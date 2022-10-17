ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Comments

Dave Hall
3d ago

30+ years in office Murray has zero to show for it!! 30+ years what has she done for Washington state?? The answer is zero nothing.. 30+ years unimpeded by progress!! She another complete failure for the liberal socialist democrat… even the democrats in Washington state are asking the same question..where has she been, and what has she accomplished.. it’s 30+ years of waisted time and money

Vegetation eats C02 !!
3d ago

I sure like seeing support for somebody new, I'm hard against career politicians, the honor of serving a duty for the country has been hijacked by these types and the only ones they benefit are themselves.

user from wash
3d ago

of course there is no debate. the left doesnt know how to communicate or research any facts anymore. the whole debate murrays only thing she could do is attack smiley on abortion and then call names. just like murrays tv adds. attacking is all they are. not once is anything murrays done even mentioned.

MyNorthwest

MyNorthwest

