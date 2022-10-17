ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
247Sports

Previewing and predicting LSU's home battle with No. 7 Ole Miss

For the second time in three weeks, LSU has an opportunity to make a statement. The Tigers welcome their second consecutive top 10 opponent to Baton Rouge and it’s a team that according to Brian Kelly is starting to show the growth in preparation that it takes to compete with a team of Ole Miss’ caliber on Saturday afternoon. It’s a game that Kelly says the the purple and gold must have heightened senses considering the ranking and undefeated start Ole Miss is off too.
BATON ROUGE, LA
saturdaydownsouth.com

LSU football: Brian Kelly hopes 2 weeks make a big difference for Tigers

Two weeks isn’t a very long time. But sometimes in college football, it can make a big difference. LSU coach Brian Kelly hopes this is one of those times. The Tigers’ game against No. 7 Ole Miss on Saturday afternoon in Tiger Stadium comes exactly 2 weeks after their only previous game against a ranked team this season.
BATON ROUGE, LA
247Sports

Big swing in LSU vs. Ole Miss betting line

LSU showed it could win on the road in hostile environments at Auburn and Florida. The Tigers hope to bring some of that magic from the Swamp back to Baton Rouge when No. 7 Ole Miss (7-0, 3-0) comes calling Saturday afternoon. LSU (5-2, 3-1) overcame the odds last week...
BATON ROUGE, LA
247Sports

Ole Miss volleyball coach Kayla Banwarth suspended

Apparently, Ole Miss head volleyball coach Kayla Banwarth has been suspended from her duties. The Ole Miss sports information department said as much in a short, two-sentence statement sent to the media late Thursday afternoon. Assistant coach Bre Henry will serve as acting head coach while a "review" of the program is being conducted.
OXFORD, MS
nebpreps.com

Norris Junior Fountain Commits to LSU

Norris junior Kale Fountain has committed to LSU. Fountain made waves when he committed to Florida State before his freshman year of high school. “For me it was a different feeling when I got on my visit and being around everything and the atmosphere.” Fountain said of LSU. “I got to see the facilities and field and all of that is great but really the people I am going to be around the next 3-4 years and it was easy to see why I wanted to be there.”
BATON ROUGE, LA
LSUSports.net

Former LSU, All-SEC Golfer Michael Drury, Passes Away

BATON ROUGE – A former All-SEC golfer at LSU, Michael Drury, a lifelong resident of the Baton Rouge area, passed away on Friday, Oct. 14 at the age of 72. Drury lettered for the Tigers from 1970 to 1973. His daughter, Jennifer Abernathy, played for the Tigers in 1996-98.
BATON ROUGE, LA
247Sports

Mississippi State announces passing of walk-on lineman Sam Westmoreland

(From Mississippi State Athletics Media Relations) Mississippi State University was deeply saddened to learn of the death this morning of freshman student-athlete Samuel Westmoreland, 19, of Tupelo, Mississippi. Westmoreland, a Tupelo High School graduate, was an offensive lineman for the MSU Bulldog football team and an industrial technology major. "One...
STARKVILLE, MS
brproud.com

Southern University and Louisiana State University are homecoming ready

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Homecoming is all about returning back to your university and celebrating. This year Southern University and LSU will celebrate homecoming on the same day. Homecoming is in the air. Both Southern University and LSU are celebrating homecoming this weekend. Fans say they are ready....
BATON ROUGE, LA
The Spun

Look: LSU Announces Impressive Olivia Dunne News

LSU star gymnast Olivia Dunne is no stranger to making headlines with her content on social media. The social media sensation has more than two million followers on Instagram and a whopping 6.1 million followers on TikTok. Today, though, it's not her social media content making headlines. Well, not really....
BATON ROUGE, LA
225batonrouge.com

Last VooDoo BBQ in Capital Region closing Thursday

The last VooDoo BBQ franchise location in the Baton Rouge area is set to close Thursday, according to the listing agent for the space on Drusilla Lane. Locations on Nicholson Drive near LSU, in Perkins Rowe, and in Denham Springs next to Bass Pro Shops all closed before the pandemic, notes Mark Hebert with Kurz & Hebert Commercial Real Estate.
BATON ROUGE, LA
LSU Reveille

LSU building renaming committee quietly disbanded in December 2021

LSU's building renaming committee quietly disbanded in December 2021, the university confirmed Monday. Committee members came to a consensus to disband the group to “give the new administration adequate time to develop its vision and set priorities,” according to a letter sent to LSU President William Tate IV on behalf of the committee.
BATON ROUGE, LA
247Sports

247Sports

