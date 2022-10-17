ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utah State

ksl.com

Sportsman warns lawmakers of threats wolves pose to Utah game herds

SALT LAKE CITY — The founder of the powerful Sportsmen for Fish and Wildlife lobbying organization warned a committee of lawmakers on Wednesday that wolves are perched on Utah's doorstep, and should they make an entrance, the fallout would be devastating. "I think awareness should be No. 1 for...
saltlakemagazine.com

Satire: A Guide to Ordering Liquor in Utah

The regulatory body over alcohol sales in Utah is touting a new, cuddlier image. The Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control Department is out. Now, it’s the Department of Alcohol Beverage Services. That’s right, they’re here to serve us—the drinkers. The DABC DABS has a new online ordering system and a version of wine subscriptions in the works, but it’s hard to give everyone what they want, and our local liquor stores might not carry your spirit of choice. In that spirit (see what we did there?), Salt Lake Magazine has put together this handy guide to the “service-oriented” special ordering process to acquire your favorite tipple.
boisestatepublicradio.org

The Mountain West's alarming September heat shatters records in Utah, Nevada

It’s been hot in the Mountain West — so hot that parts of the region broke September records, new data shows. The National Centers for Environmental Information released its national climate report for September, indicating that the month's national average temperature was 68.1 degrees Fahrenheit – the fifth warmest September in the 128-year record.
ksl.com

Thanksgiving expected to cost more this year, not just because of inflation

SALT LAKE CITY — The high cost of Thanksgiving this year might be hard to swallow, and not just because of inflation. In September of last year, a pound of fresh boneless skinless turkey cost $3.16 a pound, according to the American Farm Bureau Foundation. The same turkey this September costs $6.70 a pound. That's more than double.
ksl.com

Utah reports 19 new COVID-19 deaths over past 2 weeks

SALT LAKE CITY — Utah health officials reported 3,206 new COVID-19 cases and 19 additional deaths over the past two weeks. The daily average for new cases was 243 over the past seven days, up from 215 two weeks prior, according to data from the Utah Department of Health and Human Services.
ksl.com

Poll: Do Utahns support a gondola up Little Cottonwood Canyon?

LITTLE COTTONWOOD CANYON — The Utah Department of Transportation's final public comment period for the proposed gondola up Little Cottonwood Canyon closed on Monday, 45 days after the department recommended the project in an effort to alleviate skier traffic. And while UDOT is still sorting through the thousands of...
ABC 4

New beauty pageant comes to Utah

2022 America’s Most Beautiful Mrs. pageant winner Anne Forester came to the GTU set to talk about how all women can and deserve to be the leading lady in their lives. The pageant is in its third annual year and has added a new state each year. Utah’s first state pageant is scheduled to take place next year .Forrester was drawn to the pageant as it is modern and new and unlike other pageants. The pageant is centered on a great experience for each contestant and is customized to each woman. The pageant is also diverse and welcomes contestants of any age or size.
KTAR.com

‘The Letter:’ Family of slain Utah man meets son’s killer, hopes for change

GUNNISON — Jorge Benvenuto sat alone in a prison cell in central Utah trying to put into words how he felt about killing a stranger when he was 19 years old. He’d wanted to write to the family of Zachary Snarr for many years. He wanted to tell them how sorry he was that he’d shot and killed the 18-year-old he’d killed at Little Dell Reservoir on Aug. 28, 1996.
UTAH STATE

