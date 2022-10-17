Read full article on original website
What did auditors find when they looked at what’s being taught in Utah public schools?
New audit finds some instances of ‘potentially questionable materials’ in schools but auditor tells legislative leaders that vast majority of Utah teachers strive to teach within acceptable guidelines.
Utah governor to propose 'across the board' tuition freeze for higher education
SALT LAKE CITY — It's no secret that Utah Gov. Spencer Cox isn't a fan of President Joe Biden's student loan forgiveness plan. Cox, in September, joined nearly half of governors across the nation in signing a letter denouncing the president's student loan forgiveness plan and asking for it to be withdrawn.
‘Isn’t this America?’ Parents allege school boards flout Utah’s open meetings laws, squelch dissent
A broad-based coalition told lawmakers some local school boards in Utah violate the state’s Open and Public Meetings Act, take steps to silence dissent and are otherwise unaccountable for their actions.
UPDATE: Sen. Gene Davis resigns after calls to do so by Utah Senate
Utah Senator Gene Davis has resigned amid allegations of sexual harassment of a former intern and calls to resign by Utah Senate Pres. J. Stuart Adams.
Sportsman warns lawmakers of threats wolves pose to Utah game herds
SALT LAKE CITY — The founder of the powerful Sportsmen for Fish and Wildlife lobbying organization warned a committee of lawmakers on Wednesday that wolves are perched on Utah's doorstep, and should they make an entrance, the fallout would be devastating. "I think awareness should be No. 1 for...
New Utah tool helps identify healthy neighborhoods
Utah's Department of Health and Human Services launched a new tool Thursday that breaks down the factors that can impact a person's health by neighborhood.
Satire: A Guide to Ordering Liquor in Utah
The regulatory body over alcohol sales in Utah is touting a new, cuddlier image. The Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control Department is out. Now, it’s the Department of Alcohol Beverage Services. That’s right, they’re here to serve us—the drinkers. The DABC DABS has a new online ordering system and a version of wine subscriptions in the works, but it’s hard to give everyone what they want, and our local liquor stores might not carry your spirit of choice. In that spirit (see what we did there?), Salt Lake Magazine has put together this handy guide to the “service-oriented” special ordering process to acquire your favorite tipple.
A new system to evaluate Utah’s judges gives voters information about the bench
The Judicial Performance Evaluation Commission, JPEC, provides a way for the public to learn more about Utah judges and make informed decisions when filling out a ballot. JPEC has provided information about judges for the past 10 years, but the state has developed a more efficient and accessible portal for voters to use this year.
Utah attorney general gives families precautionary I.D. kits for their children
SALT LAKE CITY — Utah Attorney General Sean D. Reyes and Lehi Mayor Mark Johnson, are offering identification kits to all Utah families. The kits will help identify children who are runaways or victims of kidnapping by either family members or strangers. In the event a child goes missing,...
Gov. Cox outlines proposal recommending cell phone bans in Utah classrooms
SALT LAKE CITY – During an address to parents and teachers at Bonneville Jr. High School in Holladay, Utah, Governor Spencer Cox urged lawmakers, teachers, and parents to embrace legislation […]
Property tax bill could end a free ride for many water users in Utah's drought
A major bill unveiled on Utah's Capitol Hill could dramatically change how water is paid for in the state. The bill was formally presented on Wednesday by Sen. Dan McCay, R-Riverton
The Mountain West's alarming September heat shatters records in Utah, Nevada
It’s been hot in the Mountain West — so hot that parts of the region broke September records, new data shows. The National Centers for Environmental Information released its national climate report for September, indicating that the month's national average temperature was 68.1 degrees Fahrenheit – the fifth warmest September in the 128-year record.
Utah police hope new partnership will curb the flow of catalytic converter thefts
MIDVALE — Despite legislation recently passed by Utah lawmakers aimed at helping curb the problem, police say catalytic converter thefts continue to be a huge issue around the state. "The challenge that we had once that legislation was written is we still don't have a victim so we can't...
Thanksgiving expected to cost more this year, not just because of inflation
SALT LAKE CITY — The high cost of Thanksgiving this year might be hard to swallow, and not just because of inflation. In September of last year, a pound of fresh boneless skinless turkey cost $3.16 a pound, according to the American Farm Bureau Foundation. The same turkey this September costs $6.70 a pound. That's more than double.
Utah reports 19 new COVID-19 deaths over past 2 weeks
SALT LAKE CITY — Utah health officials reported 3,206 new COVID-19 cases and 19 additional deaths over the past two weeks. The daily average for new cases was 243 over the past seven days, up from 215 two weeks prior, according to data from the Utah Department of Health and Human Services.
UDOT Canyon Stickers now available for canyon access in winter during traction law in effect
Potential snow this weekend may have drivers thinking about getting their winter tires. It's one reason the Utah Department of Transportation kicked off their sticker program
GALLERY: Utah state agency using all electric vehicles for first time in state history
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A state agency in Utah is utilizing all electric vehicles for the first time ever. After driving the first of five electric pickup trucks up to a charging station, Environmental Quality received the keys from Fleet Operations. The Multi-Agency State Office Building in Salt...
Poll: Do Utahns support a gondola up Little Cottonwood Canyon?
LITTLE COTTONWOOD CANYON — The Utah Department of Transportation's final public comment period for the proposed gondola up Little Cottonwood Canyon closed on Monday, 45 days after the department recommended the project in an effort to alleviate skier traffic. And while UDOT is still sorting through the thousands of...
New beauty pageant comes to Utah
2022 America’s Most Beautiful Mrs. pageant winner Anne Forester came to the GTU set to talk about how all women can and deserve to be the leading lady in their lives. The pageant is in its third annual year and has added a new state each year. Utah’s first state pageant is scheduled to take place next year .Forrester was drawn to the pageant as it is modern and new and unlike other pageants. The pageant is centered on a great experience for each contestant and is customized to each woman. The pageant is also diverse and welcomes contestants of any age or size.
‘The Letter:’ Family of slain Utah man meets son’s killer, hopes for change
GUNNISON — Jorge Benvenuto sat alone in a prison cell in central Utah trying to put into words how he felt about killing a stranger when he was 19 years old. He’d wanted to write to the family of Zachary Snarr for many years. He wanted to tell them how sorry he was that he’d shot and killed the 18-year-old he’d killed at Little Dell Reservoir on Aug. 28, 1996.
