win against Alcorn State. Southern won 21-17 and brought their record to 4-2 on the season. Next up for the Jaguars is a home game against Virginia University-Lynchburg. Prior to that, Southern head coach Eric Dooley...
NOLA.com
Former Newman basketball star Randy Livingston 'officially' in Louisiana High School Sports Hall of Fame after some thought he already was
Randy Livingston apparently wasn't the most surprised when he was notified by Louisiana High School Athletic Association assistant executive director Karen Hoyt that he had been inducted into the 2023 class for the Louisiana High School Sports Hall of Fame. He is among 10 slated for the Hall. The induction...
225batonrouge.com
Last VooDoo BBQ in Capital Region closing Thursday
The last VooDoo BBQ franchise location in the Baton Rouge area is set to close Thursday, according to the listing agent for the space on Drusilla Lane. Locations on Nicholson Drive near LSU, in Perkins Rowe, and in Denham Springs next to Bass Pro Shops all closed before the pandemic, notes Mark Hebert with Kurz & Hebert Commercial Real Estate.
LSU Reveille
LSU building renaming committee quietly disbanded in December 2021
LSU's building renaming committee quietly disbanded in December 2021, the university confirmed Monday. Committee members came to a consensus to disband the group to “give the new administration adequate time to develop its vision and set priorities,” according to a letter sent to LSU President William Tate IV on behalf of the committee.
Brother, sister play for the same high school football team in Louisiana
It's not every day you get to see a female lace up her cleats and hit the gridiron
theadvocate.com
Just how low is the Mississippi River in Baton Rouge? These photos put it in perspective.
The Mississippi River is at its lowest level in the past 10 years, revealing long sunken boats and causing problems for shipping companies. As of last week, the river in Baton Rouge was at just 5.5 feet above gauge zero, the river's lowest stage in 10 years. But what does that really look like?
Unusual Sight in Baton Rouge – Mississippi River Has Receded from USS Kidd
With drought conditions to our north, less water is flowing down the Mississippi River, and that is causing a few things to happen.
