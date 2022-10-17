Read full article on original website
Formula 1 Austin: Which music artists are performing race weekend?
Grammy Award-winning artists Green Day and Ed Sheeran will perform at the Circuit of The America's Germania Insurance Super Stage as part of a 20+ band festival lineup.
Texas, Austin groups report increase in runaways
Terry Cole, founder of Austin's Street Youth Ministry, said the number of families reaching out to them seeking help locating runaways has doubled since the beginning of the pandemic.
Thousands of Birds Fly Over Texas
Thousands of birds could be spotted flying through the skies of Central Texas last week as part of their migration journey to warmer regions. The skies over Austin had some of the most birds in Central Texas, KXAN reported. This area of the state can usually see billions of birds in the spring and fall as they migrate.
Journey to bring its Freedom Tour to Austin, San Antonio
TEXAS — Journey is bringing its Freedom Tour to Texas next year. The “Don’t Stop Believin’” rock band will be playing at the Moody Center on Feb. 22, 2023, with special guest TOTO. They will keep the show moving to San Antonio at the AT&T Center on Tuesday, April 4.
Hundreds flying in style to Formula 1 with Million Air Austin
AUSTIN, Texas — Think of a yacht club, but for private jets: that's what Million Air Austin is. Million Air serves as a "home away from home" for planes from around the world. Over the course of the coming weekend, hundreds of planes will be arriving at Million Air. They're expecting planes from all over the world, both domestic and international aircraft, to fly in for Formula 1 (F1) racing.
Castillo wows audience during Lockhart visit
The Greater Caldwell County Hispanic Chamber of Commerce and the Dr. Eugene Clark Library on Oct. 12 co-hosted an intimate meet and greet with April Hernandez Castillo. Castillo gave a motivational speech about her trials and tribulations of how she became who she is today, an actress, author, and speaker.
Boa feathers across campus have students concerned
Harry Styles officially ended his residency in the Moody Center on Oct. 3, yet remnants of his stay still remain on campus including pieces of feather boas —- a popular accessory worn by many concert-goers — littered in and around campus. “I would see, randomly, feathers in places...
Huge Halloween skeleton snatched from Texas yard in broad daylight caught on camera
Neighbors' security cameras captured the suspect stealing a 14-foot skeleton decoration on Saturday evening from a Texas condominium neighborhood.
Top 10 Best Colleges and Universities In Texas
Texas is home to many colleges and universities located in several big cities including Houston, Dallas, and the state capital – Austin. In a recent study of the best colleges and universities in the U.S., two North Texas institutions made the top 10. A college degree can help secure...
Austin airport continues to see massive growth, travelers noticing the difference
AUSTIN, Texas — Officials with the Austin-Bergstrom International Airport said they've seen massive amounts of growth year after year. Now, with large events like the Austin City Limits Festival and the Formula 1 U.S. Grand Prix, they're preparing for record-breaking traffic coming in and out of the airport. This...
Kaitlin Armstrong returns to court Wednesday
Armstrong is accused of killing cyclist Anna Moriah Wilson earlier this year and then fleeing to Costa Rica. Wednesday's appearance was not the start of her criminal trial but was a pre-trial motion hearing. The defense filed two motions to suppress evidence before the trial begins. Cameras were not allowed...
Texas Football: 4-Star OK State commit Jelani McDonald planning OV
One of the top emerging targets for the 2023 Texas football recruiting class this fall among prospects that are currently committed elsewhere is the touted four-star Waco Connally athlete and Oklahoma State Cowboys pledge Jelani McDonald. Last weekend, Texas hosted McDonald for his first visit to Austin for a game at Darrell K. Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium.
Texas Scores Verbal Commitment from Legacy Campbell Chase, #18 in Class of 2024
USA Swimming National Junior Teamer Campbell Chase from City of Richardson Swim Team has verbally committed to Texas for 2024-25. Current photo via Steve Chase. Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.
Election Q&A: Meet the candidates running for Austin mayor
Six candidates are vying to be Austin's next mayor following Steve Adler's two-term, eight-year stint in office. With Adler reaching his term limit, Austin will have a new mayor beginning in January. Adler's successor will serve for two years instead of a standard four-year term following Austinites' May 2021 vote to shift mayoral elections to presidential election years; Austin residents will be voting for a mayor again in fall 2024.
Surf park development planned for southeast Austin
The website calls the project the biggest surf park development on the planet. It'll be a 400-acre community - named Pura Vida - with a 12-acre Surf Lake at its center.
Video appears to show Texas teacher tossing student into the wall
A Round Rock administrator is no longer working at a school for special education students after a surveillance video showed him grabbing a 14-year-old student, and then tossing him into a room where he hit his head on the wall.
Winter forecast released by NOAA: What to expect in Central Texas
The influence of La Niña is expected to continue through the winter (December-February) for the third winter in a row.
Austin-based Mighty Fine Burgers to build new $1M Kyle restaurant
The location will open in 2023.
2 women arrested for robbing several victims in Downtown Austin
AUSTIN, Texas - The Austin Police Department (APD) Robbery Unit obtained arrest warrants for two women after police said they robbed multiple people in Downtown Austin. Police said Sharon Jacobs and her daughter, Tamiya Jacobs, robbed more than $55,000 from multiple victims in downtown Austin over the weekend of Feb. 11-13, 2022.
