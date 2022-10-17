Norris junior Kale Fountain has committed to LSU. Fountain made waves when he committed to Florida State before his freshman year of high school. “For me it was a different feeling when I got on my visit and being around everything and the atmosphere.” Fountain said of LSU. “I got to see the facilities and field and all of that is great but really the people I am going to be around the next 3-4 years and it was easy to see why I wanted to be there.”

BATON ROUGE, LA ・ 1 DAY AGO